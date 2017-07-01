President UHURU KENYATTA surprises high school students with 300k for landing in their pitch

..mmekubali sisi kutumia uwanja wenu.”





“Super yenu iko kwa mfuko yangu. Nawapatia Sh300, 000”





(Since you allowed us to use your ground.”





“I will cater for your super.”





“I’ve given you Sh300, 000”)





The president also promised the school a new dormitory and a brand new school bus following area MP Mary Emaase’s request.





The student welcomed the good news with dances and songs.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



