NKAISERRY is DEAD! Here is what happened in his house in Karen before he was rushed to Karen Hospital

Retired General Joseph Nkaiserry is dead. The Interior CS collapsed at his Karen house from where he was rushed to the Karen Hospital for a check-up.





Statement from Chief of Staff, Joseph Kinyua ;





STATEMENT ON THE PASSING ON OF INTERIOR CS GEN. JOSEPH NKAISSERY





The country to be updated as more information becomes available.

Joseph Kinyua





Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service





STATE HOUSE





8 JULY 2017





While it has not become clear as to what was ailing the interior CS, a statement by Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, confirmed that Nkaissery fell unwell and was rushed to the city hospital for check up only to pass on a few hours later.





The Jubilee government tapped the retired General from the opposition in 2014 to succeed Joseph Ole Lenku. He was known to be a strict disciplinarian and a fitness freak.





Nkaissery was aged 67 at the time of his death.



