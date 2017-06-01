Prepare to hand over power peacefully to me or else – RAILA ODINGA warns UHURU in advance

..lost faith in the Jubilee regime, which he said had promised a lot and delivered none.





The NASA leader also challenged President Kenyatta to prepare to hand over power to him smoothly or else there would be trouble for him and the country.





“Kenyans have committed to support NASA and we are sure of more than 10 million votes in the August election,” Raila said.





“Kenyans have lost faith in Jubilee and this is a free ticket for them to go home in the first round,” he added.





