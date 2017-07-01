NGO Jobs in Kenya - Save the Children

NGO Jobs in Kenya - Save the ChildrenJobs and Careers 07:39
Job Vacancy: Finance Assistant
Team / Programme: Signature Programme
Location: Bungoma
Grade: 5
Post Type: National
Contract Length: 8 Months
Child Safeguarding: Level 3 - the responsibilities of the post may require the post holder to have regular contact with or access to children or young people
Scope of Role: The Finance Assistant is responsible for managing the day-to-day finance activities in the Bungoma field office, Kenya programme. S/he will ensure that all financial activities are carried out in line with Save the Children’s financial procedures.
Role Purpose: SCI Kenya is currently implementing a signature for maternal and newborn health (MNH) that is expected to significantly contribute to achievement of Kenya’s MDG 4 and 5 targets.
The programmatic model will actualize continuum of care approach mixed with an integrated package of quick wins, a minimum community health care package and a strengthened health system approach to maternal and newborn health programming across Save the Children’s Theory of Change.
Save the Children will work with the government of Kenya both national and county communities to address the maternal and neonatal health challenges in the country in a way that would deliver significant impacts for Children and Women by the end of the 5 year period.
Reports to: Finance Coordinator
Dimensions: Save the Children has been operational in Kenya since the 1950s, providing support to children through developmental and humanitarian relief programmes delivered both directly and through local partners.
Current programming focuses on child protection, child rights governance, education, health, HIV/AIDS, livelihoods, nutrition and WASH.
In 2012, as part of a global reorganization process, Save the Children combined the programmes of SC UK, SC Canada and SC Finland to create a single operation in Kenya.
In February 2014, we completed a second transition, which saw us join forces with the British INGO, Merlin, and merge their health and nutrition programmes with our own.
Save the Children now has an operational presence in Bungoma, Dadaab Refugee Camp, Garissa, Mandera, Nairobi, Turkana and Wajir. We work through partners in many other parts of the country.
We have a staff complement of around 300 staff and an operating annual budget of approximately US$20 million in 2015.
Staff directly reporting to this post: None
KEY AREAS OF ACCOUNTABILITY:
- Prepare all cash
payments/receipts by recording details on SC vouchers, ensuring prior
approval by the budget holder.
- Maintain cash
balances according to the field office finance guidelines and advise the
Finance Officer of any cash requirements.
- Maintain the field
office financial spread sheets and ensure all coding is in line with in
country coding structure and programme budgets.
- Carry out weekly
and monthly cash counts with senior managers
- Responsible for
preparation and dispatch of all cash salaries for office
- Issues floats to
staff as required ensuring that the proper authorization by the relevant
line manager is approved and that floats are reconciled according to the
finance guidelines.
- Ensure proper
documentation and filing of all finance documents ensuring good audit
trail
- Must be aware of
and follow the programme budget and the donors allocation before
committing any expenditure.
- Perform single
account reconciliation using the AGRESSO system.
- Follow up on
monthly staff timesheets and reconcile staff effort reporting.
- Perform single
account reconciliation using the AGRESSO system
- Support Processing
of Mpesa payments, developing and maintaining robust and adequate
financial internal control systems and cash management in line with donor
requirements, Save the children Finance manual and good accounting
practices.
- Perform any other
relevant duties assigned by the Finance Coordinator or Area Programme
Manager.
- Comply with all
relevant Save the Children policies and procedures with respect to child
protection, code of conduct, fraud, health and safety, equal opportunities
and other relevant policies.
SKILLS AND BEHAVIOURS (our Values in Practice)
Accountability:
- Holds
self-accountable for making decisions, managing resources efficiently,
achieving and role modelling Save the Children values
- Holds the team and
partners accountable to deliver on their responsibilities - giving them
the freedom to deliver in the best way they see fit, providing the
necessary development to improve performance and applying appropriate
consequences when results are not achieved
Ambition:
- Sets ambitious and
challenging goals for themselves (and their team), takes responsibility
for their own personal development and encourages others to do the same
- Widely shares their
personal vision for Save the Children, engages and motivates others
- Future orientated,
thinks strategically
Collaboration:
- Builds and
maintains effective relationships, with their team, colleagues, members
and external partners and supporters
- Values diversity,
sees it as a source of competitive strength
- Approachable, good
listener, easy to talk to
Creativity:
- Develops and
encourages new and innovative solutions
- Willing to take
disciplined risks
Integrity:
- Honest, encourages
openness and transparency
LEADING
- Delivering Results:
Delivers timely and appropriate results using available resources, Takes
responsibility for their work and its impact on others, Plans, prioritises
and performs tasks well without needing direct supervision, Understands
the link between their work and the organisation’s objectives
- Developing Self and
Others: Shows awareness of their strengths and limitations and actively
takes responsibility for their development, Seeks out feedback to
understand their areas for improvement, Actively shares knowledge and
experiences with others Invests time and energy to actively develop self
and others.
