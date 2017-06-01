Prepare to hand over power peacefully to me or else – RAILA ODINGA warns UHURU in advance

Thursday July 6, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has exuded confidence in beating President Uhuru Kenyatta during the August 8th General Elections.





Speaking while on a campaign trail in Bomet County yesterday, Raila said Kenyans had embraced the National Super Alliance (NASA) in all regions and as such a win is assured.





He said he will beat Uhuru in first round saying Kenyans had..



