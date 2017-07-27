Political scientist reveals why RAILA ODINGA is ahead by miles and will beat UHURU on August 8th

Political scientist reveals why RAILA ODINGA is ahead by miles and will beat UHURU on August 8thNews 10:14
Thursday July 27, 2017 - A prominent political analyst has revealed why National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, will thrash President Uhuru Kenyatta in August despite the latter enjoying the incumbency.
Appearing on a local TV on Tuesday, Political Analyst Nyachieo Bogonko said Uhuru will lose badly because he failed to appear during the presidential debate organized by the Kenya media.
“He had a perfect opportunity to…
Page 1 2