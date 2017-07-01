NGO Jobs in Kenya - Living Goods

Living Goods



Position: Government Relations Manager



2 Positions





Location: Kisii / Kakamega & Busia



Type: Full Time



Role: Living Goods Kenya is scaling up its operations in Kenya working closely with the national and county governments to strengthen the community health system through its entrepreneur community health platform.





We therefore are seeking to hire 2 Government Relation Managers based in Kisii / Kakamega & Busia region to support and deputize for the Director of Health and Government Relations; managing the day to day coordination of national and county government and other stakeholder’s relations.



Responsibilities

Support driving the Kenya advocacy and influencing plan of Living Goods through organizing and managing a variety of stakeholder’s engagement activities.

Maintain a stakeholder database and manage the day to day relationships with all key influencers and other partners especially at county level.

Support in the initial engagement with a new county and sub county, helping to establish new ways of working and support the branch staff in stakeholder engagement and ensuring the county and sub county government are fully engaged and supportive of our operations.

Represent Living Goods in national technical engagements through the technical working groups and inter agency coordinating committees and organize and support Living Goods technical engagements.

Represent and offer support in county and sub county technical meetings and engagements and actively seek out, identify, advise upon and implement opportunities for collaborative work across the sector.

Prepare and present reports and key insights as necessary to national and county groups and individuals.

Track and update the Director for Health and Government Relations on the status of all LG obligations to the county governments.

Qualifications and Person Specifications

Degree in health sciences.

Post-graduate training in Management or Public Health an added advantage.

5 years or more experience bringing a sound understanding of the Kenya Health System and prior work experience with and/or involving close association with national and county governments.

Entrepreneurial spirit and drive for results.

Exceptional natural leader with strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Should be flexible and willing to travel across Kenya and periodically stay up-country.

Good computer and analytical skills a must.

Please note that only candidates meeting the minimum qualifications will be considered.



Compensation: A competitive salary and benefits package commensurate with experience including health insurance and bonus opportunity. The opportunity to be your best while making lives better for those in need.





Job Vacancy: Monitoring & Evaluation Manager





Reports to: Director of Health and Government Relations



Location: Nairobi, Kenya



The Opportunity: Living Goods has developed and proven a cost effective, high-impact community health care model using a business-minded focus on innovation, paired with critical public health delivery.





As we have grown, we seek an innovative M&E manager with a deep understanding of QC and M&E to join our team and lead our strategy development and implementation of effective M&E processes.





This new role will be based in Kenya and will manage a QC and M&E activities. This role will work with the field teams on a range of initiatives to drive continual performance improvement.



The M&E Manager will work with the Director, Health and Government Relations, to develop and implement M&E framework and implement quality control strategy.





The ideal candidate is a data-driven, detail-oriented individual with experience managing M&E, field assessments and customer satisfaction surveys.





He or she is both hands-on and able to do project design, planning and assessments and is passionate about community health care.



Specific duties and responsibilities:



Monitoring and Evaluation

Support the development of a comprehensive monitoring and evaluation framework across the organization and leading for Kenya and ensuring delivery against the plan.

Develop a comprehensive reporting framework targeted at different Living Goods audiences and working in collaboration with the analyst develop bi-annual and annual reports and produce an analytical progress report to guide management decision-making.

Spearhead the development of the capacity of staff to understand and reflect on data and the use of Monitoring and Evaluation tools.

Integrate and coordinate periodic evaluations both internally and with external consultants of Living Goods innovations and interventions and their contribution to the achievement of Kenya governments strategies and plans

Promote the culture of data demand and use within Living Goods fraternity

Support documentation, dissemination and promote the utilization of generated knowledge internally and externally.

Quality control

Coordinate Customer survey mechanisms, analysis to inform and improve field performance and customer satisfaction, and support to field teams to help implement recommendations.

Support the review and development of strategies, tools and processes for ongoing QC processes.

Oversee continual assessment of quality of service and quality of data by managing ongoing QC calls to clients and field surveys, and analysis of collected data.

Ensure feedback loops to branch teams and corrective actions implemented.

Review and analyze data from branch staff visits to CHPs and work with Branch teams to identify issues.

Organize and support annual recertification for all CHPs to ensure a constant knowledge base for all health workers.

Identify quality improvement needs of the CHP and Branch Teams and propose training topics.

Lead and strengthen quality control of our data to assure the integrity of data for analysis, tracking, validation, cleaning, and accurate entry into DHIS database.

Qualifications

Relevant Bachelor’s degree, MBA or advanced degree in Monitoring & Evaluation preferred.

Minimum 5 years’ experience with hands-on experience in setting up M&E systems

Formal specific M&E training and/or specialized skills in statistics will be considered an advantage;

Experience working on M&E issues within the health sector is preferred

Must have experience in applied training and mentoring techniques

Experience in survey design, data collection, data processing and analysis

Strong presentation, communication skills and team player that inspires communication and confidence

Ability to access sector skills from staff and advisors in government and to understand their information requirements

Good computer skills, especially in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Internet

Dedicated to achieving goals and objectives through team based approaches.

Compensation: A competitive salary and benefits package commensurate with experience including health insurance and bonus opportunity. The opportunity to be your best while making lives better for those in need.



Position: Technology and Innovation Manager - Kenya



Reports to: Director, Technology and Innovation



Location: Nairobi, Kenya. Some travel required.



The Opportunity: Living Goods is seeking a Technology and Innovation Manager to join our team in Nairobi.





We believe that technology is an increasingly powerful and positive disruptive force in enabling Living Goods to provide effective community health service and drive impact.





As the Technology and Innovation Manager, you will lead our Kenya technology team in designing, developing, testing, and rolling out, and supporting technology innovations to support LGK operations.





You will provide management leadership for Tech projects though coordination and supervision of the implementation of project activities.



Support product management and product design for all technology products, whether developed in-house at Living Goods or developed by vendors, ensuring effective communication across actors.



Pioneer and implement game-changing innovations while managing Living Goods’ mission critical technologies, including mobile tools, data management systems and software needs.



Responsibilities

Service: Ensuring that all technology service needs are addressed, regardless of type, to comply with any prevailing SLAs and/or reasonable expectations of LGK operations.

Service Improvements: Reviewing progress of Tech service improvement initiatives for LGK, escalating and contributing ideas as appropriate

Risk: Ensuring that LGK Tech responds to all forms of end-to-end country business technology risk needs, including all audit, local regulatory, compliance, obsolescence, virus susceptibility and security needs. Escalate material technology risks to DTI and CTO for attention as appropriate.

Vendors: Manage all local country-based technology vendors to address appropriate country requirements (e.g. local desktop, network and application support vendors). Provide escalation point for local vendor performance/service issues. Responsible to ensure LGK outsourcing relationships are governed and managed on an ongoing basis.

Change Management: In approving system changes, act as the ‘gatekeeper' of LGKs production environment by assessing impact and level of risk as a result of scheduled changes.

Strategy: Understand and contribute to LGK country strategy. Evolve LGK technology roadmaps, aiming to minimize country-specific development. Provide technology thought leadership and influence LGK strategy with the effective and innovative deployment of technology.

Satisfaction: Gauging business satisfaction with overall Tech service on a regular basis. Feedback to be channeled to DTI and CTO for improvement planning.

Problem/Incident Management: For incidents having significant business impact, communicate/escalation service impact, recovery process, root cause, and mitigating actions, to DTI and CTO

Risk: Ensure that country exposure to each form of technology risk is understood and managed.

Capacity Planning & Tech HR: Work with LGK leadership to predict business volumes for business technology capacity planning. Manage LGK technology team, cultivating the growth of existing talent and bringing in new skills and experience where necessary.

Governance: Provide LGK technology governance, including leading monthly/quarterly technology/LGK management sessions to address service, risk, projects, innovation and quality, and communicate initiatives and improvements

Projects: Establish and implement appropriate IT project management plan and infrastructure and undertake continuous coordination and monitoring of the project activities to assess progress against planned delivery.

Oversee development of innovative mobile marketing tools and platforms, e.g. data collection, training support, field sales force management, mobile money, customer financing, incentive systems, smart phone and tablet apps, GIS etc.

Support management of all Living Goods management information systems.

Qualifications

University degree required, preference to candidates with Information Technology, Computer Science, Software Engineering or Business degrees.

5+ years experience leading or implementing technology strategy for organizations with large teams, with exposure to: mobile-based systems, ERP, accounting systems, and CRMs.

At least 3 years experience managing multi-stakeholder IT projects or programs.

Experience leading and managing software application development for web or mobile platforms as well as developing database systems.

Very strong project management skills, comfortable with managing complex project in one or more: SQL, PHP, Python, JavaScript, web-development and health systems development.

Compensation: A competitive salary and benefits package commensurate with experience including health insurance and bonus opportunity. The opportunity to be your best while making lives better for those in need.



What is Living Goods? Living Goods supports networks of ‘Avon-like’ micro-entrepreneurs who go door-to-door teaching families how to improve their health and wealth while selling affordable, high- impact products like basic medicines, fortified foods, water filters, clean cook stoves, and solar lights.





