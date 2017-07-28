NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya – IRC

NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya – IRCJobs and Careers 02:13
Job Vacancy: Grants Manager - Nairobi
Sector: Grants
Location: Kenya
Employee Type: Regular
Employee Category: Full Time
Job Purpose / Objective: The Grants Manager is a key staff member within the IRC Kenya Programs Department, responsible for proposal development, report coordination and ensuring the proper implementation of all grant compliance policy and procedures through appropriate coordination and information dissemination.
The Grants Manager reports to the Deputy Director, Grants and Accountability (DDGA) and works closely with the Program Coordinators and Managers and the Regional Officers in New York and London.
Key Responsibilities
Program Design and Proposal Development
- Coordinate proposal
and budget development process for concept notes and proposals
- Review potential
funding opportunities and provide a brief to senior management that will
inform the go/ no go decision
- Submit proposals
and budgets for review at HQ ensuring that the grant applications are
prepared according to the required format and submitted to donors where
applicable.
- Research on
potential funding opportunities
- Design and deliver
proposal development capacity building training and contribute to the
development of proposal development skills among IRC Kenya staff
- Provide day-to-day
support and advice on funding issues relating to current grants and
planned proposals to IRC Kenya staff
Sub-grant management
- Review sub-grants
for compliance with donor rules and regulations
- Provide feedback
and request clarifications on sub-grant documents that have been submitted
for approval
- Support Program
Manager’s in the drafting of partner agreements
- Maintain master
files on sub-grants on hard copy and in the share drive
- Oversee all
internal, external and sub-grantee reporting with programs and finance,
ensuring high-quality, well-written and timely reports meeting donor and
IRC requirements
Reporting & Documentation
- Manage all internal
and external reporting, ensuring high-quality, well-written and timely
reports meeting donor and IRC requirements, with support from the and
program managers/ coordinators.
- Ensure that draft
reports disseminated for review and feedback by senior management team,
relevant technical advisers, and HQ staff prior to submitting the final
report to donor.
- Consolidate monthly
internal program progress reports based on input from program managers,
including tracking progress on program indicators and reporting on key
program highlights/issues.
- Preparation and
update of country program and specific sectoral information sheets.
Provide relevant communications information as necessary for dissemination
to donors, regional office and HQ.
Grants Management & Compliance
- Working with the
guidance of the , work closely with program managers/ coordinators and the
operations (Finance and Supply Chain) teams on all grants related tasks,
specifically focused on compliance and grants administration.
- Maintain the grants
and report tracking system to ensure all grant files are organized and
well managed for planning and preparation of donor reports and project
monitoring.
- Organize and
follow-up grant opening meetings, monthly grant review meetings, and grant
close out meetings.
- Support program
teams in monitoring program activities, work plans and BvAs on a monthly
basis to ensure program quality in collaboration with the and program
managers/coordinators.
- Undertake training
for program and operation staff at country office and field office level
on grants management related issues as needed.
Communication
- Liaise with donors
regarding grants and grant management.
- Maintain excellent
relationships internally within IRC and with all IRC's partners, such as
WFP, ECHO, UNHCR, CDC, UNICEF, UNFPA and local authorities.
- Oversee development
and maintenance of headquarters and field reporting systems and processes
related to grants management
- Maintains master
files on grants on hard copy and in the share drive. Monitor paperwork
connected with grant-funded programs
- Conduct monitoring
visits to field locations and provide capacity building and training for
field staff on reporting and donor compliance issues as necessary
Human Resources
- Provide technical
back stopping for field based grants officers
- Support the program
department in other recruitments if requested
- Orient relevant
staff of all departments to donor requirements and work closely with all
IRC departments and field units to comply with donor requirements
- Undertake other
tasks as requested by the Deputy Director of Grants and Accountability, the
immediate supervisor.
Required Qualifications:
- University degree
in international relations or other relevant field
- Masters Degree
Desirable
Required Experience & Competencies:
- 3 to 5 years of
INGO field experience in a similar position: grants management, proposal
development (program narratives and budgets) and donor reporting.
