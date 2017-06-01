Not all Makangas are evil, What this conductor was spotted doing will bless your heart (PHOTOs)

He is a Blessing in the matatu industry.



He's Exceptional.





Its all about Humanity!





Yesterday while in town I could not fail to notice the young man help this grandma alight from a matatu where he is a conductor. He went ahead to help her cross the busy streets of Nairobi while carrying her bag. He took her to connect the bus to her next Destination and saw him run back to his matatu which had already left.





This lady could not hide her joy as she was boarding the next bus.





May God bless you young man and …



