NGO Jobs in Kenya - International Rescue Committee

Term of Reference for Behavior Change Communication (BCC) consultant on Islamic Perspective in reference to Reproductive Health in Hagadera Refugee Camp.



Introduction: The International Rescue Committee (IRC) provides health services in Hagadera at Dadaab Refugee Camp since January 2009.





It operates 1 camp hospital and 4 health posts. The camp has total population of 97000 Hagadera, 19664 and estimated 10% of the population as host community.



The IRC has 5 main programs which include Health, Nutrition, Reproductive Health and HIV/AIDS, Women Empowerment and protection program that are all headed by a manager who in turn report to the Field Coordinator.





The IRC operates 1 hospital that is supported by an equipped theatre for emergencies and elective surgical cases from both camps.



The IRC plans to engage a BCC consultant to conduct fora and dialogues across Hagadera Refugee Camp targeting both community and religious leaders with the aim of addressing major factors that contributes to limited utilization of Maternal and Neonatal health services and that are related to religious misconceptions and beliefs.



Objective of the Training: To Create more demand for the available Reproductive health services for the refugee community by addressing the religious, cultural misconceptions and negative personal attitude that limit the utilization of available Reproductive Health services.



Expected outcome

Improved health seeking behaviors and demand for health care services created.

Demystify the myth associated with modern family planning, Hospital delivery, C/S and blood transfusion.

Increased acceptance and use of modern Child spacing and long term contraception method and overall improving maternal health and reduce maternal Morbidity and Mortality.

Improved antenatal IFA supplementation by reducing barriers of personal and behavioral perception related to its use in pregnancy.

Alleviated community fear about invasive procedures on the newborns leading to ability to provide need care.

Increased autonomy in decision making by women in regards to their Reproductive Health and life saving interventions.

Reduced early marriages among girls of below 18 years.

Incorporation of religious and cultural beliefs into conventional medicine to improve the overall maternal and newborn health.

Tasks to be performed



In liaison with the RH/HIV and Health managers, the Muslim scholar will be required to address the following health issues:

Address the religious, cultural and behavioral perceptions influencing the use of antenatal IFA supplementation in Dadaab Refugee Camp.

Advocate for early and optimal exclusive breastfeeding as potential impact in improved maternal and child survival as opposed to artificial feeding.

Address the socio-cultural factors, gender roles and Islamic religious ideologies contributing to caesarian section refusal.

Re assure and demystify myths and beliefs associated with use of invasive surgical procedures including tubes and catheters as lifesaving interventions in newborns.

Advocate for the use of family planning and address its permissibility in Islamic context including misperception that it is seen to interfere with the will of God.

Advocate for women empowerment in decision making in regard to their reproductive health and emergency lifesaving interventions which is perceived as the prerogative of the male and elders in the family.

Empower the community to discourage early marriage <18 and="" consequence="" early="" illustrate="" marriage.="" of="" span="" the="" them="" to="" years="">

Address the complications of Female genital cutting/mutilation on childbirth and its negative health impact to the lives of women and girls.

Discuss the role of religious leaders on issues of sexual and reproductive health.

Advocate for healthy practices for mothers and newborns post-delivery including skin to skin and KMC for preterm babies and discourage the practices of using Malmal charcoal to dry the umbilical stump and low intake of food post CS.

On every last day of the training the scholar shall be live on the local radio Gargar to respond to any questions from the community in regard to Islamic context and Quranic interpretation on Health.

IRC role

The IRC will mobilize the religious and community leaders to attend the community fora and trainings.

The IRC will provide transport of the Consultant from Garissa and back after the consultancy.

The participants will be provided with 10 o clock tea and lunch at a rate of Kshs. 500/= per participant.

The IRC shall provide all the training materials.

Training Venue: Health post A6, E6, G6, and L6



Duration of consultancy: The consultancy is expected to last for 5 days from 28th August to 1st September 2017



Terms of payment and Utility:

The IRC will pay the per diem for the BCC at rate of Kshs.30000/= per day for 5 days.

The IRC will reimburse the transport cost from Garissa to Hagadera and back.

The IRC will provide for accommodation for the consultant but he will cater for his meals at a cost of Kshs. 1250/= per day payable to the welfare committee.

Payments for consultant will be done after the submission of the training report.

Requirements

BA in Islamic religious studies

Vast knowledge in Islamic knowledge in regard to health and Islam

Previous experience in conducting community forum on Islam and Health

Experience in coordinating religious activities, community awareness campaigns e.g. HIV/AIDs, Reproductive Health and anti-FGM

Experience working with religious leadersin Kenya and/or a refugee-setting, preferred

Be flexible and tolerant

Be highly sensitive to cultural and religious dynamics

Competent knowledge of Arabic, English, Kiswahili & Somali languages.

