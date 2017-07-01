NGO Jobs in Kenya - MSF Switzerland

Medecins Sans Frontieres – Switzerland, Dadaab Dagahaley Refugee Camp



Vacancy: Purchaser



Project Summary: The objective of our project is to provide primary and secondary level of health care to the Refugees in Dagahaley refugee camp.





MSF provides a full package of medical care through 4 primary health care units and 1 hospital (100 beds) with 24 hour emergency and Operating Theatre.





Health services include curative, preventative, nutritional activities and emergency preparedness and intervention with partners.





Reporting: The selected candidate will be reporting to Supply Team Leader and Supply Manager



Start date: Immediately



Package: Attractive salary package on offer with additional benefits including comprehensive health cover.



Contract duration: 03 months fixed term contract



The job activities include but are not limited too;

Carry out purchases of a supply office analyzing market sources, and competitive pricing conditions among different suppliers in order to ensure an ongoing supply of all sorts of goods, while guaranteeing best quality and pricing for MSF goods and commodities.

Carries out the purchases of a supply office on the basis of purchase documents issued by the line manager and manages the administrative and accounting procedures related to purchasing.

1. Constantly assess the local market, seeks products and suppliers that offer the best value for money, and negotiates prices.

2. At the request of the line manager, obtains different quotations from suppliers according to the MSF Purchasing policy

3. Place purchase orders to pre-selected suppliers with whom prices have been agreed.

Request invoices or receipts, without delay, for all purchases, check they are correctly filled and translate information written in local language before approval.

Regularly updates the supplier-item-price data on the supply office.

Manage the administrative and accounting procedures related to purchases: complete purchase orders, check delivery notes (against orders), etc.

Manages the advances issued by the Finance Department.

Assists in reception control process with the storekeeper and supply assistant.

Update information on purchase lists after purchases are made.

Purchase management on UNIFIELD (Integrated Supply Chain and Finance Management Software).

Requirements:



Education: Essential, secondary education; commerce related studies desirable.



Experience: Minimum 2 year experience in supply chain related jobs



Languages



Competences

Essential, mission language and local language

Results, teamwork, flexibility, commitment, stress management

Vacancy: Medical Doctor



Reporting: The selected candidate will be reporting to the Hospital Director and Project Medical Referent Medical Coordinator



The job activities include but are not limited too;

Apply medical knowledge and skills to diagnose and prevention. Carry out outpatient and inpatient consultations, prescribing the necessary treatment respecting MSF protocols.

Keep the patient and/or his/her family informed about the illness and provide appropriate explanations about the treatment to follow, checking they have understood.

Follow up the evolution of the hospitalized/IDP patients, through daily visits , consultations and examinations, prescribing the necessary treatment following MSF protocols, deciding whether they can be discharged or transferred to other departments – in collaboration with other doctors- and informing their family about the patient’s evolution.

Check and control the rational distribution of medicines and equipment under his/her responsibility and take care the quality, disinfection and sterilization of the medical material. Assure general compliance with standing hygiene standards.

Participate in the collection and analysis of epidemiological data, checking its validity and informing the line manager or project coordinator about any problem or complication of the patient’s illness, medical error and monitors the proper functioning of the department, equipment or material.

Ensure ongoing training of the medical/paramedical multidisciplinary team in order to optimize the quality of care.

Knows and ensures all MSF medical protocols are followed and implemented, checking universal precautions are followed at all times and reducing bio-hazard risks and improving infection control. Ensures professional confidentiality is respected.

Manage the team under his/her direct responsibility according to MSF HR policies and procedures, supervising their performance, organizing and scheduling shifts and rotations, directly participating in emergencies and on calls if necessary.

Conduct daily ward rounds on all patients in ICU, ensure the review of patients /ward round in the Paediatric & ITFC wards. Ensure timely emergency review of patients in these departments when needed/indicated.

Perform all surgical procedures for patients in ICU, ITFC & Paediatric wards in accordance with the MSF Dagahaley surgical theatre capacity list.

Actively participate in the projects quality of care activities such as CMEs, Case reviews, Mortality audits & rational prescription audits.

Be part of the emergency preparedness team to attend to any mass emergency in the project area.

Actively participate in disease surveillance and reporting by ensuring timely reporting of diseases of outbreak potential or any abnormal disease pattern.

Ensure on job and theoretical training to the Clinical officers and nursing team in the department in collaboration with the Hospital Director &/Nursing activity manager.

Requirements

Education: Medical Doctor diploma Desirable diploma in Tropical Medicine



Experience

2 year experience minimum as a Medical Doctor or in clinical work (can be within medical training).

Desirable in tropical medicine, or post-registration experience in Public Health, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Pediatrics, A&E, Infectious diseases, HIV/AIDS/STDs, TB, general practice, general medicine or minor surgery.

Languages: English and Kiswahili



Knowledge: Essential computer literacy (word, excel)



Competences

People Management

Commitment

Flexibility

Results

Teamwork

How to Apply







Applications must be received by the deadline. If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter outlining HOW you fulfill each of the requirements in bullet points on or before 26rd July 2017 to http://uhired.me/job/125





Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

