Nigerian actor Mr Ibu speaks out on his uncanny resemblance to CS FRED MATIANG’I

Tuesday, July 11, 2017- Popular Nigerian actor John Okafor better known as Mr Ibu has spoken out on his resemblance to Kenya’s Education CS Dr Fred Matiang’i.





Mr. Ibu is in Nairobi alongside fellow Nollywood stars Kenneth Okonkwo and Tonto Dikeh for an event dubbed ‘International Peace Concert’.





When he asked to comment about his striking resemblance with the no-nonsense CS, the comedian said:





"Kenyans have shocked me today. They show me one commissioner that looks like me. Ogah, i beg, I want to see you. I want to see you, I beg.



"I blame my father (for not meeting you earlier). I want to see you because blood is thicker than water. Please, anybody who hears this message, pass it to the Minister of Education," Mr Ibu said.





Well, Matiang’i’s plate is full after he was named acting Interior Security CS following the death of General Nkaiserry and its unlikely that he will meet his Nigerian ‘broda’



