PHOTOs! Ugandan LADY lights up social media, do these LADIES have mothers? GHAI!!!!

Thursday, 27 July 2017 - This Ugandan lady and wannabe socialite calls herself “African Bad Girl” and she is a real bad girl.





In some photos that she posted online, she covers her b@@bs with a Ugandan flag to show patriotism.





It’s clear that she is desperately looking for fame.





Next time she will show us everything.





Look at this madness from Kampala in the next page



