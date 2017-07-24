PETER KENNETH has balls of stell! See what he told UHURU in broad light and his stooge, RUTO.

Monday July 24, 2017 - Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful, Peter Kenneth, has told President Uhuru Kenyatta to keep off Nairobi County’s affairs.





On Friday last week, Uhuru who was campaigning in Nairobi urged Kenneth to step down for Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko who is planning to unseat Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero, in August.





“It is time to abandon your bid and support the winning team of Sonko-Igathe," said Uhuru.





But Kenneth said Sonko has failed as a…



