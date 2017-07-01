NGO Jobs in Kenya - Save the Children

Save the Children International



Job Vacancy: Finance Assistant



Team / Programme: Signature Programme



Location: Bungoma



Grade: 5



Post Type: National



Contract Length: 8 Months



Child Safeguarding: Level 3 - the responsibilities of the post may require the post holder to have regular contact with or access to children or young people





Scope of Role: The Finance Assistant is responsible for managing the day-to-day finance activities in the Bungoma field office, Kenya programme. S/he will ensure that all financial activities are carried out in line with Save the Children’s financial procedures.



Role Purpose: SCI Kenya is currently implementing a signature for maternal and newborn health (MNH) that is expected to significantly contribute to achievement of Kenya’s MDG 4 and 5 targets.





The programmatic model will actualize continuum of care approach mixed with an integrated package of quick wins, a minimum community health care package and a strengthened health system approach to maternal and newborn health programming across Save the Children’s Theory of Change.





Save the Children will work with the government of Kenya both national and county communities to address the maternal and neonatal health challenges in the country in a way that would deliver significant impacts for Children and Women by the end of the 5 year period.



Reports to: Finance Coordinator



Dimensions: Save the Children has been operational in Kenya since the 1950s, providing support to children through developmental and humanitarian relief programmes delivered both directly and through local partners.





Current programming focuses on child protection, child rights governance, education, health, HIV/AIDS, livelihoods, nutrition and WASH.





In 2012, as part of a global reorganization process, Save the Children combined the programmes of SC UK, SC Canada and SC Finland to create a single operation in Kenya.





In February 2014, we completed a second transition, which saw us join forces with the British INGO, Merlin, and merge their health and nutrition programmes with our own.





Save the Children now has an operational presence in Bungoma, Dadaab Refugee Camp, Garissa, Mandera, Nairobi, Turkana and Wajir. We work through partners in many other parts of the country.





We have a staff complement of around 300 staff and an operating annual budget of approximately US$20 million in 2015.



Staff directly reporting to this post: None



KEY AREAS OF ACCOUNTABILITY:

Prepare all cash payments/receipts by recording details on SC vouchers, ensuring prior approval by the budget holder.

Maintain cash balances according to the field office finance guidelines and advise the Finance Officer of any cash requirements.

Maintain the field office financial spread sheets and ensure all coding is in line with in country coding structure and programme budgets.

Carry out weekly and monthly cash counts with senior managers

Responsible for preparation and dispatch of all cash salaries for office

Issues floats to staff as required ensuring that the proper authorization by the relevant line manager is approved and that floats are reconciled according to the finance guidelines.

Ensure proper documentation and filing of all finance documents ensuring good audit trail

Must be aware of and follow the programme budget and the donors allocation before committing any expenditure.

Perform single account reconciliation using the AGRESSO system.

Follow up on monthly staff timesheets and reconcile staff effort reporting.

Perform single account reconciliation using the AGRESSO system

Support Processing of Mpesa payments, developing and maintaining robust and adequate financial internal control systems and cash management in line with donor requirements, Save the children Finance manual and good accounting practices.

Perform any other relevant duties assigned by the Finance Coordinator or Area Programme Manager.

Comply with all relevant Save the Children policies and procedures with respect to child protection, code of conduct, fraud, health and safety, equal opportunities and other relevant policies.

SKILLS AND BEHAVIOURS (our Values in Practice)



Accountability:

Holds self-accountable for making decisions, managing resources efficiently, achieving and role modelling Save the Children values

Holds the team and partners accountable to deliver on their responsibilities - giving them the freedom to deliver in the best way they see fit, providing the necessary development to improve performance and applying appropriate consequences when results are not achieved

Ambition:

Sets ambitious and challenging goals for themselves (and their team), takes responsibility for their own personal development and encourages others to do the same

Widely shares their personal vision for Save the Children, engages and motivates others

Future orientated, thinks strategically

Collaboration:

Builds and maintains effective relationships, with their team, colleagues, members and external partners and supporters

Values diversity, sees it as a source of competitive strength

Approachable, good listener, easy to talk to

Creativity:

Develops and encourages new and innovative solutions

Willing to take disciplined risks

Integrity:

Honest, encourages openness and transparency

LEADING

Delivering Results: Delivers timely and appropriate results using available resources, Takes responsibility for their work and its impact on others, Plans, prioritises and performs tasks well without needing direct supervision, Understands the link between their work and the organisation’s objectives

Developing Self and Others: Shows awareness of their strengths and limitations and actively takes responsibility for their development, Seeks out feedback to understand their areas for improvement, Actively shares knowledge and experiences with others Invests time and energy to actively develop self and others.

