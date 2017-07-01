No journalist or blogger will be arrested under my Presidency from August! RAILA ODINGA assures Kenyans

Thursday July 6, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said his Government will not intimidate journalists or bloggers the way the Jubilee Government is doing.





Speaking on Wednesday when he met media owners and senior editors at a Nairobi hotel, Raila said his Government will champion the rights of the media and no journalists or blogger will be arrested under his tenure.





“The Jubilee Government has been making every effort to muzzle the media and this is unacceptable.”





“We believe that the..



