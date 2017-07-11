President UHURU condoles NKAISERRY’s widow HELLEN at her home (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, 11 July 2017- President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday visited the home of the late Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery.





The Head of state was accompanied by First Lady Margaret and Deputy President William Ruto.





They condoled with Hellen Nkaissery, the widow of the late Interior CS whose sudden death on Saturday July 8 left the country in shock.





Nkaiserry collapsed and died at his Karen home and a post mortem established that the 67-year old died of a heart attack.





See photos below.







