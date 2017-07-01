NKAISSERY’s wife reveals what God showed him a day before death - Did she know the General would die?

Friday July 14, 2017 - The widow of the late Interior Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaisery, Hellen Nkaisery, had a premonition about the General’s death a day before he died suddenly after collapsing in his house last Saturday.





Addressing mourners who came to condole with her, Hellen revealed that she knew something bad was about to happen a day before Nkaisery died and had a bad feeling about it.





She noted that she was at their Bisil home running errands but..



