NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya – ACTED

Position: Head of Donor Relations and Fundraising Unit
Contract duration: One Year
Duty Station: Nairobi, Kenya with frequent travels to other countries
Background on ACTED: Since 1993, as an international non-governmental organization, ACTED has been committed to immediate humanitarian relief to support those in urgent need and protect people’s dignity, while co-creating longer term opportunities for sustainable growth and fulfilling people’s potential.
ACTED endeavors to respond to humanitarian crises and build resilience; promote inclusive and sustainable growth; co-construct effective governance and support the building of civil society worldwide by investing in people and their potential.
We go the last kilometer: ACTED’s mission is to save lives and support people in meeting their needs in hard to reach areas.
ACTED develops and implements programs that target the most vulnerable amongst populations that have suffered from conflict, natural disaster, or socio-economic hardship.
ACTED’s approach looks beyond the immediate emergency towards opportunities for longer term livelihoods reconstruction and sustainable development.
With a budget of 164 million EUR in 2014, ACTED is active in 35 countries and implements more than 450 projects a year reaching over 8 million beneficiaries with 400 international staff and 4,300 national staff.
ACTED Kenya/Somalia is looking for experienced self-driven and self-oriented professionals to fill the above post;
Duties and Responsibilities
1. Project Cycle Management and Reporting
- Facilitate the
development and implementation of project cycle management;
- Train the staff to
use the PCM guide and related tools and procedures, and notably follow up
the implementation of the Project Management framework (PMF, ACTED PCM
Tool) for all projects.
- Fundraising for the
organization
- Partners Follow-up
2. Information System
- Set up a Resource
Centre at the capital office regularly updated with appropriate and
relevant external and internal resources.
- Diffuse information
to other internal stakeholders through the intranet and the regional
office
3. Proposal Development and External Relations and Donor Strategy
- Develop and deliver
a comprehensive and coherent fundraising strategy for the organisation.
- Act as point of
contact for all Donor communication, including the organization of and
hosting of Donor visits in the field for projects s/he is in charge of
4. External Communication
- Ensure continuum of
PR activities, including formal presentations, engaging media for coverage
on success stories, updating project-specific and regional fact sheets,
and documenting publications featuring ACTED in the media ;
Requested Profile
- Master Level
education in International Relations, Development Studies, Humanitarian
Aid or a relevant field.
- Postgraduate diploma
in International Development and (or) relevant Master’s level degree
(anthropology, development studies, humanitarian aid, sociology)
- 5+ years of solid
experience in the Humanitarian Field, Donor Relations, Project
Development, management and monitoring systems, preferably in INGOs are
required.
- Fluency in written
and spoken English
- Proficiency in
written and spoken English
- Strong writing
abilities and analytical skills
- Skills in political
sciences or international relations
- Ability to work
efficiently under pressure
- Previous experience
in the humanitarian field, proposals development, and donor relations are
required
- Previous experience
abroad is required
Position: Regional Finance, HR / Administration and Compliance Manager
Contract duration: One Year
Duty Station: Nairobi, Kenya with frequent travels to other countries
Background on ACTED: Since 1993, as an international non-governmental organization, ACTED has been committed to immediate humanitarian relief to support those in urgent need and protect people’s dignity, while co-creating longer term opportunities for sustainable growth and fulfilling people’s potential.
ACTED endeavors to respond to humanitarian crises and build resilience; promote inclusive and sustainable growth; co-construct effective governance and support the building of civil society worldwide by investing in people and their potential.
We go the last kilometer: ACTED’s mission is to save lives and support people in meeting their needs in hard to reach areas.
ACTED develops and implements programs that target the most vulnerable amongst populations that have suffered from conflict, natural disaster, or socio-economic hardship.
ACTED’s approach looks beyond the immediate emergency towards opportunities for longer term livelihoods reconstruction and sustainable development.
With a budget of 164 million EUR in 2014, ACTED is active in 35 countries and implements more than 450 projects a year reaching over 8 million beneficiaries with 400 international staff and 4,300 national staff.
ACTED Kenya is looking for experienced self-driven and self-oriented professionals to fill the above post;
Job Profile: Under the authority of the Country Director and Finance Director in HQ, the Regional Finance, HR/Administration and Compliance Manager will be responsible for ACTED accounting and financial management in-country.
The Regional Finance, HR/Administration and Compliance Manager ensures that national legislation is adhered to, and that the country specific standards are applied in ensuring efficient use of resources.
Duties and Responsibilities
1. Accounting and Financial Management
a. Accountancy and Treasury
- Supervise
accountancy procedures: filing of documents, allocation of expenses,
vouchers registration, balance checking, etc.;
- Oversee the
management of bank accounts: follow transfers, check balances, check
authorised visas;
b. Commitment of expenditure:
- Set up and
formalise procedures for the commitment of expenditure, conform to ACTED
procurement guidelines: collect visas of authorised staff members, set-up
commitment ceiling in local currencies, define methods and timescales for
payment according to local practices;
c. Develop project budgets:
- Develop budgets for
project proposals according to project needs and Donor constraints;
- Draft financial
reports (mid-term and final) respecting contractual deadlines;
- Guarantee the
respect of Donor procedures for each financial contract.
2. HR Management and Administration
a. Staffing & recruitment:
- Overall supervision
of the recruitment processed at Field and Capital levels;
- Management of
appraisals, salary increments and disciplinary actions in conjunction with
the line managers at the duty stations.
b. Administration & governing laws:
- Ensure that all HR,
PBO, NGO board and Immigration acts are duly implemented within the ACTED
mission.
c. Capacity Building
- Ensure training and
capacity building for the Finance, HR/Admin and Compliance team members in
ACTED in order to increase the level of technical ability and skills
within the organization.
