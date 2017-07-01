Personal Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya - Fresh Graduate

Personal Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya - Fresh GraduateJobs and Careers 07:36
Our client is seeking for a sharp and independent minded individual who is capable of thinking on their feet in a crisis for a Personal Assistant position.
Key Roles
- Preparing
correspondence on your boss’s behalf
- Attending meetings
on your boss’s behalf
- Taking action
points and writing minutes,
- Drafting
communications on your boss’s behalf,
- Preparing
presentations
- Organizing and
attending meetings and ensuring the manager is well prepared for meetings;
- Liaising with
clients, suppliers and other staff.
- Carrying out
specific projects and research;
- Responsibility for
accounts and budgets;
- Taking on some of
the manager’s responsibilities and working more closely with management;
- Deputizing for the
manager, making decisions and delegating work to others in the manager’s
absence;
- Being involved in
decision-making processes.
Qualifications
- Bachelor Degree in
Business management or Public Relations.
- At least 6 Months
Experience
- Ability to work
under pressure.
- Good communication
and administrative skills.
- Great leadership
skill and a strategic thinker.
- Ability to
Multi-Task
- Must flexible to
frequent travels
Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.