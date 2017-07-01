NYAKUNDI insults NAMELESS & WAHU, calls them washed up artists and says other nasty stuff.

Over-rated but underwhelming “power” couple , Nameless and Wahu , have managed to stay afloat by conspiring with cartels to include them in gigs they don’t deserve to perform at.





Cartels will be the end of Kenya. That we overlook merit so as to reward mediocrity, patronage, cronyism and nepotism is no longer a shocker. That has been the hallmark of corporate Nairobi, where employment is based on who you know and which godfather sleeps with you.





Don’t be fooled by these big talking corporate managers. They occupy those positions through underhand tactics. No wonder productivity in the Kenyan corporate sectors is minimal compared to the actual potential.





Since I was in primary school, I’ve heard about Nameless and his overrated wife Wahu. This couple has not released anything new of late, yet they keep performing alongside international acts who have now carved a niche in the Kenyan entertainment scene. Why is this sad state of affairs the norm?





Well in Kenya, event organisers like perennial jerks and glorified cunts like Fakii Liwali, Chris Kirwa, Leakey Odera, Big “Wanker” Ted, Walter “Nyambane” Mongare, KJ, Churchill have formed cartels spanning over a decade, beginning the days when they used to moonlight at Java Mama Ngina Street looking for people to con.





Living in rented houses even after coming into contact with high volumes of cash in their careers, these events cartels have gone to manipulate exposure by shoving retiree’s like Nameless, Redsan, Wahu down our throats.





Despite the emergence of new talent like Papa Jones, King Kaka, and the likes, they still want to push those washed-up socialites simply because they get a cut from their appearance fees.





Such a misguided lot. That they’re still working in …