- Knowledge of UN
(UNHCR/ UNDP/ UNICEF/WHO), US (USAID/OFDA), EU (ECHO/ EC) and UK (DFID)
donor regulations, procedures and requirements
- Proven ability to
develop winning proposals to public and private-sector donors
- Excellent written
and spoken English essential
- Excellent
organizational skills, ability to determine priorities and attention to
detail a must
- Ability to work in
a multicultural context as a flexible and respectful team player
- Willingness to
travel to the field as and when needed
- High-level of
knowledge and practice with Word, Excel, Outlook, etc. required
- Work in a
multisectoral/ multicultural team- patience, cultural sensitivity and
application of contextual understanding in day to day work
- Ability to work
with tight deadlines for report writing/ information needs.
How to Apply
Job Vacancy: Finance Assistant - Nairobi
Sector: Finance
Location: Kenya
Employee Type: Regular
Employee Category: Full Time
Job Purpose / Objective: IRC Kenya is working to achieve optimal performance in terms of program quality strengthening operations and finance department by emerging tools, systems and staff capacity to adhere to IRC policies and procedures and donor compliance
Key Responsibilities
Bank payment processing:
- Receive all payment
requests flowing into the department using 'RECEIVED' stamp and
cross-checking details in PRs book
- Maintaining the
Payment Request book and updating for cheque payment details once the
cycle has been completed
- Ensuring that
authorizations on the payments requests are in line with the approved
limits per the delineation chart
- Prepare all cheque
and online bank payments in USD, KSH, EURO and GBP. Ensure the payment is
fully supported and duly authorized per the authorized delineation chart
before writing the cheque.
- Maintain KSHs and
USD cash within set limits and ensured that there was sufficient cash for
smooth operations at all times.
- Ensure that cheque
and online bank payments vouchers are presented for approval within
documented hours
- Prepare cash and
bank spreadsheets ready to upload stage at the end of every month.
- Preparing detailed
remittance advice for all cheque payments and maintaining soft copies of
the same on the shared drive.
- Rubber-stamping
‘PAID’, including cheque numbers on all such documents once the payment
has been processed.
- To reconcile Citi
Bank USD, KSH, EURO and GBP bank account and prepare the upload file
monthly.
Payment release:
- Ensure that the
cheques in the register are recorded sequentially. Separate the KSH and
USD to maintain sequence
- Diligent follow-up
to ensure that fully signed cheques are collected by vendors and signed
for (ensuring proper identification of the person collecting) and details
indicated in the cheque release register.
Filing
- Maintain an
organized and well-documented (all files must be labeled properly and
visibly) and sequential filing system for all cheque & WEB
disbursement vouchers
- All files should be
arranged sequentially and in separately designated sites for cheques (KSH,
USD) and WEB payments
Audit assist / Inter departmental
- Assist in retrieval
and re-file of documents as requested by supervisor
Other
- Preparation of
corrective journals and assisting in loading of journals as and when
required
- Prepare Monthly
Balance Sheet schedules as assigned. Make sure all items in the balance
sheet account are current and can be supported.
- Regular and open
communication with IRC staff from all departments.
- And any other
duties assigned by the supervisor.
Key Result Areas
- Prepare all cheque
and online bank payments in USD, KSH, EURO and GBP. Ensure the payment is
fully supported and duly authorized per the authorized delineation chart
before writing the cheque
- Ensure that the
cheques in the register are recorded sequentially. Separate the KSH and
USD to maintain sequence
- Maintain KSHs and
USD cash within set limits and ensured that there was sufficient cash for
smooth operations at all times.
- Prepare cash and
bank spreadsheets ready to upload stage at the end of every month
- Maintain an
organized and well-documented (all files must be labeled properly and
visibly) and sequential filing system for all cheque & WEB
disbursement vouchers
- Ensuring that an
up-to-date cashand a cash flow done every Monday morning and provide
update to your supervisor
Required Qualifications:
- Minimum CPA II
qualification. University degree is an added advantage
Required Experience & Competencies:
- Knowledge in Excel
- Proficiency in SUN
accounting software applications is an added advantage.
How to Apply
Job Vacancy: Nutritionist - Lodwar Emergency Response
Sector: Nutrition
Location: Kenya
Employee Type: Temporary
Employee Category: Full Time
Job Purpose / Objective: Working under the guidance and supervision of the emergency Nutrition Officer. As the outreach team leader the Nutritionist will be directly responsible for the day to day implementation planning and team coordination of the emergency nutrition outreach teams.
Under the guidance of the officer and the manager the nutritionist will lead the outreach teams in the implementation of:
Integrated outreach models i.e. IMAM done by running of selective feeding program, blanket supplementary feeding programs, nutrition surveillance & assessments including. Mass MUAC screenings promotion of mother infant and young child nutrition (MIYCN) through the community health volunteers.
He/she will be responsible for day to day data compilation, team planning and coordination.
Key Responsibilities
- As the team leader
of the outreach teams the nutritionist is expected to ensure Implemention
the emergency nutrition response in the selected location while ensuring
adherence to the stipulated protocol.
- Implement and
supervise the supplementary feeding of the moderately malnourished
under-fives, pregnant/lactating mothers
- Blanket
Supplementary Feeding Program (BSFP) activities are implemented
successfully.
- Implement
comprehensive maternal infant and young child nutrition program (MIYCN)
Baby Friendly Community initiative (BFCI) approaches.
- Train and mentor
the emergency response team members including the CHEWs and CHVs who are
MOH staff through identification of capacity gaps and carrying out
refresher trainings and on the job trainings.
- Plan and conduct
trainings on Growth Monitoring Promotion (GMP), IMAM and MIYCN to other
mainstream health professionals.
- Collect and report
on nutrition data both performance and commodity utilization
- Ensure outreach
teams adhere to IRC security protocols
- Offer nutrition
support through counseling to individuals with medical conditions
including Comprehensive Care Clinic clients.
- Conduct mass MUAC
screening for children underfives regularly in collaboration with the
Community Health volunteers
- Compile and submit
donor and IRC Nutrition Program weekly, biweekly and monthly reports of
all the activities implemented, as well prepare food requisitions.
- Lease with Supply
Chain Department in logistical Program Supplies procurement and Monitoring
Supply control
- Stock monitoring of
various commodities
- Support MOH on DQAs
- Any other duties as
assigned by the supervisor.
Required Qualifications:
- Hold a Diploma in
Food, Nutrition and Dietetics from a recognized University.
- Must be a
registered nutrition or dietitian by KNDI.
Required Experience & Competencies
- Minimum 1 years’
work experience in emergency community nutrition and implementation
- Experience /
understanding of maternal infant and young child nutrition with strong
BFHI & BFCI approaches
- Experience in
nutrition survey and assessments
- Good communication
and interpersonal skills
- Strong report
writing and team working skills
- Knowledge in
computer packages and basic analysis skills
- Ability to work in
hardship areas (previous experience in a camp setting will be an added
advantage)
- Flexible and
positive personality
- Strong planning and
implementation capacity
- Confident and
capable negotiator, communicator and networker.
How to Apply
Job Vacancy: Nurse - Lodwar Emergency Response
Sector: Health
Location: Kenya
Employee Type: Temporary
Employee Category: Full Time
Job Purpose / Objective: Working under the guidance and supervision of the Nutrition Supervisor, the emergency nurse will be directly responsible for;
Key Responsibilities
- Carry out triage of
patients including screening for acute malnutrition during the mobile
outreaches in the sub-counties.
- Conduct
consultation services to children and adults during the target mobile
outreaches in the sub county in Turkana.
- Implement and
evaluate individual treatment plans for patients with health conditions
including children with severe acute malnutrition.
- Ensure essential
services including deworming, Vitamin A supplementation and routine
immunization services are provided to children under-fives during the
outreaches.
- Initiate and
facilitate patient referrals to the nearby health facilities including the
County referral hospital for patients who require further management/inpatient
care.
- Conduct Antenatal
and post natal reviews for expectant mothers and lactating women during
the integrated health and nutrition outreaches.
- Work closely with
nutritionists and the health facility staff including CHEWs and CHVs in
the targeted areas of response.
- Ensure that all
required observations, prescribed treatment and procedures are properly
carried out and documented in the patient’s cards.
- Conduct regular
training session for CHEWs and CHVs on basic care/management of various health
conditions and follow up of patients.
- Give health
education to patients and clients during the outreaches.
- Compile and submit
monthly reports on patients treated andreferrals
- Monitor and
supervise proper usage of essential drugs/medical supplies
- Carry out any other
additional duties as may be assigned by the supervisor
Key Result Areas:
- Ability to provide
integrated health services and work effectively with the entire outreach
team.
- Ensure timely and
quality health care services to target population during the mobile
outreaches.
Required Qualifications:
- Diploma in Nursing
from KMTC or recognized nurse training institution
- Be registered and
have a valid license from the Nursing Council of Kenya
Required Experience & Competencies:
- At least 2 years
working experience in a busy hospital setup.
- Experience in
management of children with severe acute malnutrition and medical
complications desirable.
- Team player and
cultural sensitivity is required.
- Ability to work in
hardship areas (Previous emergency experience in a remote setting will be
an added advantage).
- Fluency in Turkana
will be an added advantage.
How to Apply
Job Vacancy:Emergency Response Nutrition Officer
Sector: Nutrition
Location: Lodwar, Kenya
Employee Type: Regular
Employee Category: Full Time
Job Purpose / Objective: Working under the guidance and supervision of the emergency Nutrition Manager, the Nutrition Officer will be directly responsible for the day to day implementation of the emergency nutrition programming which includes;
Integrated outreach models i.e. IMAM done by running of selective feeding program, blanket supplementary feeding programs, nutrition surveillance & assessments including.
Mass MUAC screenings promotion of mother infant and young child nutrition (MIYCN) through the community health volunteers.
He/she will be responsible for managing emergency nutrition responses, working with MOH at IRC supported facilities.
Key Responsibilities
- Implement the
emergency nutrition response including treatment of severely malnourished
under-fives while following the stipulated protocol.
- Implement and
supervise the supplementary feeding of the moderately malnourished
under-fives, pregnant/lactating mothers, individuals with medical
conditions (HIV/AIDS and TB).
- Ensure the Blanket
Supplementary Feeding Program (BSFP) activities are implemented
successfully.
- Implement
comprehensive maternal infant and young child nutrition program (MIYCN)
Baby Friendly Community initiative (BFCI) approaches.
- Train and mentor
the emergency response program staff and the integrated community health
promoters through identification of capacity gaps and carrying out
refresher trainings and on the job trainings.
- Plan and conduct
trainings on Growth Monitoring Promotion (GMP), IMAM and MIYCN to other
mainstream health professionals.
- Develop key
messages in nutrition to the targeted beneficiaries, and ensure it is
delivered appropriately.
- Offer nutrition
support through counseling to individuals with medical conditions
including Comprehensive Care Clinic clients.
- Plan and conduct
mass MUAC screening of the under fives on a quarterly basis in
collaboration with the Community Health volunteers
- Compile and submit
donor and IRC Nutrition Program weekly, biweekly and monthly reports of
all the activities implemented, as well prepare food requisitions.
- Lease with Supply
Chain Department in logistical Program Supplies procurement and Monitoring
Supply control
- Stock monitoring of
various commodities
- Support MOH on DQAs
- Any other duties as
assigned by the supervisor.
Required Qualifications:
- Bachelor degree in
Food, Nutrition and Dietetics from a recognized University.
- Must be a
registered nutrition or dietitian KNDI.
Required Experience & Competencies
- Minimum 1-2 years’
work experience in emergency community nutrition and implementation
- Experience in
maternal infant and young nutrition with strong BFHI & BFCI approaches
- Experience in
nutrition survey and assessments
- Good communication
and interpersonal skills
- Strong report
writing and team working skills
- Knowledge in
computer packages and basic analysis skills
- Ability to work in
hardship areas (previous experience in a camp setting will be an added
advantage)
- Flexible and
positive personality
- Strong planning and
implementation capacity
- Confident and
capable negotiator, communicator and networker
How to Apply
CLICK HERE to apply online
Please apply on or before 28th July, 2017.
Kenyan nationals are encouraged to apply.
Disclaimer: Please take note that International Rescue Committee (IRC) does not ask for any fees in connection with its recruitment processes. In the event that you receive any request for payment of any sort, please get in touch with us on Tel: +(254-020) 2727730, Email: IRCKenya@rescue.org or report to the nearest police.
IRC leading the way from harm to home.
IRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. IRC considers all applicants on the basis of merit without regard to race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, disability or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.
If you need assistance in the application or hiring process to accommodate a disability, you may request an accommodation at any time. Please contact Talent Acquisitions at IRC.Recruitment@rescue.org. As required by law, the IRC will provide reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants and employees with a known disability.