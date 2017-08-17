NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya – ILRI

NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya – ILRIJobs and Careers 00:00
Job Title: Senior Scientist - Molecular Breeder
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit a Senior Scientist Molecular Breeder to lead the analyses and interpretation of molecular plant breeding data from projects being conducted by the Integrated Genotyping Service and Support (IGSS) platform.
The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) works to improve food and nutritional security and reduce poverty in developing countries through research for efficient, safe and sustainable use of livestock.
It is the only one of 15 CGIAR research centres dedicated entirely to animal agriculture research for the developing world. Co-hosted by Kenya and Ethiopia, it has regional or country offices and projects in East, South and Southeast Asia as well as Central, East, Southern and West Africa.
Responsibilities
- Lead the analyses
and interpretation of molecular plant breeding data from project being
conducted by the Integrated Genotyping Service and Support (IGSS) platform
- Evaluate the
quality of the phenotypic data and develop phenotypic values for
subsequent molecular analyses
- Use molecular
marker data to conduct diversity and structure analyses of the populations
and use the results to further inform the analytical strategy
- Conduct analyses to
identify marker/QTL and marker/gene associations in different types of
populations
- Estimate the
accuracy of genomic selection and produce genomic estimated breeding
values that can be used in selection
- Provide breeders
with interpretation of the results of analyses and suggest how to use the
values to improve the efficiency of their plant breeding programs
- Lead and/or
contribute to publication of the results of the analyses and research
- Contribute to
building the capacity in African NARS focusing on strategies to modernize
strong breeding programs.
- Lead and or prepare
the IGSS internal and external technical reports
- Participate in
resource mobilization activities and proposal development
- Support the IGSS
platform delivering both analysed data ready for joint interpretation by
IGSS staff and clients, and a service to support clients with analysis and
interpretation.
Requirements
- PhD in plant
breeding, genetics, quantitative genetics, statistics, or related field
- At least 5-7 years
post-doctoral experience
- Practical
experience in private sector working with genomics in plant breeding.
- Excellent
communication and interpersonal skills and the ability to perform in a
multicultural research environment and as part of a multidisciplinary team
- Strong technical
science writing skills as demonstrated by publications in at least four
peer-reviewed journals and other publications
- Excellent written
and spoken English
- Capacity building,
both individual and institutional
- Interest in
international agricultural research and development
- Proficiency in
spoken and written English.
- Skills with
managing large data files and data bases.
- Advanced skills in
data bases, Excel, R, and other statistical analyses packages are required
Post location: The position will be based in Nairobi, Kenya
Position level: The position level is 5A.
Duration: This position is on a fixed term period of 2 years.
Benefits: ILRI offers a competitive salary and benefits package which includes 15% Pension, Medical insurance, Life insurance and allowances for: Education, Housing, Relocation, Home leave, Annual holiday entitlement of 30 days + public holidays.
How to apply:
How to apply:
Applicants should send a cover letter and CV expressing their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development by CLICKING HERE on or before 20 August 2017.
The position title and reference number B/AHH/07/2017 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the cover letter.
Job Title: Scientist - Bioinformatician
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit a Bioinformatician to develop data analysis strategies relevant to gene discovery, immuno-informatics and genotyping using state-of-the-art concepts from computational biology and bioinformatics.
The successful candidate should be familiar with high-performance computing environments, job scheduling and parallel computing.
Responsibilities
- Design and
implement bioinformatics pipelines and sequencing methods for quality
control, assembly, analysis and interpretation of high throughput sequence
data
- Implement platforms
for visualizing data outputs
- Design, establish
and manage relational databases for storage, sharing and efficient
retrieval of information
- Communicate results
to the team, students and to researchers via presentations.
- Identify
bioinformatics knowledge gaps and needs and develop solutions to address
them
- Participate in
bioinformatics training workshops for scientific staff at ILRI and
students.
- Provide technical
guidance and supervise interns and students leading bioinformatics
projects at ILRI
- Publish results of
research in high quality peer-reviewed international journals and attend
meetings and conferences
- Participate in the
development of new research proposals to mobilize bioinformatics funding
at ILRI
Requirements
- A PhD in
Bioinformatics or a related field with a strong interest and experience in
laboratory methods development, biological data analysis and biological
interpretation of results
- At least 5 year
post-doctoral experience in eukaryotic pathogen genomics
- Strong experience
working with various data types, pipelines, validation, databases, and
dealing with challenges in world of bioinformatics
- Programming skills
including Perl, R, Python, Unix/Bash, C or C++. Familiarity with
relational databases
- Working within a
UNIX environment
- Experience in
setting up bioinformatics workflows for large-scale DNA and RNA sequencing
data sets using software pipelines in an HPC environment.
- Experience in
integrating tools into pipelines and workflows and optimize their
interoperability, efficiency, and usability
- Good written and
oral communication skills.
- Excellent
organizational and problem solving skills
- Ability to work in
multi-disciplinary and multi-cultural teams and experience working in
developing countries
Post location: The position will be based in Nairobi, Kenya
Position level: The position level is 4C.
Duration: 3 years with the possibility of renewal, contingent upon individual performance and continued funding.
Benefits: ILRI offers a competitive salary and benefits package which includes 15% Pension, Medical insurance, Life insurance and allowances for: Education, Housing, Relocation, Home leave, Annual holiday entitlement of 30 days + public holidays.
How to apply: Applicants should send a cover letter and CV explaining their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development by clicking HERE on or before 17 August 2017.
How to apply: Applicants should send a cover letter and CV explaining their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development by clicking HERE on or before 17 August 2017.
We thank all applicants for their interest in working for ILRI. Due to the volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
ILRI does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview meeting, processing or training). ILRI also does not concern itself with information on applicants' bank accounts.
To find out more about ILRI visit our websites at http://www.ilri.org
To find out more about working at ILRI visit our website athttp://www.ilri.org/ilricrowd/
ILRI is an equal opportunity employer.