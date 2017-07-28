NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya – IRC

International Rescue Committee (IRC)





Job Purpose / Objective: The Grants Manager is a key staff member within the IRC Kenya Programs Department, responsible for proposal development, report coordination and ensuring the proper implementation of all grant compliance policy and procedures through appropriate coordination and information dissemination.





The Grants Manager reports to the Deputy Director, Grants and Accountability (DDGA) and works closely with the Program Coordinators and Managers and the Regional Officers in New York and London.



Key Responsibilities

Program Design and Proposal Development

Coordinate proposal and budget development process for concept notes and proposals

Review potential funding opportunities and provide a brief to senior management that will inform the go/ no go decision

Submit proposals and budgets for review at HQ ensuring that the grant applications are prepared according to the required format and submitted to donors where applicable.

Research on potential funding opportunities

Design and deliver proposal development capacity building training and contribute to the development of proposal development skills among IRC Kenya staff

Provide day-to-day support and advice on funding issues relating to current grants and planned proposals to IRC Kenya staff

Sub-grant management

Review sub-grants for compliance with donor rules and regulations

Provide feedback and request clarifications on sub-grant documents that have been submitted for approval

Support Program Manager’s in the drafting of partner agreements

Maintain master files on sub-grants on hard copy and in the share drive

Oversee all internal, external and sub-grantee reporting with programs and finance, ensuring high-quality, well-written and timely reports meeting donor and IRC requirements

Reporting & Documentation

Manage all internal and external reporting, ensuring high-quality, well-written and timely reports meeting donor and IRC requirements, with support from the and program managers/ coordinators.

Ensure that draft reports disseminated for review and feedback by senior management team, relevant technical advisers, and HQ staff prior to submitting the final report to donor.

Consolidate monthly internal program progress reports based on input from program managers, including tracking progress on program indicators and reporting on key program highlights/issues.

Preparation and update of country program and specific sectoral information sheets. Provide relevant communications information as necessary for dissemination to donors, regional office and HQ.

Grants Management & Compliance

Working with the guidance of the , work closely with program managers/ coordinators and the operations (Finance and Supply Chain) teams on all grants related tasks, specifically focused on compliance and grants administration.

Maintain the grants and report tracking system to ensure all grant files are organized and well managed for planning and preparation of donor reports and project monitoring.

Organize and follow-up grant opening meetings, monthly grant review meetings, and grant close out meetings.

Support program teams in monitoring program activities, work plans and BvAs on a monthly basis to ensure program quality in collaboration with the and program managers/coordinators.

Undertake training for program and operation staff at country office and field office level on grants management related issues as needed.

Communication

Liaise with donors regarding grants and grant management.

Maintain excellent relationships internally within IRC and with all IRC's partners, such as WFP, ECHO, UNHCR, CDC, UNICEF, UNFPA and local authorities.

Oversee development and maintenance of headquarters and field reporting systems and processes related to grants management

Maintains master files on grants on hard copy and in the share drive. Monitor paperwork connected with grant-funded programs

Conduct monitoring visits to field locations and provide capacity building and training for field staff on reporting and donor compliance issues as necessary

Human Resources

Provide technical back stopping for field based grants officers

Support the program department in other recruitments if requested

Orient relevant staff of all departments to donor requirements and work closely with all IRC departments and field units to comply with donor requirements

Undertake other tasks as requested by the Deputy Director of Grants and Accountability, the immediate supervisor.

Required Qualifications:

University degree in international relations or other relevant field

Masters Degree Desirable

Required Experience & Competencies:

3 to 5 years of INGO field experience in a similar position: grants management, proposal development (program narratives and budgets) and donor reporting.

Knowledge of UN (UNHCR/ UNDP/ UNICEF/WHO), US (USAID/OFDA), EU (ECHO/ EC) and UK (DFID) donor regulations, procedures and requirements

Proven ability to develop winning proposals to public and private-sector donors

Excellent written and spoken English essential

Excellent organizational skills, ability to determine priorities and attention to detail a must

Ability to work in a multicultural context as a flexible and respectful team player

Willingness to travel to the field as and when needed

High-level of knowledge and practice with Word, Excel, Outlook, etc. required

Work in a multisectoral/ multicultural team- patience, cultural sensitivity and application of contextual understanding in day to day work

Ability to work with tight deadlines for report writing/ information needs.

