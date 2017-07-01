Personal Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya - Fresh Graduate

07:36

Our client is seeking for a sharp and independent minded individual who is capable of thinking on their feet in a crisis for a Personal Assistant position.

Key Roles
  • Preparing correspondence on your boss’s behalf
  • Attending meetings on your boss’s behalf
  • Taking action points and writing minutes,
  • Drafting communications on your boss’s behalf,
  • Preparing presentations
  • Organizing and attending meetings and ensuring the manager is well prepared for meetings;
  • Liaising with clients, suppliers and other staff.
  • Carrying out specific projects and research;
  • Responsibility for accounts and budgets;
  • Taking on some of the manager’s responsibilities and working more closely with management;
  • Deputizing for the manager, making decisions and delegating work to others in the manager’s absence;
  • Being involved in decision-making processes.
Qualifications
  • Bachelor Degree in Business management or Public Relations.
  • At least 6 Months Experience
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Good communication and administrative skills.
  • Great leadership skill and a strategic thinker.
  • Ability to Multi-Task
  • Must flexible to frequent travels
If Qualified Kindly send your CV to Vacancies@jantakenya.com, indicating ‘Personal Assistant’ on the subject line.

Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno