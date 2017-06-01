Poisonous snake disrupts RAILA’s speech in Bomet, is this WITCHCRAFT? (Watch VIDEO)

Thursday, 06 July 2017 - NASA Presidential flag bearer, Raila Odinga, was disrupted when he was speaking to his supporters in Bomet County.





A video that has emerged online shows NASA supporters who had attended the rally trying to scamper for safety after the snake was spotted moving towards the podium.





Others are heard shouting shindwe pepo mbaya as Raila tries to calm them.





Watch this video at around 1.47 to 2.50 minute.



