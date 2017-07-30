Police identify the ‘AL-SHABAAB MAN’ who attacked RUTO’s home-You won’t believe who he is

Monday July 30, 2017 -The National Police Service (NPS) has confirmed that only one man with a machete was responsible for the yesterday’s siege at Deputy President William Ruto’s house for the whole 18 hours.





In a statement, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet said the police have already identified the attacker of Ruto’s home, but failed to disclose his name.





According to reports, the assailant was a Kenyan of Somali descent and a shoe seller in Jua Kali in Turbo Constituency, Uasin Gishu County.





Those who knew him revealed that he was a jovial man and were shocked to hear what he did because his action was unexpected.





“He was a very jovial and friendly person. Nobody knew he could do such a thing as attacking the house of the Deputy President,” one of his neighbors said.





It is said that the attackers shop in Jua Kali was closed last month but the police are yet to establish the motive of the attack.





The Kenyan DAILY POST















