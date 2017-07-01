ORENGO says RAILA may not last as President - Reveals what may happen to him few days after elections

...Wiper don’t get enough seats in the two house, President Raila could easily be impeached.





He expressed concerns that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee was doing a lot to win more seats than ODM.





He added that this could spell doom for Raila Odinga’s Presidency.





Orengo urged the NASA team and Luo Nyanza in particular to up their game and ensure ODM gets majority seats to guarantee Raila a firm stint at the Presidency.





Otherwise, he won’t last if Jubilee wins majority.





