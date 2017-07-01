Popular NASA blogger shares shocking intelligence he had on MUSANDO’s death(READ)

When Moses Kuria did his post yesterday, the IEBC ICT manager was still alive. Based on credible intelligence, which I posted on my timeline about the disappearance of the Man, I commented on Kuria's post, urging Jubilee to do the right thing.

Hoping that they would see the human decency and spare the mans life, Jubilee went ahead anyway and killed him.

In simple terms, by his post, Moses Kuria was telling all Kenyans that Jubilee has the IEBC ICT manager and that they are going to kill him and there is nothing we can do.

After the killing of Nkaissery, I made a personal vow that I will never hid from the public any information and intelligence I receive that show Jubilee is planning to kill anyone. That's why I made it public yesterday that the IEBC manager was a guest of Jubilee, and followed up with a post this morning urging them not to kill him because I was told they were thinking of killing him.