NO MERCY! Ruthless MIGUNA MIGUNA tears Dennis ITUMBI apart on live TV (VIDEO)

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Miguna Miguna, is known to shoot from the hip and takes no prisoners.





On Monday evening, Miguna was in the panel commentating on the running mate debate that flopped.





The much anticipated face-off between Nasa running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, and his Jubilee counterpart, William Ruto, never happened.





Miguna did not have kind words for the duo whom he claimed had showed Kenyans the middle finger.





However, it is Dennis Itumbi, Director of Digital Communications in State House that felt the wrath of Miguna after he purported to speak on behalf of President Uhuru.





Watch the video below.



