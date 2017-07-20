NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya – ACTED

ACTED Kenya / Somalia



Department: Coordination



Position: Head of Donor Relations and Fundraising Unit



Contract duration: One Year



Duty Station: Nairobi, Kenya with frequent travels to other countries



Background on ACTED: Since 1993, as an international non-governmental organization, ACTED has been committed to immediate humanitarian relief to support those in urgent need and protect people’s dignity, while co-creating longer term opportunities for sustainable growth and fulfilling people’s potential.





ACTED endeavors to respond to humanitarian crises and build resilience; promote inclusive and sustainable growth; co-construct effective governance and support the building of civil society worldwide by investing in people and their potential.



We go the last kilometer: ACTED’s mission is to save lives and support people in meeting their needs in hard to reach areas.





ACTED develops and implements programs that target the most vulnerable amongst populations that have suffered from conflict, natural disaster, or socio-economic hardship.





ACTED’s approach looks beyond the immediate emergency towards opportunities for longer term livelihoods reconstruction and sustainable development.



With a budget of 164 million EUR in 2014, ACTED is active in 35 countries and implements more than 450 projects a year reaching over 8 million beneficiaries with 400 international staff and 4,300 national staff.





ACTED Kenya/Somalia is looking for experienced self-driven and self-oriented professionals to fill the above post;



Duties and Responsibilities



1. Project Cycle Management and Reporting

Facilitate the development and implementation of project cycle management;

Train the staff to use the PCM guide and related tools and procedures, and notably follow up the implementation of the Project Management framework (PMF, ACTED PCM Tool) for all projects.

Fundraising for the organization

Partners Follow-up

2. Information System

Set up a Resource Centre at the capital office regularly updated with appropriate and relevant external and internal resources.

Diffuse information to other internal stakeholders through the intranet and the regional office

3. Proposal Development and External Relations and Donor Strategy

Develop and deliver a comprehensive and coherent fundraising strategy for the organisation.

Act as point of contact for all Donor communication, including the organization of and hosting of Donor visits in the field for projects s/he is in charge of

4. External Communication

Ensure continuum of PR activities, including formal presentations, engaging media for coverage on success stories, updating project-specific and regional fact sheets, and documenting publications featuring ACTED in the media ;

Requested Profile

Master Level education in International Relations, Development Studies, Humanitarian Aid or a relevant field.

Postgraduate diploma in International Development and (or) relevant Master’s level degree (anthropology, development studies, humanitarian aid, sociology)

5+ years of solid experience in the Humanitarian Field, Donor Relations, Project Development, management and monitoring systems, preferably in INGOs are required.

Fluency in written and spoken English

Proficiency in written and spoken English

Strong writing abilities and analytical skills

Skills in political sciences or international relations

Ability to work efficiently under pressure

Previous experience in the humanitarian field, proposals development, and donor relations are required

Previous experience abroad is required

Position: Regional Finance, HR / Administration and Compliance Manager



Contract duration: One Year



Duty Station: Nairobi, Kenya with frequent travels to other countries



ACTED Kenya is looking for experienced self-driven and self-oriented professionals to fill the above post;



Job Profile: Under the authority of the Country Director and Finance Director in HQ, the Regional Finance, HR/Administration and Compliance Manager will be responsible for ACTED accounting and financial management in-country.





The Regional Finance, HR/Administration and Compliance Manager ensures that national legislation is adhered to, and that the country specific standards are applied in ensuring efficient use of resources.



Duties and Responsibilities



1. Accounting and Financial Management



a. Accountancy and Treasury

Supervise accountancy procedures: filing of documents, allocation of expenses, vouchers registration, balance checking, etc.;

Oversee the management of bank accounts: follow transfers, check balances, check authorised visas;

b. Commitment of expenditure:

Set up and formalise procedures for the commitment of expenditure, conform to ACTED procurement guidelines: collect visas of authorised staff members, set-up commitment ceiling in local currencies, define methods and timescales for payment according to local practices;

c. Develop project budgets:

Develop budgets for project proposals according to project needs and Donor constraints;

Draft financial reports (mid-term and final) respecting contractual deadlines;

Guarantee the respect of Donor procedures for each financial contract.

2. HR Management and Administration



a. Staffing & recruitment:

Overall supervision of the recruitment processed at Field and Capital levels;

Management of appraisals, salary increments and disciplinary actions in conjunction with the line managers at the duty stations.

b. Administration & governing laws:

Ensure that all HR, PBO, NGO board and Immigration acts are duly implemented within the ACTED mission.

c. Capacity Building

Ensure training and capacity building for the Finance, HR/Admin and Compliance team members in ACTED in order to increase the level of technical ability and skills within the organization.

