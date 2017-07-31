POLITICAL SCIENTIST reveals why RAILA ODINGA will see dust in AUGUST despite having TYRANNY of NUMBERS

Monday July 31, 2017-

A renowned political analyst has cautioned NASA to improve on their political strategies if they are keen on winning the presidency saying despite having the numbers they could still go on to lose if they fail in strategy.





Speaking to Citizen TV on Sunday, Prof Herman Manyora, said that the opposition outfit needs to work on their strategies especially on voter mobilization and sibling rivalry among its affiliates if they are keen on defeating the Jubilee government which he admitted lacks the numbers but have a very clear strategy.





"The NASA outfit has the numbers yes but when it comes to strategy they score a zero. This election will be determined by both the two items and so they must improve on their strategy especially on voter mobilization. They must also address the sibling rivalry that could cost apathy in their key zones, “said Manyora.





However, he admitted that Jubilee was so unpopular because of corruption and tribalism.





"The advantage NASA has is that Jubilee has done a poor job that has rendered them too unpopular on the ground, the onus is thus upon NASA to translate this unpopularity and disenchantment into votes," Manyora said.





Manyora is a senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi.



