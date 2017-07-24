Nigerians are fraudsters and are only good to just f**k - VERA SIDIKA warns Kenyan LADIES

Monday, July 24, 2017 - City socialite, Vera Sidika, has warned Kenyan ladies about Nigerian men who she says are only good for just a ‘fling’





Vera, who recently broke up with her Nigerian boyfriend, revealed that Nigerian men are fraudsters and use ‘juju’ to confuse women.





She advised Kenyan ladies to just have ‘fun’ with Nigeria fraudsters but nothing serious.





Read her post on snapchat below.