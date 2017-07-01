No Kenyan will accept UHURU/ RUTO’s tokens and freebies after this as NASA skins them alive

...accused Jubilee of selling Webuye PanPaper at a throw away price.





“PanPaper, according to Government records, is valued at sh10 billion.”





“The company owns houses in Muthaiga and Parklands estates in Nairobi and has 12, 800 acres of land in Lugari Forest, yet Jubilee sold it at a mere sh900 million,” he said.





On the other hand, Mudavadi faulted Deputy President William Ruto’s remark on the TJRC report saying NASA will implement the report in full if elected.





“It is unfortunate to hear Ruto say the Jubilee Government will not implement TJRC report yet we know people suffered,” Mudavadi said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



