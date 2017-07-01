ORENGO says RAILA may not last as President - Reveals what may happen to him few days after elections

Sunday July 16, 2017 - Siaya Senator James Orengo has warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga not to celebrate if he beats Uhuru Kenyatta to become President in August because he could be impeached soon after.





Speaking at a political rally in Rarieda Constituency, Orengo warned that if ODM fails to win sufficient seats in both Houses of Parliament, and Raila wins the Presidency, he might not last.





If ODM, CCM, Ford Kenya, ANC and..



