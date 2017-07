NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya – ACTED

With a budget of 164 million EUR in 2014, ACTED is active in 35 countries and implements more than 450 projects a year reaching over 8 million beneficiaries with 400 international staff and 4,300 national staff.ACTED Kenya is looking for experienced self-driven and self-oriented professionals to fill the above post;Under the authority of the Country Director and Finance Director in HQ, the Regional Finance, HR/Administration and Compliance Manager will be responsible for ACTED accounting and financial management in-country.