NGO Jobs in Kenya – KEMRI

General Engineer

Position Location: Kisumu. Responsible for WRP sites at Kericho and Nairobi, Kenya

Supervisor: USAMRD-K Logistics Chief

Target Grade: MR11

Supervisory Status: None.

Requirements

· 6 Years’ Experience in General Engineering

· Bachelor’s in Engineering Program from Approved and Accredited School

· Computer Aided Design & Drafting Qualified

· Kenyan Driver’s License

· Must be fluent in both English and Swahili, written and spoken

· Must be a holder of a current and valid certificate of good conduct.





Driver/Artisan

This position will be based in Nairobi and reports to the Transport Manager. The position holder will carry out vehicle repairs, routine maintenance and drive unit vehicles as assigned.

Duties

· Drive unit vehicle assigned in accordance with the driving Kenya legal requirements and Organization driving regulations.

· Fulfill special requests of the office by picking up and delivering items as directed and running official errands.

· Drive unit vehicles allocated with due care and attention, ensuring the safety of the passengers, general public and the vehicle.

· Ensure that defensive driving is practiced throughout every journey, being aware of potential hazards and how to avoid them.

· Report any incident/accident that involves injury to any passenger, pedestrian or/and damage to the vehicle or third-party property immediately, in line with organization reporting procedures.

· Ensure that unit vehicle assigned is clean and making sure that it’s in good condition before leaving for an assignment.

· Ensure that the vehicle one is driving has proper safety equipment including but not limited to functional safety belts, life saver kit and road side emergency kit.

· Keep a running log of jobs and mileage on the work ticket and make sure the forms are filled correctly in line with each project request.

· To report faults and other malfunctions on the vehicle.

· Service Unit owned vehicles, ensuring that all required/recommended preventative/scheduled maintenance is accomplished in a timely and cost efficient manner.

· Makes recommendations to the Supervisor (s) on repair work that requires outsourcing.

· Inspects such outsourced vehicle works, both while in progress and on completion to ensure high quality parts are being used, and that high quality work is being achieved, in line with the contract/work order.

· Ensures that each vehicle is safe to operate and may from time to time do road tests with the approval of the supervisor.

· Confirm/Verify that appropriate parts have been procured and used to service the Unit vehicles.

· Inspect vehicles to determine need for servicing, repair, parts replacement, and safety corrections, either in house or sub-contracted.

· Carry out service on vehicles, including oil change, brakes and suspensions work, tire rotation and minor electrical work. Recommends necessary repair work to be done through out-sourcing-Inspects upon completion of the work (out sourced) to ensure that work has conformed to contract and delivery order specifications, that parts fitted and work performed are of high quality.

· Submit a duly filled in and signed Motor Vehicle Maintenance Work Order (MVMWO) for each vehicle and provide necessary reports whenever requested.

· Carry out an inventory of tools/equipment issued quarterly and report any missing tools. (xix) Ensure vehicle is clean after Servicing.

· Perform any other driving duties and/ or tasks as assigned by the Transport Officer and/or Deputy Chief of Logistics.

Requirements

· Government Trade Test II in motor vehicle mechanic (or equivalent) from a recognized Institution.

· At least three years’ experience as a company mechanic

· Valid driving license class A, B, C & E (accident free).

· Not less than three years working experience as a professional driver.

· Must have completed secondary education.

· Must be a holder of a current and valid certificate of good conduct.

· Must be well conversant with the Kenyan traffic rules

· Must be fluent in both English and Swahili, written and spoken

Terms of Employment:

One year contract renewable

Grade: MR 6

Probation period for the first 3 months.

Remuneration: The salary is based on KEMRI salary scale.

Research Officer/ Project Coordinator

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) is a state Corporation established in Kenya in 1979 through the Science and Technology (Repealed) Act, Cap 250 of the laws of Kenya and as currently established and dully accredited to continue to operate as such, under the Science Technology and Innovation Act, 2013 as the national body responsible for carrying out research in health in Kenya. KEMRI’s vision is “to be a leading center of excellence in research for human health” and its mission is “to improve human health and quality of life through research, capacity building, innovation and service delivery.”

USAMRD-K Department of Infectious Diseases (DEID) is a strategic KEMRI partner affiliated with the US Armed Forces Health Surveillance Branch’s Global Emerging Infectious Surveillance and Response System (GEIS). GEIS promotes and facilitates national and international preparedness for emerging infections. DEID conducts surveillance on various infectious diseases within a network of local hospitals across Kenya. Surveillance on antimicrobial resistant bacteria (AMR) was initiated by DEID in 2015.

The AMR project is hospital, field and laboratory based aimed at identifying bacterial pathogens from patients, the environment and in animals and identifying their antimicrobial resistance, virulence and epidemiological characteristics. The project impacts public health by providing epidemiological data on multidrug resistant bacteria to facilitate patient care and control of their spread.

KEMRI seeks to recruit dynamic, innovative and experienced persons to fill the following position in the DEID AMR Project.

This position will be based at Antimicrobial Resistance surveillance project in Nairobi. The position reports to the Principal Research Officer/ Principal Investigator (PI).

Responsibilities

· Oversee the operations of the AMR project, coordinates activities in the laboratory and at the sites

· Train, supervise, mentor, motivate and support staff and students (MSc/PhD), coordinate work assignments, proficiency and competence testing

· Coordinate, and conduct training sessions on all protocol and SOP trainings

· Have baseline knowledge of routine work applications, policies, and procedures necessary to perform assigned managerial/supervisory tasks and ensure compliance with research protocols

· Track progress of research activities and trouble-shoot problems encountered in the experiments

· Day-to-day management of multiple research projects with minimal supervisory input.

· Management of the data collection, entry, analysis, interpretation and reporting processes for the ongoing studies Reviews worksheets, research outputs and databases to verify accuracy

· Plan, develop, and maintain procedures, equipment, space allocation and policies that impact the research

· Interpret, report and communicate essential elements of the program

· Manage and track budgets and resources

· Assist with project reports, scientific publications and submission of proposals and grants

· Oversee regulatory compliance issues such as tracking and recording protocol-specific certifications and procedure certification WRAIR, KEMRI HSPB, HRPO etc.

· Find positive approaches to problem solving for research, management and personnel issues

Requirements

· Master’s degree in Microbiology or related field with strong molecular biology and genomic analysis skills.

· Not less than 3 years’ experience in an active research program

· Proficiency in database management and the use of statistical analysis packages such as STATA, SPSS and Access databases

· Strong communication skills both verbal and written with scientific publication record in peer reviewed journals.

· Flexibility to work at different research locations and to work on weekends and long hours if necessary.

· Should have no criminal record





How to Apply

Applications should include a Cover letter, C.V, 3 reference letters and relevant testimonials and day time telephone contacts no later than 28th July 2017. Apply to

The Human Resources Office

The Walter Reed Project

P.O Box 29893-00202 Nairobi.

Or email at Nairobi.HR@usamru-k.org

KEMRI/Walter Reed Project is an equal opportunity employer. Women, the Youth, people with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

KEMRI /US Army Medical Research Directorate “The Walter Reed Project” is a research organization that is affiliated to the Kenya Medical Research Institute. Our mission is to develop and test improved means for predicting, detecting, preventing and treating infectious diseases. We seek to fill the following positions: