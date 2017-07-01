NYAKUNDI mercilessly attacks JULIE GICHURU for going to bed with UHURU/RUTO, She will cry in the toilet

Njoki Chege's Role Model Julie Gichuru made her own bed, Let her Lie on It

Former TV Icon Julie Gichuru made her own bed, nobody should stop her from lying on it. Julie's Destruction begun when she was fired from Citizen TV after being bribed by Evans Kidero to do cleansing for him.

For your information, I am one of the few Kenyans that started questioning Julie Gichuru's corruption, Love for cartels and hypocrisy. We told her that her destruction was near, but she thought we were just kidding.

Julie Gichuru is a beneficiary of Corruption and it is sad that she is still a role model to Njoki Chege who has done nothing meaningful for this country apart from bashing Subaru owners, forgetting that her role model Julie Gichuru started dating her now corrupt husband Tonnie Gichuru when he was driving a Subaru.

You see Njoki Chege is not a genius, she is not like for instance say Nyakundi who calls people wankers but exposed the Safaricom Cheza games saga forcing Safaricom to refund the stolen monies, or ... Leaked the Safaricom KPMG Audit leading to the recalling of Safaricom CFO John Tombleson for masterminding the One Campus Fraud.

Despite having a huge platform ( NMG Platform ) Njoki Chege keeps preaching consumerism instead of encouraging hard work and prosperity.

Well, Njoki Chege's Role Model is a beneficiary of Corruption as the money stolen from Kenya Power is now being laundered into Mcheza to promote the betting craze that has trapped the youth who think betting is an economic activity.

Tony’s primmest acquisition to date has been Julie Gichuru, a former news Icon and motivational speaker, who has done wonders by cleaning up the image of the Gichuru empire, looted from Kenyan taxpayers and at one point being a darling of the media industry.

Njoki Chege's role model was also involved in the Kenyans for Kenya Scam and the Bring Zack home Scam- All money contributed was looted by all these frauds including Jeff Koinange and Old Camel Gina Din Kariuki not forgetting Caroline Mutoko

Kwa Ukweli, How can Julie Gichuru stand in front of Kenyans and start preaching peace instead of a credible election? The era of Julie Gichuru dumbing down the masses with cheap thrills and theatrics has come to an end. Back then, Kenyans watched helplessly, but now, they have a voice to.

Julie Gichuru has been rejected by the market. And that marks her end.

All ways beware that Jubilee money kills careers !

CYPRIAN NYAKUNDI