Job Vacancy: Finance Assistant - Nairobi



Sector: Finance





Location: Kenya





Employee Type: Regular





Employee Category: Full Time



Job Purpose / Objective: IRC Kenya is working to achieve optimal performance in terms of program quality strengthening operations and finance department by emerging tools, systems and staff capacity to adhere to IRC policies and procedures and donor compliance



Key Responsibilities



Bank payment processing:

Receive all payment requests flowing into the department using 'RECEIVED' stamp and cross-checking details in PRs book

Maintaining the Payment Request book and updating for cheque payment details once the cycle has been completed

Ensuring that authorizations on the payments requests are in line with the approved limits per the delineation chart

Prepare all cheque and online bank payments in USD, KSH, EURO and GBP. Ensure the payment is fully supported and duly authorized per the authorized delineation chart before writing the cheque.

Maintain KSHs and USD cash within set limits and ensured that there was sufficient cash for smooth operations at all times.

Ensure that cheque and online bank payments vouchers are presented for approval within documented hours

Prepare cash and bank spreadsheets ready to upload stage at the end of every month.

Preparing detailed remittance advice for all cheque payments and maintaining soft copies of the same on the shared drive.

Rubber-stamping ‘PAID’, including cheque numbers on all such documents once the payment has been processed.

To reconcile Citi Bank USD, KSH, EURO and GBP bank account and prepare the upload file monthly.

Payment release:

Ensure that the cheques in the register are recorded sequentially. Separate the KSH and USD to maintain sequence

Diligent follow-up to ensure that fully signed cheques are collected by vendors and signed for (ensuring proper identification of the person collecting) and details indicated in the cheque release register.

Filing

Maintain an organized and well-documented (all files must be labeled properly and visibly) and sequential filing system for all cheque & WEB disbursement vouchers

All files should be arranged sequentially and in separately designated sites for cheques (KSH, USD) and WEB payments

Audit assist / Inter departmental

Assist in retrieval and re-file of documents as requested by supervisor

Other

Preparation of corrective journals and assisting in loading of journals as and when required

Prepare Monthly Balance Sheet schedules as assigned. Make sure all items in the balance sheet account are current and can be supported.

Regular and open communication with IRC staff from all departments.

And any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Key Result Areas

Prepare all cheque and online bank payments in USD, KSH, EURO and GBP. Ensure the payment is fully supported and duly authorized per the authorized delineation chart before writing the cheque

Ensure that the cheques in the register are recorded sequentially. Separate the KSH and USD to maintain sequence

Maintain KSHs and USD cash within set limits and ensured that there was sufficient cash for smooth operations at all times.

Prepare cash and bank spreadsheets ready to upload stage at the end of every month

Maintain an organized and well-documented (all files must be labeled properly and visibly) and sequential filing system for all cheque & WEB disbursement vouchers

Ensuring that an up-to-date cashand a cash flow done every Monday morning and provide update to your supervisor

Required Qualifications:

Minimum CPA II qualification. University degree is an added advantage

Required Experience & Competencies:

Knowledge in Excel

Proficiency in SUN accounting software applications is an added advantage.

Job Vacancy: Nutritionist - Lodwar Emergency Response



Sector: Nutrition





Location: Kenya





Employee Type: Temporary





Employee Category: Full Time





Job Purpose / Objective: Working under the guidance and supervision of the emergency Nutrition Officer. As the outreach team leader the Nutritionist will be directly responsible for the day to day implementation planning and team coordination of the emergency nutrition outreach teams.





Under the guidance of the officer and the manager the nutritionist will lead the outreach teams in the implementation of:



Integrated outreach models i.e. IMAM done by running of selective feeding program, blanket supplementary feeding programs, nutrition surveillance & assessments including. Mass MUAC screenings promotion of mother infant and young child nutrition (MIYCN) through the community health volunteers.





He/she will be responsible for day to day data compilation, team planning and coordination.



Key Responsibilities

As the team leader of the outreach teams the nutritionist is expected to ensure Implemention the emergency nutrition response in the selected location while ensuring adherence to the stipulated protocol.

Implement and supervise the supplementary feeding of the moderately malnourished under-fives, pregnant/lactating mothers

Blanket Supplementary Feeding Program (BSFP) activities are implemented successfully.

Implement comprehensive maternal infant and young child nutrition program (MIYCN) Baby Friendly Community initiative (BFCI) approaches.