- Leading and
Inspiring Others; Demonstrates clear commitment to the organisation’s
vision and values in all aspects of work ,Presents a positive ‘can do’
attitude ,Challenges them self to work to the best of their ability and
supports colleagues to do the same ,Demonstrates personal integrity by
using their position responsibly and fairly
THINKING
- Problem Solving and
Decision Making: Gathers the right information and uses critical thinking
to make effective and timely decisions, Stays with a problem or challenge
until a solution is reached or no longer reasonably attainable, Knows when
to involve others in a decision ,Demonstrates awareness of the wider
external influences that impact on decision making ,Simplifies processes
and procedures wherever possible
- Applying Technical
Expertise: Delivers work that reflects a good knowledge and application of
technical and professional standards Keeps up to date with trends in their
work area, maintains ethical and professional behaviour in accordance with
relevant codes of conducts.
- Innovating and
Adapting: Suggests creative improvements and better ways of working, Seeks
out and applies successful ideas from others to overcome challenges,
Shifts tasks, roles and priorities to perform effectively under changing
or unclear conditions, Applies lessons learned to enhance future ways of
working.
ENGAGING
- Working Effectively
with others: Actively listens to new and different perspectives and
experiences of those they work with,Proactively supports team members and
trusts their capabilities, Demonstrates understanding of their skills and
how they complement those of others within diverse teams and groups,
Clarifies their role and responsibilities within the team to maximise
impact.
- Communicating with
Impact; Actively listens and seeks to understand before being understood,
Ensures communications are concise and well-structured, Shares appropriate
relevant and timely information with others, Prepares effectively for
meetings:
- Networking:
Actively participates in networks to access and contributes to good
practice, Gathers and distributes organisational intelligence, Maintains
and develops a range of contacts and keeps them informed ,Knows what is
needed from contacts
Job Title: Community Development Intern (CDI) - GSK Signature Programme
Team / Programmes: Programmes
Location: Bungoma.
Grade: TBC
Post Type: National
Contract Length: 3 Months
Child Safeguarding: Level 3 - the responsibilities of the post may require the post holder to have regular contact with or access to children or young people
Role Purpose: SCI Kenya is in the process of implementing a world class Signature Program (BORESHA) for health that is expected to significantly contribute to achievement of Kenya’s MDG 4 and 5 targets.
The CDO Intern will support the CDO to ensure effective implementation of the GSK supported MNH program in Bungoma County while working closely with County Governments, Department of Health.
The role involves working closely with other MNH stakeholders in creating demand for the Uptake of quality MNH services and information.
Scope of Role: The CDI will work with the Community Development Officer to support the implementation process of the GSK maternal and newborn signature programme.
Reports to: Community Development Officer
Staff directly reporting to this post: None
Country Dimensions: Save the Children has been operational in Kenya since the 1950s, providing support to children through developmental and humanitarian relief programmes delivered both directly and through local partners.
Current programming focuses on child protection, child rights governance, education, health, HIV/AIDS, livelihoods, nutrition and WASH.
In 2012, as part of a global reorganization process, Save the Children combined the programmes of SC UK, SC Canada and SC Finland to create a single operation in Kenya.
In Feb 2014, we completed a second transition, which saw us join forces with the British INGO, Merlin, and merge their health and nutrition programmes with our own.
Save the Children now has an operational presence in Bungoma, Dadaab Refugee Camp, Garissa, Mandera, Turkana and Wajir and we work through partners in many other parts of the country.
We employ nearly 300 staff and will have an operating annual budget in 2016 of approximately US$18 million.
SCI Kenya is in the process of implementing a signature maternal and new born health (MNH) programme that is expected to significantly contribute to achievement of Kenya’s MDG 4 and 5 targets.
The programmatic model will actualize continuum of care approach mixed with an integrated package of quick wins, a minimum community health care package and a strengthened health system approach to maternal and new born health programming across Save the Children’s Theory of Change.
Save the Children will work with the government of Kenya at both national and county levels and communities to address the maternal and neonatal health challenges in the country in a way that would deliver significant impacts for women and children by December, 2017.
Key Areas of Accountability
Programme support
- Learn skills in
supporting community units to be functional and sustainable for improved
service delivery at the household
- Learn how to
conduct social mobilization of community structures and population to effectively
participate in their own health programs through M2MSGs and F2FSGs.
- Learn how to
facilitate capacity building and linkages of community units on viable
livelihood support initiatives through Village Savings and Loaning
Associations.
- Build skills in
linking between Save the children – Boresha Project, the health facilities
(CHEW) and the community (Community Units).
- To learn skills in
programme documentation for accountability through processing participant
lists, payment lists and developing beneficiary file.
