NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya – ILRI

International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI)



Job Title: Senior Scientist - Molecular Breeder



Location: Nairobi, Kenya



The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit a Senior Scientist Molecular Breeder to lead the analyses and interpretation of molecular plant breeding data from projects being conducted by the Integrated Genotyping Service and Support (IGSS) platform.





The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) works to improve food and nutritional security and reduce poverty in developing countries through research for efficient, safe and sustainable use of livestock.





It is the only one of 15 CGIAR research centres dedicated entirely to animal agriculture research for the developing world. Co-hosted by Kenya and Ethiopia, it has regional or country offices and projects in East, South and Southeast Asia as well as Central, East, Southern and West Africa.



Responsibilities

Lead the analyses and interpretation of molecular plant breeding data from project being conducted by the Integrated Genotyping Service and Support (IGSS) platform

Evaluate the quality of the phenotypic data and develop phenotypic values for subsequent molecular analyses

Use molecular marker data to conduct diversity and structure analyses of the populations and use the results to further inform the analytical strategy

Conduct analyses to identify marker/QTL and marker/gene associations in different types of populations

Estimate the accuracy of genomic selection and produce genomic estimated breeding values that can be used in selection

Provide breeders with interpretation of the results of analyses and suggest how to use the values to improve the efficiency of their plant breeding programs

Lead and/or contribute to publication of the results of the analyses and research

Contribute to building the capacity in African NARS focusing on strategies to modernize strong breeding programs.

Lead and or prepare the IGSS internal and external technical reports

Participate in resource mobilization activities and proposal development

Support the IGSS platform delivering both analysed data ready for joint interpretation by IGSS staff and clients, and a service to support clients with analysis and interpretation.

Requirements

PhD in plant breeding, genetics, quantitative genetics, statistics, or related field

At least 5-7 years post-doctoral experience

Practical experience in private sector working with genomics in plant breeding.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills and the ability to perform in a multicultural research environment and as part of a multidisciplinary team

Strong technical science writing skills as demonstrated by publications in at least four peer-reviewed journals and other publications

Excellent written and spoken English

Capacity building, both individual and institutional

Interest in international agricultural research and development

Proficiency in spoken and written English.

Skills with managing large data files and data bases.

Advanced skills in data bases, Excel, R, and other statistical analyses packages are required

Post location: The position will be based in Nairobi, Kenya



Position level: The position level is 5A.



Duration: This position is on a fixed term period of 2 years.



Benefits: ILRI offers a competitive salary and benefits package which includes 15% Pension, Medical insurance, Life insurance and allowances for: Education, Housing, Relocation, Home leave, Annual holiday entitlement of 30 days + public holidays.



How to apply:





Applicants should send a cover letter and CV expressing their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development by CLICKING HERE on or before 20 August 2017.





The position title and reference number B/AHH/07/2017 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the cover letter.





Job Title: Scientist - Bioinformatician



Location: Nairobi, Kenya



The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit a Bioinformatician to develop data analysis strategies relevant to gene discovery, immuno-informatics and genotyping using state-of-the-art concepts from computational biology and bioinformatics.





The successful candidate should be familiar with high-performance computing environments, job scheduling and parallel computing.



The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) works to improve food and nutritional security and reduce poverty in developing countries through research for efficient, safe and sustainable use of livestock.





It is the only one of 15 CGIAR research centres dedicated entirely to animal agriculture research for the developing world.





Co-hosted by Kenya and Ethiopia, it has regional or country offices and projects in East, South and Southeast Asia as well as Central, East, Southern and West Africa.



Responsibilities

Design and implement bioinformatics pipelines and sequencing methods for quality control, assembly, analysis and interpretation of high throughput sequence data

Implement platforms for visualizing data outputs

Design, establish and manage relational databases for storage, sharing and efficient retrieval of information

Communicate results to the team, students and to researchers via presentations.

Identify bioinformatics knowledge gaps and needs and develop solutions to address them

Participate in bioinformatics training workshops for scientific staff at ILRI and students.

Provide technical guidance and supervise interns and students leading bioinformatics projects at ILRI

Publish results of research in high quality peer-reviewed international journals and attend meetings and conferences

Participate in the development of new research proposals to mobilize bioinformatics funding at ILRI

Requirements

A PhD in Bioinformatics or a related field with a strong interest and experience in laboratory methods development, biological data analysis and biological interpretation of results

At least 5 year post-doctoral experience in eukaryotic pathogen genomics

Strong experience working with various data types, pipelines, validation, databases, and dealing with challenges in world of bioinformatics

Programming skills including Perl, R, Python, Unix/Bash, C or C++. Familiarity with relational databases

Working within a UNIX environment

Experience in setting up bioinformatics workflows for large-scale DNA and RNA sequencing data sets using software pipelines in an HPC environment.

Experience in integrating tools into pipelines and workflows and optimize their interoperability, efficiency, and usability

Good written and oral communication skills.

Excellent organizational and problem solving skills

Ability to work in multi-disciplinary and multi-cultural teams and experience working in developing countries

Post location:



Position level: The position level is 4C.



Duration: 3 years with the possibility of renewal, contingent upon individual performance and continued funding.



Benefits: ILRI offers a competitive salary and benefits package which includes 15% Pension, Medical insurance, Life insurance and allowances for: Education, Housing, Relocation, Home leave, Annual holiday entitlement of 30 days + public holidays.



How to apply: Applicants should send a cover letter and CV explaining their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development by clicking The position will be based in Nairobi, KenyaThe position level is 4C.3 years with the possibility of renewal, contingent upon individual performance and continued funding.ILRI offers a competitive salary and benefits package which includes 15% Pension, Medical insurance, Life insurance and allowances for: Education, Housing, Relocation, Home leave, Annual holiday entitlement of 30 days + public holidays.Applicants should send a cover letter and CV explaining their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development by clicking HERE on or before 17 August 2017.





The position title and reference number B/AHH/07/2017 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the cover letter.