- Facilitating
on-the-job training to empower staff in her department to enable them
achieve their objectives.
3. Compliance
- Conduct the
Regional risk assessment, draft and implement the approved Annual ACTED
Global Audit Plan.
- Manage the Regional
Audit Teams and organize specific regional audit missions where personal
technical intervention is required.
- Be the Ultimate
focal point for information and interpretation of ACTED’s & Donor’s
processes and Procedures
Required Qualifications
- Master Level
education in a relevant field such as International Relations or
Development
- Masters Level
education in Finance or equivalent will be highly desirable
- 3+ years of solid
experience in financial management and monitoring systems, preferably of
large development programs, possibly complemented by academic expertise
- Excellent financial
and analytical skills
- Excellent
communication and drafting skills for effective reporting on programme
financial performance
- Ability to manage a
financial/monitoring team and demonstrate leadership
- Ability to monitor
and evaluate financial and monitoring skills of communities through
capacity-building efforts
- Ability to operate
in a cross-cultural environment requiring flexibility
- Familiarity with
the aid system, and understanding of donor and governmental requirements;
- Prior knowledge of
the region an asset
- Fluency in English
required - ability to communicate in local languages an asset
- Ability to operate
Microsoft Word, Excel and Project Management software
Requested Profile
- 5+ years of solid
experience in financial management and monitoring systems, HR management
and Audit preferably of large development programs, possibly complemented
by academic expertise;
- Must be proficient
in French to enable easy flow of communication with French speaking
countries in the region.
- At least 5 years of
working experience in regions with unstable security either in Africa,
Asia, or the Middle East;
- Demonstrated
communication and organizational skills;
- Ability to train,
mobilize, and manage both international and national staff
- Proven ability to
work creatively and independently both in the field and in the office;
- Knowledge of local
languages and/or regional experience will be an added advantage
- Advanced
proficiency in written and spoken English and French (to efficiently write
donor reports)
Positions: Director of Operations
Contract duration: One Year
Duty Station: Nairobi, Kenya with frequent travels to other countries
Background on ACTED: Since 1993, as an international non-governmental organization, ACTED has been committed to immediate humanitarian relief to support those in urgent need and protect people’s dignity, while co-creating longer term opportunities for sustainable growth and fulfilling people’s potential.
ACTED endeavors to respond to humanitarian crises and build resilience; promote inclusive and sustainable growth; co-construct effective governance and support the building of civil society worldwide by investing in people and their potential.
We go the last kilometer: ACTED’s mission is to save lives and support people in meeting their needs in hard to reach areas.
ACTED develops and implements programs that target the most vulnerable amongst populations that have suffered from conflict, natural disaster, or socio-economic hardship.
ACTED’s approach looks beyond the immediate emergency towards opportunities for longer term livelihoods reconstruction and sustainable development.
With a budget of 164 million EUR in 2014, ACTED is active in 35 countries and implements more than 450 projects a year reaching over 8 million beneficiaries with 400 international staff and 4,300 national staff.
ACTED Kenya is looking for experienced self-driven and self-oriented professionals to fill the above post;
Position Profile: The Director of Operations – (Field Operations & Project Implementation) is a key member of the Senior Management Team at country level.
He/she will work to ensure all projects in the country run in a smooth and cost-efficient manner and in compliance with ACTED’s and donors’ procedures and legal requirements.
Objective: Ensure the smooth running of projects reaching outputs and maximizing outcomes for beneficiaries.
Anticipate and mitigate risks in implementation and ensure projects are run in a cost-efficient manner, in compliance with ACTED’s and donors’ procedures and legal requirements.
Duties and Responsibilities
1. Project Implementation Follow-up
- Project Planning
- Project
Implementation Follow-up
- Project Quality
Control
- Implementing
Partners
- External Relations
2. Administrative and Operational Management of Project Implementation
- Finance- Oversee
overall financial management, planning, systems and controls.
- Logistics
- Administration/HR
- Transparency/Compliance
- Security management
- Implementing Partners
- Improve the
operational systems, processes and policies in support of organizations
mission -- specifically, support better management reporting, information
flow and management, business process and organizational planning.
- Manage and increase
the effectiveness and efficiency of Support Services (HR, IT and Finance),
through improvements to each function as well as coordination and
communication between support and NGO functions.
- Play a significant
role in long-term planning, including an initiative geared toward
operational excellence.
- Management of
agency budget in coordination with the Executive Director.
- Development of
individual program budgets
- Invoicing to
funding sources, including calculation of completed units of service.
- Increase the effectiveness
and efficiency of Support Services through improvements to each function
(HR, IT, Finance) as well as coordination and communication between
functions.
- Drive initiatives
in the management team and organizationally that contribute to long-term
operational excellence.
- Providing
consulting services on matters related to fundraising
- Contribute to short
and long-term organizational planning and strategy as a member of the
management team
Qualifications
- Master Level
education in a relevant field such as International Relations or
Development
- Extensive project
management experience (management, planning, staff development and
training skills) in emergency and/or development programmes
- At least 4 to 5
years of working experience in insecure environments; preferably in
Africa, Asia, or the Middle East
- Demonstrated
communication and organizational skills
- Ability to train,
mobilize, and manage both international and national staff
- Flexibility and
ability to multi-task under pressure
- Ability to work
well in unstable and frequently changing security environments
- Willingness to work
and live in often remote areas under basic conditions
- Proven ability to
work creatively and independently both in the field and in the office
- Advanced
proficiency in written and spoken English and French (to efficiently write
donor reports)
Application Procedure
Qualified persons with the required skills are invited to submit their applications accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae detailing three work related referees and contacts to kenya.jobs@acted.org and received on or before 5.00PM on 20th July 2017.
Please note that only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.ACTED is an Equal Opportunity Employer.