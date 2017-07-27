PANIC in State House as RAILA makes huge inroads in Meru and Tharaka Nithi! UHURU is going home

PANIC in State House as RAILA makes huge inroads in Meru and Tharaka Nithi! UHURU is going homePolitics 10:41
Thursday July 27, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s chief strategists are very worried over National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga’s inroads in Meru and Tharaka Nithi Counties.
On Tuesday, thousands of local residents from the two Counties turned up to listen to Odinga, who was making his second appearance since the official campaigns kicked off.
They chanted anti-Uhuru slogans in protest to the high cost of living and the dwindling Miraa business which they directly linked to..