Train and mentor the emergency response team members including the CHEWs and CHVs who are MOH staff through identification of capacity gaps and carrying out refresher trainings and on the job trainings.

Plan and conduct trainings on Growth Monitoring Promotion (GMP), IMAM and MIYCN to other mainstream health professionals.

Collect and report on nutrition data both performance and commodity utilization

Ensure outreach teams adhere to IRC security protocols

Offer nutrition support through counseling to individuals with medical conditions including Comprehensive Care Clinic clients.

Conduct mass MUAC screening for children underfives regularly in collaboration with the Community Health volunteers

Compile and submit donor and IRC Nutrition Program weekly, biweekly and monthly reports of all the activities implemented, as well prepare food requisitions.

Lease with Supply Chain Department in logistical Program Supplies procurement and Monitoring Supply control

Stock monitoring of various commodities

Support MOH on DQAs

Any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Required Qualifications:

Hold a Diploma in Food, Nutrition and Dietetics from a recognized University.

Must be a registered nutrition or dietitian by KNDI.

Required Experience & Competencies

Minimum 1 years’ work experience in emergency community nutrition and implementation

Experience / understanding of maternal infant and young child nutrition with strong BFHI & BFCI approaches

Experience in nutrition survey and assessments

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Strong report writing and team working skills

Knowledge in computer packages and basic analysis skills

Ability to work in hardship areas (previous experience in a camp setting will be an added advantage)

Flexible and positive personality

Strong planning and implementation capacity

Confident and capable negotiator, communicator and networker.

Job Vacancy: Emergency Response Nutrition Officer





Sector: Nutrition





Location: Lodwar, Kenya





Employee Type: Regular





Employee Category: Full Time







Job Purpose / Objective: Working under the guidance and supervision of the emergency Nutrition Manager, the Nutrition Officer will be directly responsible for the day to day implementation of the emergency nutrition programming which includes;



Integrated outreach models i.e. IMAM done by running of selective feeding program, blanket supplementary feeding programs, nutrition surveillance & assessments including.





Mass MUAC screenings promotion of mother infant and young child nutrition (MIYCN) through the community health volunteers.





He/she will be responsible for managing emergency nutrition responses, working with MOH at IRC supported facilities.



Key Responsibilities

Implement the emergency nutrition response including treatment of severely malnourished under-fives while following the stipulated protocol.

Implement and supervise the supplementary feeding of the moderately malnourished under-fives, pregnant/lactating mothers, individuals with medical conditions (HIV/AIDS and TB).

Ensure the Blanket Supplementary Feeding Program (BSFP) activities are implemented successfully.

Implement comprehensive maternal infant and young child nutrition program (MIYCN) Baby Friendly Community initiative (BFCI) approaches.

Train and mentor the emergency response program staff and the integrated community health promoters through identification of capacity gaps and carrying out refresher trainings and on the job trainings.

Plan and conduct trainings on Growth Monitoring Promotion (GMP), IMAM and MIYCN to other mainstream health professionals.

Develop key messages in nutrition to the targeted beneficiaries, and ensure it is delivered appropriately.

Offer nutrition support through counseling to individuals with medical conditions including Comprehensive Care Clinic clients.

Plan and conduct mass MUAC screening of the under fives on a quarterly basis in collaboration with the Community Health volunteers

Compile and submit donor and IRC Nutrition Program weekly, biweekly and monthly reports of all the activities implemented, as well prepare food requisitions.

Lease with Supply Chain Department in logistical Program Supplies procurement and Monitoring Supply control

Stock monitoring of various commodities

Support MOH on DQAs

Any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor degree in Food, Nutrition and Dietetics from a recognized University.

Must be a registered nutrition or dietitian KNDI.

Required Experience & Competencies

Minimum 1-2 years’ work experience in emergency community nutrition and implementation

Experience in maternal infant and young nutrition with strong BFHI & BFCI approaches

Experience in nutrition survey and assessments

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Strong report writing and team working skills

Knowledge in computer packages and basic analysis skills

Ability to work in hardship areas (previous experience in a camp setting will be an added advantage)

Flexible and positive personality

Strong planning and implementation capacity

Confident and capable negotiator, communicator and networker

Please apply on or before 28th July, 2017.



Please apply on or before 28th July, 2017.

Kenyan nationals are encouraged to apply.





International allowances are not available for this position. Salary and other benefits are compliant to the Kenyan NGO Sector.