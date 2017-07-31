Nigerian man exposes a Kenyan LADY badly after feasting on her, these men are merciless(LOOK)

Monday, July 31, 2017 -A Nigerian man has exposed a Kenyan lady badly after feasting on her.

He posted nasty stuff about her on social media, claiming that she survives in Dubai by dishing out her flesh to men.

He further bragged how the lady has been sucking his d****, terming her as a worthless lady with no self –respect.

Nigerian men are merciless.

Ladies, be careful when dealing with them.

This how the Kenyan lady was exposed by the shameless Nigerian man after he feasted on her goodies.