NI MREMBO! Gospel rapper EKO DYDDA flaunts his S3XY wife (PHOTOs)

Thursday, 13 July 2017 - He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord, so says the Holy Bible.





Gospel rapper Eko Dydda has taken to social media to celebrate and appreciate his beautiful wife and mother of his two sons.





The Male Artist of the Year Groove Awards wrote a sweet message on IG narrating how they met before fame and maybe money and it is proof that true love exists.





He wrote: “ I see most people say true love doesn't exist, and happily ever after is only in the movies. That is only true if he came for the beauty and she came for the money/fame/power, but if he/she is a gift from GOD then you will experience happily ever after and true love.”





“Abraham and Sarah did, Isaac and Rebecca did, and all these were not material oriented relationships. Ok hao ni wa kitambo. I met her in this generation before the fame and the money”





