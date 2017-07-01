NGO Jobs in Kenya - One Acre Fund

Case Investigation Agent

Job Location: Western, Kenya

Reporting To: Case Investigation Manager

The Customer Service team at One Acre Fund is looking to expand and professionalize its operation, which is currently serving over 130,000 farm families in Kenya. The Case Investigation agents will provide critical first line support to our farmers delivering the highest quality of service to ensure our farmers’ perceptions of OAF remain high and that our products and services have the maximum impact for the farmers we serve.

Responsibilities

Case Management

· Familiarize with all cases of farmer complaints through phone calls to OAF, working with the Customer Service Call team

· Meet with the Customer Service Call Team each week to review open cases and ensure investigation database is up to date

· Prioritize weekly cases to follow up and prepare a travel schedule

· Forward all investigation reports to the relevant parties to ensure resolution and case closure

· Provide recommendations for documentation and process improvement on an ongoing basis

· Any other duty assigned by supervisor

Field Visit Activities

· Schedule visits to investigate cases with Field Directors, Field Leaders and GLs as appropriate Meet with impacted and affected parties and obtain written statements and evidence such as default acknowledgement forms and reports from relevant parties for recovery of cash lost by OAF staff Arrange any follow up appointments to help with the investigation

Departmental Liaison Activities

· Work closely with the regional teams on any requirements for the cases and advise on appropriate resolution and recommendations

· Liaise closely with HR and District Office Administrators on all pending disciplinary actions from cases investigated

· Work with the Investigation Management to examine processes and policies to prevent future occurrences

Requirements

· Demonstrated computer skills in email, internet usage, Microsoft Office.

· Deep understanding of the OAF core program model

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

· Proactive in identifying and solving problems

· Demonstrates integrity and a positive attitude

· Language: Fluent in English, Swahili and any local dialect

· Passionate about serving smallholder farmers

· Relevant work experiences including demanding professional work experience in business, bank or NGO

· Proven organizational, analytical, communication (oral and written) skills

· Ability to work with minimum supervision to meet strict deadlines

· Attention to detail and strong organizational skills

· Must be willing to travel frequently to the field using motorbike taxis in all weathers

· Able to multitask

How to Apply

If you feel motivated to work for One Acre Fund as a Case Investigation Agent and you fulfill our requirements for this role, we look forward to receiving your application by 2nd August, 2017.

To apply, please click here http://form.jotformpro.com/form/51091965509966

You will be prompted to a form that must be completed. At the end of the form you will have the opportunity to write a motivational letter and upload your CV.





Warehouse Associate

Job Location: Western, Nyanza, Rift Valley Kenya

Reporting To: Warehouse Manager

We are seeking experienced and talented individuals to take up the position of Warehouse Associate in the Logistics department. The Warehouse Associates will be based at the Warehouse within western, Nyanza or Rift valley. The Warehouse Associate will report directly to the Warehouses Manager.

Responsibilities

· Inventory Management – managing deliveries and transfers of goods from suppliers and to other warehouses.

· Maintaining accurate records – the warehouse associate will take responsibility for any missing or unaccounted for inventory.

· Daily reporting of warehouse activities.

· Counting the inventory.

· Maintaining the safety and security of all inputs stored in the warehouse.

· Organizing all inventory per established warehouse layout.

· Preparing warehouse for physicals counts by internal auditors.

· Receiving official OAF visitors to warehouse e.g (OAF Donors).

· Receiving and preparing invoices from NCPB.

· Casual labourer screening, training and orientation.

· Managing warehouse staff during input delivery season.

· Payment document processing e.g. rent, casual, electric bill, fleet vendor etc.

Requirements

· 1-2 years’ experience in logistics.

· College level education (Logistics, Supply chain Management preferred)

· Should be proficient in Microsoft Word and Excel.

· Strong work ethic – will be responsible for leading the warehouse team during the busy delivery season.

· Leadership experience – Warehouse Associate will supervise a team of causal laborers

· Strong Math Skills – Essential that all counts be accurate

· Integrity – Warehouse Associate will bear personal responsibility for inputs in the warehouse

· Positive attitude – Open to feedback from supervisors

How to Apply

If you feel motivated to work for One Acre Fund as a Case Investigation Agent and you fulfill our requirements for this role, we look forward to receiving your application by 2nd August, 2017.

To apply, please click here http://form.jotformpro.com/form/51091965509966

You will be prompted to a form that must be completed. At the end of the form you will have the opportunity to write a motivational letter and upload your CV.

PLEASE NOTE

You must have 18 years and above to qualify for any position at One Acre Fund.