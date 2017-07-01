Plus-size TV host WILLIS RABURU to quit Citizen TV, See where he is headed

Friday, 14 July 2017 - Citizen TV anchor and host, Willis Raburu, is headed to NTV.





According to snoops, Raburu, who has been hosting the ratchet 10 over 10 show, that is popular among teens, has been poached by NTV.





He is set to replace Larry Madowo who quit hosting The Trend that had lost audience because of the garbage that was being aired.





Larry Madowo quit the show to concentrate on a new show that is more educative.





Willis Raburu has already signed the deal and it’s a matter of time before he stars hosting The Trend Show on NTV.





