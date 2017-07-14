NGO Jobs in Kenya - St John’s Community Centre

NGO Jobs in Kenya - St John’s Community CentreJobs and Careers 02:32
St John’s Community centre in partnership with Global Communities is implementing a USAID funded project aimed at reducing the HIV risks in Adolescent Girls and young women (10 – 24 years).
This is an 18 months project to be implemented in Kamukunji and Starehe Sub Counties of Nairobi County and we are seeking to recruit a suitable professional as listed below:
Monitoring & Evaluation Officer
Key Responsibilities
- Establishment and
effective implementation of the Project Monitoring and Evaluation
activities and Systems;
- Develop and
maintain the program database system;
- Ensure proper data
entry procedures, storage and appropriate use of data to track program
performance;
- Responsible for
capacity building of fellow staff, monitoring point persons at the school
and community level on M&E requirements to ensure compliance with
Project reporting requirements;
- Ensure effective
data collection, processing and data analysis;
- Responsible for
disseminating M & E results, findings and sharing lessons learnt with
Staff, implementing Schools and relevant stakeholders
- Prepare project
reports for submission to Management, relevant donors, partners and
stakeholders;
Qualifications
- Kenyan citizen,
aged 25-35 years who has a strong drive to empower young girls and women
from informal urban settlements
- A first degree in
social sciences, public health, or other related discipline from a
recognised university, M&E.
- Comprehensive
training in M & E
- Have experience
working in PEPFAR funded program
- 4 years relevant
working experience in Monitoring and Evaluation, preferably in integrated
HIV prevention programming.
- Demonstrated skills
in M&E frameworks, systems development and development of data
collection tools
- Experience in
conducting trainings in M&E development.
- Computer
proficiency in word processing, databases, spreadsheets, including
advanced skills in at least two of the following programs: SPSS, Excel,
Epi Info, Stata, SQL and Ms Access.
- Skills in research
statistics, critical and analytical thinking, Good judgment and problem
solving are critical.
- Field experience in
data collection, analysis & quality assurance.
- Good
understanding of public health issues particularly HIV and AIDS .
- Must have excellent
written and verbal communication skills.
- Fluency in both
written and oral English and Kiswahili
Social Workers
Key Responsibilities
- The purpose of the
Officers is to provide social work services to all the enrolled adolescent
and young women.
- The project will
implement case specific intervention aimed at empowering the clients to be
determined and resilient in reducing their vulnerability to HIV as well as
ensuring each accesses the intervention needed to be safe as well as
mentoring them until they are empowered individuals.
- Enrolling the
clients,
- Assessing risk
factors of each Adolescent girl and young woman, making case treatment
plans and executing them promptly while involving the clients significant
others including their male companions ,
- Conducting
follow-up visit,
- Managing referrals
to access needed health, reproductive health, economic, training,
education or legal services and updating clients records.
Qualifications
- Kenyan citizen,
female aged 25-35 years who has a strong drive to empower young girls and
women from the urban informal communities.
- University degree
or Diploma in Social work. It will be essential if the person has done
diploma or certificate courses in HIV/AIDS management, Counselling
psychology, and is computer literate.
- A holder of a
certificate in prevention of Gender based violence will have an added
advantage.
- The degree holder
should have 2 years working experience in doing social work, and a Diploma
holder should have 3 years working experience in doing social work at a
community setting.
- Have excellent skills
in interpersonal relations, interviewing, active listening, social
perceptiveness, clear speaking, critical thinking, Coordination, report
writing, creative in complex problem solving, decision making, ability to
advocate for clients, managing referrals, counselling, prompt execution of
client treatment plans , updating case files and mentoring clients.
- Fluency in both
written and oral English and Kiswahili
Program Officer
Key Responsibilities
- The Officer will be
instrumental in providing technical input and management of the case work
unit to ensure efficient and effective case management.
- Tasks will include
designing, planning, implementation of case-work activities and
documentation.
- She will supervise,
train and mentor the 25 case workers as well as
- Provide support to
them in the tracking of individual cases, updating status and maintaining
client database.
- Play a lead role in
sourcing and involving pertinent service providers to ensure comprehensive
care and engagement of the clients enrolled in the project.
- At the community
level the officer will work with paralegals and community resource people
in managing the treatment of each case.
Qualifications
- Kenyan citizen aged
25-35 years who has a strong drive to empower young girls and women from
the urban informal communities
- A minimum of
University degree in social work, community health, and social sciences.
It will be an added advantage if the person has additional qualifications
in HIV and AIDS management studies; Counselling, management of gender
based violence, and is computer proficient.
- Has 3 years
experience in managing a Social Workers Unit.
- Have excellent
skills in interpersonal relations, writing quality reports, interviewing,
critical thinking,
- Coordination,
effective problem solving decision making, advocating for clients,
supervision, trainings and mentoring.
- Fluency in both
written and oral English and Kiswahili
How to Apply
Interested candidates must submit their applications, complete with a CV, copies of certificates, names and telephone numbers of three professional referees, reliable telephone number via Post office mail to:
The Chairman Human Resource Committee,
P.O. Box 16254-00610
Nairobi, Kenya
To be received not later than 14th July 2017.
Only short listed persons will be contacted.
For those who had applied previously need not apply again
