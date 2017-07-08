NKAISERY didn’t just die, he was ASSASSINATED-MUTAHI NGUNYI drops a bomb and gives clues

Saturday July 8, 2017 -As the country still comes to terms with the sudden death of Interior Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaisery, who passed on Saturday eve, some conspiracy theories have began to emerge with some renown leaders reading mischief in his untimely death.





Venting his views on Twitter, controversial political analysts Mutahi Ngunyi ruled out Nkaisery’s abrupt death as natural, saying the Retired Major General was assassinated for political reasons.





Ngunyi opined that Nkaisery’s death is a mystery which must be looked into because security ministers don’t just die 30 days to the General Election.





“Death of Nkaissery DOES NOT ADD UP. Security Ministers DO NOT DIE 30 days to ELECTION. They are NOT ALLOWED to DIE. It is an Assassination,” Mutahi Ngunyi said in a tweet.





Nkaisery died after collapsing last night at his home. He was just from taking his dinner at his home in Karen.