Leading and Inspiring Others; Demonstrates clear commitment to the organisation’s vision and values in all aspects of work ,Presents a positive ‘can do’ attitude ,Challenges them self to work to the best of their ability and supports colleagues to do the same ,Demonstrates personal integrity by using their position responsibly and fairly

THINKING

Problem Solving and Decision Making: Gathers the right information and uses critical thinking to make effective and timely decisions, Stays with a problem or challenge until a solution is reached or no longer reasonably attainable, Knows when to involve others in a decision ,Demonstrates awareness of the wider external influences that impact on decision making ,Simplifies processes and procedures wherever possible

Applying Technical Expertise: Delivers work that reflects a good knowledge and application of technical and professional standards Keeps up to date with trends in their work area, maintains ethical and professional behaviour in accordance with relevant codes of conducts.

Innovating and Adapting: Suggests creative improvements and better ways of working, Seeks out and applies successful ideas from others to overcome challenges, Shifts tasks, roles and priorities to perform effectively under changing or unclear conditions, Applies lessons learned to enhance future ways of working.

ENGAGING

Working Effectively with others: Actively listens to new and different perspectives and experiences of those they work with,Proactively supports team members and trusts their capabilities, Demonstrates understanding of their skills and how they complement those of others within diverse teams and groups, Clarifies their role and responsibilities within the team to maximise impact.

Communicating with Impact; Actively listens and seeks to understand before being understood, Ensures communications are concise and well-structured, Shares appropriate relevant and timely information with others, Prepares effectively for meetings:

Networking: Actively participates in networks to access and contributes to good practice, Gathers and distributes organisational intelligence, Maintains and develops a range of contacts and keeps them informed ,Knows what is needed from contacts

Job Title: Community Development Intern (CDI) - GSK Signature Programme



Team / Programmes: Programmes



Location: Bungoma.



Grade: TBC



Post Type: National



Contract Length: 3 Months



Child Safeguarding: Level 3 - the responsibilities of the post may require the post holder to have regular contact with or access to children or young people



Role Purpose: SCI Kenya is in the process of implementing a world class Signature Program (BORESHA) for health that is expected to significantly contribute to achievement of Kenya’s MDG 4 and 5 targets.





The CDO Intern will support the CDO to ensure effective implementation of the GSK supported MNH program in Bungoma County while working closely with County Governments, Department of Health.





The role involves working closely with other MNH stakeholders in creating demand for the Uptake of quality MNH services and information.



Scope of Role: The CDI will work with the Community Development Officer to support the implementation process of the GSK maternal and newborn signature programme.



Reports to: Community Development Officer



Staff directly reporting to this post: None



Key Areas of Accountability





Programme support

Learn skills in supporting community units to be functional and sustainable for improved service delivery at the household

Learn how to conduct social mobilization of community structures and population to effectively participate in their own health programs through M2MSGs and F2FSGs.

Learn how to facilitate capacity building and linkages of community units on viable livelihood support initiatives through Village Savings and Loaning Associations.

Build skills in linking between Save the children – Boresha Project, the health facilities (CHEW) and the community (Community Units).

To learn skills in programme documentation for accountability through processing participant lists, payment lists and developing beneficiary file.

Learn skill in development and dissemination of BCC messages through relevant community structures.

To improve team work skills by performing any other relevant duties assigned to him/her by the CDO

Representation

To build his/her skills in networking by attending external meetings/forums with partners, other NGOs and other agencies as required

Monitoring, Learning and Reporting

To build his capacity in Compiling field monitoring reports as per the requirements

To improve skills in identification and compilation of case studies from project beneficiaries

To learn from the CDO the processes involved in demand creation for MNH services at the community level.

To build skills in conducting joint supportive supervision with MoH staff

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree / Diploma in Social sciences / public health

Possession of report writing skills

Understanding of community health structures

Basic message development skills

Computer skills, in particular MS Word, Excel and

Commitment to Save the Children’s Child Safeguarding and other global policies, and values.

Job Vacancy: MEAL Intern



Location: Bungoma



Post Type: Intern



Contract Length: 3 Months



Child Safeguarding: Level 3 - the responsibilities of the post may require the post holder to have regular contact with or access to children or young people



SCOPE OF ROLE: support in MEAL data collection, data entry and updating the MEAL databases for all the awards



Reports to: DKMA Assistant



KEY AREAS OF ACCOUNTABILITY

Maintaining MEAL databases for all programs

Support the MEAL team in data collection and data entry.

Providing proper documentation on MEAL activities

Collecting accountability forms from the field and program staff and feeding it in the database

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Minimum of diploma in any relevant data management course.

Minimum C+ in KCSE or equivalent

Database creation/management skills

Experience with PCs in a Windows operating system, basic MS Office packages and web based applications.

Experience with DHIS is an added advantage.

Competencies:

Has high-level communication skills’, including engaging and informative formal public speaking.

Fluent in English and Kiswahili (both spoken and written). Working knowledge of local language strongly preferred

Able to work effectively in a multi-cultural environment.

Sets high standards for quality and consistently achieves project goals.

Maintains and extends an effective network of individuals within the organisation and with government and development partners

Demonstrates and shares detailed technical knowledge and expertise.

Proven ability to work as a team.

How to Apply



To apply for these positions send your CV and cover letter to To apply for these positions send your CV and cover letter to bungoma.jobapplications@savethechildren.org indicating the Position Title on the subject line, deadline is on 28th July 2017 COB.