OMG! You won’t believe how this guy’s legs look like after cycling for 3,540km (PHOTO)

Thursday, July 20, 2017 - If you thought Tour de France cycling race is a walk in the park then this contestant will open your eyes.





Polish cyclist, Pawel Poljanski, has revealed the gruelling nature of the competition by posting a photo of his legs on social media after completing the 16th stage.





"After sixteen stages, I think my legs look little tired," the 27-year-old captioned the photo he posted on Instagram account.





Check out the photo below that has left people talking.