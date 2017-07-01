No Kenyan will die because of election, there can be no repeat of the 2007 post election violence - RUTO

No Kenyan will die because of election, there can be no repeat of the 2007 post election violence - RUTOPolitics 09:36
Thursday July 20, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that no life will be lost during the August 8th General Election.
In an interview with Capital FM on Thursday, Ruto said security officers will be on high alert and anybody who is planning to cause chaos should vacate Kenya.
He said elections are not a matter of life and death and everybody should be ready to lose or win the election.
“It is not a...
