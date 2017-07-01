North eastern is UHURU/ RUTO’s stronghold - RAILA ODINGA told as youths threaten to stone him!

Monday July 17, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has been warned against campaigning in North Eastern region.





Speaking on Friday , Garissa County gubernatorial hopeful, Ali Bunow Korane, said the entire North Eastern region is a Jubilee stronghold and Raila should not waste time visiting the region.





Korane argued that Garissa and other parts of North Eastern will...