Living Goods seeks nothing less than a disruptive reinvention of distribution in the developing world, through networks of franchised micro-entrepreneurs who leverage Living Goods’ brand, buying power and mobile marketing tools to deliver vital products at accessible prices to the people who need them most.





By combining the best practices from the worlds of micro-enterprise, franchising and public health, Living Goods is creating a fully sustainable system to improve the health, and wealth, of the poor.



Living Goods has been featured in The New York Times, NBC News, The Economist, and The Huffington Post. Check out these articles and more on our press page .





Job Vacancy: Senior Advisor, Government Partnerships



Location: Nairobi, Kenya or Kampala, Uganda



Reports to: Director, Global Partnerships



The Organization: Living Goods (LG) aims to improve the lives of tens of millions of underserved people by transforming community health services across the developing world.





We have developed a model that has been independently proven to reduce child mortality by 26%. We continue to realise these results at a net cost of less than $2 per person per year.





Our goal now is to achieve multi-national scale and to truly create systemic change. It is clear that success will require us to do more than grow our operations. We must also scale through large, strategic partnerships with NGOs and with government.



LG presently works with many of the world’s leading visionary organizations across the corporate, social and government sectors.





Current and former partners include BRAC, Care International, the Clinton Foundation, Marie Stopes, and PSI. We seek to build on this success and in a big way particularly working more closely with Governments. That’s where you come in!



The Opportunity: LG seeks an innovative and dynamic leader to join our team in the new role of Senior Advisor, Government Partnerships. To scale our impact and achieve our mission, Living Goods cannot go it alone.





We must partner with other local and international NGOs and governments to implement our model; and we must expand and strengthen our relationships with institutional funders, corporations and other stakeholders.





The Senior Advisor, together with other members of our Partnerships team, will pioneer, develop and manage many of these partnerships with a particular focus on governments and policy development.





This is an exciting new opportunity and one that is squarely positioned both at the heart of Living Goods’ strategy, and at the leading edge of our drive towards transformative change.



The ideal candidate is an accomplished, results-focused professional with vision and entrepreneurial spirit. This role can be based in either Nairobi, Kenya or Kampala, Uganda and will report to the Director of Global Partnerships. Up to 50% travel can be expected.



Responsibilities and Requirements

Prospect and develop partnership opportunities to enable Living Goods to expand its operations either directly as LG or by offering technical assistance and support to partners, or indirectly by influencing policy and guidelines that other organisations and government are required to implement.

Develop and manage strategic partnerships with governments and NGOs in new countries that enable Living Goods to scale the impact of its proven community health outreach model.

Build the capability of LG to provide technical assistance to governments in both the development and implementation of community health policy.

Lead the design, implementation, and reporting on community health policy and advocacy activities with government in new countries.

Prepare community health policy analyses, recommendations and policy briefs to position Living Goods with governments and donors.

Team up with LG’s Business Development team to prepare bids and proposals in response to government, foundation or other donor solicitation.

Research and stay abreast of trends and developments in health financing, both globally and in our target countries; innovations in community health work and bilateral funding opportunities (i.e.USAID, DFID).

Represent LG at external high level meetings, workshops and conferences.

As a member of the Living Goods Strategic Management Team, contribute to organization-wide strategy and discussion.

Minimum Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 7 years of experience in strategic partnerships at senior management level with 5 years minimum experience in policy engagement with senior government planners.

Experience of providing technical assistance in the health sector.

Emerging markets experience, preferably in Sub Saharan Africa.

Background in management consulting and public health, a major plus.

Superior proposal development skills targetting large funders (e.g. USAID, DFID, Global Fund, Gates Foundation, corporates, etc.)

Experience of driving organizational strategy as member of a senior management team.

Exceptional quantitative and qualitative analytical skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to interact effectively at senior levels of government and with a range of stakeholders.

Master’s degree ideally in Public Health, Public Policy, Public Administration, Business Administration, or Law.

Compensation: A competitive salary and benefits package commensurate with experience including health insurance and bonus opportunity. The opportunity to be your best while making lives better for those in need.



Life at Living Goods: Living Goods is aiming to make disruptive changes, dramatically improving the lives of underserved communities. We think big, but we operate small and nimble.





At Living Goods, you will have the chance to use your creativity and work with your teammates to conceive and test new ideas every day. If you work well in a dynamic, highly collaborative culture, if you set high standards for yourself and your colleagues, if you know how to fail fast and learn fast, if you meet challenges with calm determination and a sense of humor, you will thrive at Living Goods.









How to Apply

See www.livinggoods.org/principles