Facilitating on-the-job training to empower staff in her department to enable them achieve their objectives.

3. Compliance

Conduct the Regional risk assessment, draft and implement the approved Annual ACTED Global Audit Plan.

Manage the Regional Audit Teams and organize specific regional audit missions where personal technical intervention is required.

Be the Ultimate focal point for information and interpretation of ACTED’s & Donor’s processes and Procedures

Required Qualifications

Master Level education in a relevant field such as International Relations or Development

Masters Level education in Finance or equivalent will be highly desirable

3+ years of solid experience in financial management and monitoring systems, preferably of large development programs, possibly complemented by academic expertise

Excellent financial and analytical skills

Excellent communication and drafting skills for effective reporting on programme financial performance

Ability to manage a financial/monitoring team and demonstrate leadership

Ability to monitor and evaluate financial and monitoring skills of communities through capacity-building efforts

Ability to operate in a cross-cultural environment requiring flexibility

Familiarity with the aid system, and understanding of donor and governmental requirements;

Prior knowledge of the region an asset

Fluency in English required - ability to communicate in local languages an asset

Ability to operate Microsoft Word, Excel and Project Management software

Requested Profile

5+ years of solid experience in financial management and monitoring systems, HR management and Audit preferably of large development programs, possibly complemented by academic expertise;

Must be proficient in French to enable easy flow of communication with French speaking countries in the region.

At least 5 years of working experience in regions with unstable security either in Africa, Asia, or the Middle East;

Demonstrated communication and organizational skills;

Ability to train, mobilize, and manage both international and national staff

Proven ability to work creatively and independently both in the field and in the office;

Knowledge of local languages and/or regional experience will be an added advantage

Advanced proficiency in written and spoken English and French (to efficiently write donor reports)





Positions: Director of Operations



Contract duration: One Year



Duty Station: Nairobi, Kenya with frequent travels to other countries



ACTED Kenya is looking for experienced self-driven and self-oriented professionals to fill the above post;



Position Profile: The Director of Operations – (Field Operations & Project Implementation) is a key member of the Senior Management Team at country level.





He/she will work to ensure all projects in the country run in a smooth and cost-efficient manner and in compliance with ACTED’s and donors’ procedures and legal requirements.



Objective: Ensure the smooth running of projects reaching outputs and maximizing outcomes for beneficiaries.



Anticipate and mitigate risks in implementation and ensure projects are run in a cost-efficient manner, in compliance with ACTED’s and donors’ procedures and legal requirements.



Duties and Responsibilities



1. Project Implementation Follow-up

Project Planning

Project Implementation Follow-up

Project Quality Control

Implementing Partners

External Relations

2. Administrative and Operational Management of Project Implementation

Finance- Oversee overall financial management, planning, systems and controls.

Logistics

Administration/HR

Transparency/Compliance

Security management

Implementing Partners

Improve the operational systems, processes and policies in support of organizations mission -- specifically, support better management reporting, information flow and management, business process and organizational planning.

Manage and increase the effectiveness and efficiency of Support Services (HR, IT and Finance), through improvements to each function as well as coordination and communication between support and NGO functions.

Play a significant role in long-term planning, including an initiative geared toward operational excellence.

Management of agency budget in coordination with the Executive Director.

Development of individual program budgets

Invoicing to funding sources, including calculation of completed units of service.

Increase the effectiveness and efficiency of Support Services through improvements to each function (HR, IT, Finance) as well as coordination and communication between functions.

Drive initiatives in the management team and organizationally that contribute to long-term operational excellence.

Providing consulting services on matters related to fundraising

Contribute to short and long-term organizational planning and strategy as a member of the management team

Qualifications

Master Level education in a relevant field such as International Relations or Development

Extensive project management experience (management, planning, staff development and training skills) in emergency and/or development programmes

At least 4 to 5 years of working experience in insecure environments; preferably in Africa, Asia, or the Middle East

Demonstrated communication and organizational skills

Ability to train, mobilize, and manage both international and national staff

Flexibility and ability to multi-task under pressure

Ability to work well in unstable and frequently changing security environments

Willingness to work and live in often remote areas under basic conditions

Proven ability to work creatively and independently both in the field and in the office

Advanced proficiency in written and spoken English and French (to efficiently write donor reports)

Application Procedure



Qualified persons with the required skills are invited to submit their applications accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae detailing three work related referees and contacts to kenya.jobs@acted.org and received on or before 5.00PM on 20th July 2017.





Please note that only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.



ACTED is an Equal Opportunity Employer.