NGO Jobs in Kenya - St John’s Community Centre

St John’s Community centre in partnership with Global Communities is implementing a USAID funded project aimed at reducing the HIV risks in Adolescent Girls and young women (10 – 24 years).





This is an 18 months project to be implemented in Kamukunji and Starehe Sub Counties of Nairobi County and we are seeking to recruit a suitable professional as listed below:





Monitoring & Evaluation Officer





Key Responsibilities

Establishment and effective implementation of the Project Monitoring and Evaluation activities and Systems;

Develop and maintain the program database system;

Ensure proper data entry procedures, storage and appropriate use of data to track program performance;

Responsible for capacity building of fellow staff, monitoring point persons at the school and community level on M&E requirements to ensure compliance with Project reporting requirements;

Ensure effective data collection, processing and data analysis;

Responsible for disseminating M & E results, findings and sharing lessons learnt with Staff, implementing Schools and relevant stakeholders

Prepare project reports for submission to Management, relevant donors, partners and stakeholders;

Qualifications

Kenyan citizen, aged 25-35 years who has a strong drive to empower young girls and women from informal urban settlements

A first degree in social sciences, public health, or other related discipline from a recognised university, M&E.

Comprehensive training in M & E

Have experience working in PEPFAR funded program

4 years relevant working experience in Monitoring and Evaluation, preferably in integrated HIV prevention programming.

Demonstrated skills in M&E frameworks, systems development and development of data collection tools

Experience in conducting trainings in M&E development.

Computer proficiency in word processing, databases, spreadsheets, including advanced skills in at least two of the following programs: SPSS, Excel, Epi Info, Stata, SQL and Ms Access.

Skills in research statistics, critical and analytical thinking, Good judgment and problem solving are critical.

Field experience in data collection, analysis & quality assurance.

Good understanding of public health issues particularly HIV and AIDS .

Must have excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Fluency in both written and oral English and Kiswahili









Social Workers



Key Responsibilities

The purpose of the Officers is to provide social work services to all the enrolled adolescent and young women.

The project will implement case specific intervention aimed at empowering the clients to be determined and resilient in reducing their vulnerability to HIV as well as ensuring each accesses the intervention needed to be safe as well as mentoring them until they are empowered individuals.

Enrolling the clients,

Assessing risk factors of each Adolescent girl and young woman, making case treatment plans and executing them promptly while involving the clients significant others including their male companions ,

Conducting follow-up visit,

Managing referrals to access needed health, reproductive health, economic, training, education or legal services and updating clients records.

Qualifications

Kenyan citizen, female aged 25-35 years who has a strong drive to empower young girls and women from the urban informal communities.

University degree or Diploma in Social work. It will be essential if the person has done diploma or certificate courses in HIV/AIDS management, Counselling psychology, and is computer literate.

A holder of a certificate in prevention of Gender based violence will have an added advantage.

The degree holder should have 2 years working experience in doing social work, and a Diploma holder should have 3 years working experience in doing social work at a community setting.

Have excellent skills in interpersonal relations, interviewing, active listening, social perceptiveness, clear speaking, critical thinking, Coordination, report writing, creative in complex problem solving, decision making, ability to advocate for clients, managing referrals, counselling, prompt execution of client treatment plans , updating case files and mentoring clients.

Fluency in both written and oral English and Kiswahili

Program Officer





Key Responsibilities

The Officer will be instrumental in providing technical input and management of the case work unit to ensure efficient and effective case management.

Tasks will include designing, planning, implementation of case-work activities and documentation.

She will supervise, train and mentor the 25 case workers as well as

Provide support to them in the tracking of individual cases, updating status and maintaining client database.

Play a lead role in sourcing and involving pertinent service providers to ensure comprehensive care and engagement of the clients enrolled in the project.

At the community level the officer will work with paralegals and community resource people in managing the treatment of each case.

Qualifications

Kenyan citizen aged 25-35 years who has a strong drive to empower young girls and women from the urban informal communities

A minimum of University degree in social work, community health, and social sciences. It will be an added advantage if the person has additional qualifications in HIV and AIDS management studies; Counselling, management of gender based violence, and is computer proficient.

Has 3 years experience in managing a Social Workers Unit.

Have excellent skills in interpersonal relations, writing quality reports, interviewing, critical thinking,

Coordination, effective problem solving decision making, advocating for clients, supervision, trainings and mentoring.

Fluency in both written and oral English and Kiswahili

How to Apply



Interested candidates must submit their applications, complete with a CV, copies of certificates, names and telephone numbers of three professional referees, reliable telephone number via Post office mail to:



The Chairman Human Resource Committee,

P.O. Box 16254-00610