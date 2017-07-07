NKAISERRY is DEAD! Here is what happened in his house in Karen before he was rushed to Karen Hospital

NKAISERRY is DEAD! Here is what happened in his house in Karen before he was rushed to Karen HospitalEntertainment News, News 21:19
Retired General Joseph Nkaiserry is dead. The Interior CS collapsed at his Karen house from where he was rushed to the Karen Hospital for a check-up.
Nkaissery died suddenly a few hours after being admitted at the Karen Hospital in Nairobi for a check-up, State House announced.
Statement from Chief of Staff, Joseph Kinyua;
STATEMENT ON THE PASSING ON OF INTERIOR CS GEN. JOSEPH NKAISSERY
IT is with deep sorrow and shock that we announce the sudden passing on of Interior CS Retired General Joseph Nkaissery.
Gen. Nkaissery passed on at Karen Hospital in Nairobi a few hours after being admitted for a check-up.
The country to be updated as more information becomes available.
Joseph Kinyua
Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service
STATE HOUSE
8 JULY 2017
While it has not become clear as to what was ailing the interior CS, a statement by Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, confirmed that Nkaissery fell unwell and was rushed to the city hospital for check up only to pass on a few hours later.
The Jubilee government tapped the retired General from the opposition in 2014 to succeed Joseph Ole Lenku. He was known to be a strict disciplinarian and a fitness freak.
Nkaissery was aged 67 at the time of his death.
so sad R. I. P Rtd General