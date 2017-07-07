PASSARIS tells Nairobi Women Rep aspirant MAINA KAGENI to undergo a s3x change.

Friday, 07 July 2017- Classic 105 presenter, Maina Kageni, is in the race for Nairobi Women Representative seat.





When he made the shocking announcement, many thought he was joking but he was not.





Actually, a poll conducted recently placed him third behind Passaris and the incumbent Rachael Shebesh.





Passaris has now sensationally claimed that Maina should undergo s3x change since the seat was meant to increase women representation in parliament.





Speaking in a recent interview with Ebru TV Passaris said “ For the County women rep position, the constitution doesn’t say the gender but when you look at the underlining factor, any judicial court will say that every law has an underlining factor, why did we bring this law? The law was about getting more women into mbunge. So unless Maina Kageni intends to have a sex change in the future before he is elected, he cannot run for County women rep”



