No Kenyan will die because of election, there can be no repeat of the 2007 post election violence - RUTO

Thursday July 20, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that no life will be lost during the August 8 th G eneral Election.





In an interview with Capital FM on Thursday , Ruto said security officers will be on high alert and anybody who is planning to cause chaos should vacate Kenya.





He said elections are not a matter of life and death and everybody should be ready to lose or win the election.





“It is not a...