- Learn skill in
development and dissemination of BCC messages through relevant community
structures.
- To improve team
work skills by performing any other relevant duties assigned to him/her by
the CDO
Representation
- To build his/her
skills in networking by attending external meetings/forums with
partners, other NGOs and other agencies as required
Monitoring, Learning and Reporting
- To build his
capacity in Compiling field monitoring reports as per the requirements
- To improve skills
in identification and compilation of case studies from project
beneficiaries
- To learn from the
CDO the processes involved in demand creation for MNH services at the
community level.
- To build skills in
conducting joint supportive supervision with MoH staff
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree /
Diploma in Social sciences / public health
- Possession of
report writing skills
- Understanding of
community health structures
- Basic message
development skills
- Computer skills, in
particular MS Word, Excel and
- Commitment to Save
the Children’s Child Safeguarding and other global policies, and values.
Job Vacancy: MEAL Intern
Location: Bungoma
Post Type: Intern
Contract Length: 3 Months
Location: Bungoma
Post Type: Intern
Contract Length: 3 Months
Child Safeguarding: Level 3 - the responsibilities of the post may require the post holder to have regular contact with or access to children or young people
Dimensions: Save the Children has been operational in Kenya since the 1950s, providing support to children through developmental and humanitarian relief programmes delivered both directly and through local partners.
Current programming focuses on child protection, child rights governance, education, health, HIV/AIDS, livelihoods, nutrition and WASH.
In 2012, as part of a global reorganization process, Save the Children combined the programmes of SC UK, SC Canada and SC Finland to create a single operation in Kenya.
In Feb 2014, we completed a second transition, which saw us join forces with the British INGO, Merlin, and merge their health and nutrition programmes with our own.
Save the Children now has an operational presence in Bungoma, Dadaab Refugee Camp, Garissa, Mandera, Turkana and Wajir and we work through partners in many other parts of the country.
We employ nearly 300 staff and will have an operating annual budget in 2015 of approximately US$20-25 million.
SCI Kenya is implementing a Signature Programme for maternal and new-born health (MNH) programme that is expected to significantly contribute to achievement of Kenya’s MDG 4 and 5 targets.
The programmatic model will actualize continuum of care approach mixed with an integrated package of quick wins, a minimum community health care package and a strengthened health system approach to maternal and new-born health programming across Save the Children’s Theory of Change.
Save the Children will work with the government of Kenya at both national and county levels and communities to address the maternal and neonatal health challenges in the country in a way that would deliver significant impacts for women and children by the end of the 5 year period
SCOPE OF ROLE: support in MEAL data collection, data entry and updating the MEAL databases for all the awards
Reports to: DKMA Assistant
KEY AREAS OF ACCOUNTABILITY
- Maintaining MEAL
databases for all programs
- Support the MEAL
team in data collection and data entry.
- Providing proper
documentation on MEAL activities
- Collecting
accountability forms from the field and program staff and feeding it in
the database
SKILLS AND BEHAVIOURS (our Values in Practice)
Accountability:
- Holds
self-accountable for making decisions, managing resources efficiently,
achieving and role modelling Save the Children values
- Holds the team and
partners accountable to deliver on their responsibilities - giving them
the freedom to deliver in the best way they see fit, providing the
necessary development to improve performance and applying appropriate
consequences when results are not achieved
Ambition:
- Sets ambitious and
challenging goals for themselves (and their team), takes responsibility
for their own personal development and encourages others to do the same
- Widely shares their
personal vision for Save the Children, engages and motivates others
- Future orientated,
thinks strategically
Collaboration:
- Builds and
maintains effective relationships, with their team, colleagues, members
and external partners and supporters
- Values diversity,
sees it as a source of competitive strength
- Approachable, good
listener, easy to talk to
Creativity:
- Develops and
encourages new and innovative solutions
- Willing to take
disciplined risks
Integrity:
- Honest, encourages
openness and transparency
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Minimum of diploma
in any relevant data management course.
- Minimum C+ in KCSE
or equivalent
- Database
creation/management skills
- Experience with PCs
in a Windows operating system, basic MS Office packages and web based
applications.
- Experience with
DHIS is an added advantage.
Competencies:
- Has high-level
communication skills’, including engaging and informative formal public
speaking.
- Fluent in English
and Kiswahili (both spoken and written). Working knowledge of local
language strongly preferred
- Able to work
effectively in a multi-cultural environment.
- Sets high standards
for quality and consistently achieves project goals.
- Maintains and extends
an effective network of individuals within the organisation and with
government and development partners
- Demonstrates and
shares detailed technical knowledge and expertise.
- Proven ability to
work as a team.
How to Apply
To apply for these positions send your CV and cover letter tobungoma.jobapplications@savethechildren.org indicating the Position Title on the subject line, deadline is on 28th July 2017 COB.
The system allows CV & Cover letter as One (1) document.