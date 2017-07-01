NGO Jobs in Kenya - MSF Switzerland

NGO Jobs in Kenya - MSF SwitzerlandJobs and Careers 14:45
Vacancy: Purchaser
Project Summary: The objective of our project is to provide primary and secondary level of health care to the Refugees in Dagahaley refugee camp.
MSF provides a full package of medical care through 4 primary health care units and 1 hospital (100 beds) with 24 hour emergency and Operating Theatre.
Health services include curative, preventative, nutritional activities and emergency preparedness and intervention with partners.
Reporting: The selected candidate will be reporting to Supply Team Leader and Supply Manager
Start date: Immediately
Package: Attractive salary package on offer with additional benefits including comprehensive health cover.
Contract duration: 03 months fixed term contract
The job activities include but are not limited too;
Package: Attractive salary package on offer with additional benefits including comprehensive health cover.
Contract duration: 03 months fixed term contract
The job activities include but are not limited too;
- Carry out purchases
of a supply office analyzing market sources, and competitive pricing
conditions among different suppliers in order to ensure an ongoing supply
of all sorts of goods, while guaranteeing best quality and pricing for MSF
goods and commodities.
- Carries out the
purchases of a supply office on the basis of purchase documents issued by
the line manager and manages the administrative and accounting procedures
related to purchasing.
1. Constantly assess the local market, seeks products and suppliers that offer the best value for money, and negotiates prices.
2. At the request of the line manager, obtains different quotations from suppliers according to the MSF Purchasing policy
3. Place purchase orders to pre-selected suppliers with whom prices have been agreed.
- Request invoices or
receipts, without delay, for all purchases, check they are correctly
filled and translate information written in local language before
approval.
- Regularly updates
the supplier-item-price data on the supply office.
- Manage the
administrative and accounting procedures related to purchases: complete
purchase orders, check delivery notes (against orders), etc.
- Manages the advances
issued by the Finance Department.
- Assists in reception
control process with the storekeeper and supply assistant.
- Update information
on purchase lists after purchases are made.
- Purchase management
on UNIFIELD (Integrated Supply Chain and Finance Management Software).
Requirements:
Education: Essential, secondary education; commerce related studies desirable.
Education: Essential, secondary education; commerce related studies desirable.
Experience: Minimum 2 year experience in supply chain related jobs
Languages
Competences
- Essential, mission
language and local language
- Results, teamwork,
flexibility, commitment, stress management
Vacancy: Medical Doctor
Project Summary:The objective of our project is to provide primary and secondary level of health care to the Refugees in Dagahaley refugee camp.
MSF provides a full package of medical care through 4 primary health care units and 1 hospital (100 beds) with 24 hour emergency and Operating Theatre.
Health services include curative, preventative, nutritional activities and emergency preparedness and intervention with partners.
Reporting: The selected candidate will be reporting to the Hospital Director and Project Medical Referent Medical Coordinator
Reporting: The selected candidate will be reporting to the Hospital Director and Project Medical Referent Medical Coordinator
Start date: Immediately
Package: Attractive salary package on offer with additional benefits including comprehensive health cover.
Package: Attractive salary package on offer with additional benefits including comprehensive health cover.
Contract duration: 03 months fixed term contract
The job activities include but are not limited too;
The job activities include but are not limited too;
- Apply medical
knowledge and skills to diagnose and prevention. Carry out outpatient and
inpatient consultations, prescribing the necessary treatment respecting
MSF protocols.
- Keep the patient
and/or his/her family informed about the illness and provide appropriate
explanations about the treatment to follow, checking they have understood.
- Follow up the
evolution of the hospitalized/IDP patients, through daily visits ,
consultations and examinations, prescribing the necessary treatment
following MSF protocols, deciding whether they can be discharged or
transferred to other departments – in collaboration with other doctors-
and informing their family about the patient’s evolution.
- Check and control
the rational distribution of medicines and equipment under his/her
responsibility and take care the quality, disinfection and sterilization
of the medical material. Assure general compliance with standing hygiene
standards.
- Participate in the
collection and analysis of epidemiological data, checking its validity and
informing the line manager or project coordinator about any problem or
complication of the patient’s illness, medical error and monitors the
proper functioning of the department, equipment or material.
- Ensure ongoing
training of the medical/paramedical multidisciplinary team in order to
optimize the quality of care.
- Knows and ensures
all MSF medical protocols are followed and implemented, checking universal
precautions are followed at all times and reducing bio-hazard risks and
improving infection control. Ensures professional confidentiality is
respected.
- Manage the team
under his/her direct responsibility according to MSF HR policies and
procedures, supervising their performance, organizing and scheduling
shifts and rotations, directly participating in emergencies and on calls
if necessary.
- Conduct daily ward
rounds on all patients in ICU, ensure the review of patients
/ward round in the Paediatric & ITFC wards. Ensure timely emergency
review of patients in these departments when needed/indicated.
- Perform all surgical
procedures for patients in ICU, ITFC & Paediatric wards in accordance
with the MSF Dagahaley surgical theatre capacity list.
- Actively participate
in the projects quality of care activities such as CMEs, Case reviews,
Mortality audits & rational prescription audits.
- Be part of the
emergency preparedness team to attend to any mass emergency in the project
area.
- Actively participate
in disease surveillance and reporting by ensuring timely reporting of
diseases of outbreak potential or any abnormal disease pattern.
- Ensure on job and
theoretical training to the Clinical officers and nursing team in the
department in collaboration with the Hospital Director &/Nursing
activity manager.
Requirements
Education: Medical Doctor diploma Desirable diploma in Tropical Medicine
Education: Medical Doctor diploma Desirable diploma in Tropical Medicine
Experience
- 2 year experience
minimum as a Medical Doctor or in clinical work (can be within medical
training).
- Desirable in tropical
medicine, or post-registration experience in Public Health, Obstetrics
& Gynecology, Pediatrics, A&E, Infectious diseases,
HIV/AIDS/STDs, TB, general practice, general medicine or minor surgery.
Languages: English and Kiswahili
Knowledge: Essential computer literacy (word, excel)
Competences
- People Management
- Commitment
- Flexibility
- Results
- Teamwork
How to Apply
If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter outlining HOW you fulfill each of the requirements in bullet points on or before 26rd July 2017 to http://uhired.me/job/125
Applications must be received by the deadline.
Applications must be received by the deadline.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
(MSF is an equal Employer and does not charge any application/recruitment or training fee)