Specifications about the Response



Interested applicants should submit the following;

A cover letter

A resume

Gender-based Violence Program, Hagadera, Dadaab



Background and Rationale: The IRC has been implementing GBV programming in Hagadera for the last three years Through the two obligatory approaches i.e. response and prevention, IRC has not only supported hundreds of GBV survivors who voluntarily come to report their incidences and to seek help but carries out vigorous sensitization and mobilization activities aiming at preventing all forms of GBV.





Through community engagement, IRC hopes to strengthen community based social and protective structures to ensure that women and girls enjoy a violence free life where men take a leading role.





At agency level, IRC works closely with like minded organisations to compliment service delivery in meeting the different needs that a GBV survivor presents.





Some of these needs include; Medical care, shelter, security/protection, access to food, legal redress, issues related to children support and maintenance and need for emotional and psychological support.





IRC has partnered with key agencies in these sectors. They include; UNHCR and RAS (Refugee Affairs Secretariat) , Lutheran World federation (disability, education and security), TDH- Terre Des Hommes (Child protection-psychosocial support-Hagadera), Refugee Consortium of Kenya and Police for legal aid counselling and representation of survivors in court.



To expendate this mandate, IRC has a team of 35 dedicated GBV community workers and 5 national staff who are the first points of contacts for the survivors.





These responders listen to traumatizing stories from survivors every day. They have to constantly deal with effects both primary and secondary trauma.





Some of these effects manifest at work through; mood swings, poor concentration, poor interpersonal conflicts, absenteeism, lateness at work and psychosomatic illnesses.





Considering that most of the staffs are refugees, they identify with most of the client’s experiences having being victims themselves or their significant others.





The team bears the burden of constantly debriefing themselves to ensure they remain afloat and not drowned in the client’s world. However, it reaches a point where all staff needs to unwind and get it all out through a neutral and safe avenue.



For one to remain productive, they need to vent out negative emotions and get positive ways of coping/minimizing work related stress.



Clinical supervision (professional debriefing and psychosocial support) is one of the recommended ways of doing this under the guidance and support of an experienced clinical supervisor.





Ethically, it’s a requirement in Kenya that practising practitioners/case workers need to attend to supervision sessions once a month to help catharsize besides getting support on complicated client work and capacity building on thematic areas.



This consultancy seeks to ensure that quality and appropriate clinical supervisions and debriefing opportunities are availed for GBV staff to engage in therapeutic processes as part of ongoing care for the caregivers.





In addition it will benefit other staff engage in highly emotive roles in health care delivery such as mental health and nursing staff caring for very sick patients in the wards.



Purpose of the Consultancy: The purpose of this consultancy is to engage experienced clinical supervisors to carry psychological first aid consistently to GBV staff for three months starting August, September and October 2017.



The sessions will be held in Hagadera camp and the beneficiaries will be GBV staff both national and incentive.





This is expected to help them release work tension, enhance interpersonal relationships, manage personal issues and ultimately improve the quality of services to the beneficiaries.



Just like in counselling, it takes time to build a therapeutic relationship between the supervisor and supervisees and therefore a clinical supervisor engaged under this consultant will require a minimum of three months’ worth of sessions so as to build rapport and initiate the therapeutic process, and do follow-up and closure in the following two months respectively.





Thereafter the supervisees can chose continue with another round or a different supervisor can be engaged.



Key tasks:

To engage the staff in a therapeutic process through group and individual counselling and/or debriefing sessions.

To offer support to the case workers in managing difficult client issues or those that present psychological dilemmas.

To equip the staff with life skills for example stress management strategies to empower their self response mechanisms as individuals and collectively as a team as the supervisor may deem appropriate.

To provide feedback where necessary (either in a formal confidential written report or also via oral debrief session) to the Field Coordinator on areas that may require administrative support so as to improve the well being of the staff in relation to their work.

Proposed Outputs:

To offer counselling sessions in groups and individual sessions as to effectively manage their personal issues, support their peers and the clients. Upon reporting to the field the consultant will develop together with the field WPE Program lead, a work plan for the 3 day duration on how to effectively cover the targeted staff.

The help the participants gain sense of self awareness and growth and create an enabling environment for catharsis and support.

To build the capacity of the staff in thematic areas relevant to their day to day work

Management: The consultant will report to the Field WPE Program in Hagadera field site.



Timeframe: This consultancy period will be August, September and October 2017 for 3 continuous days (Wednesday to Friday- inclusive of travel) every month.



Consultants responsibilities

To create an enabling environment for the participants to engage in a therapeutic process and get support

To guide participants in personal development sessions to allow them gain some sense of self awareness and growth

Recommend staff for individual counselling and personal therapy sessions as appropriate

To provide the agreed services in a timely manner

To give feedback on emerging concerns to the Field Coordinator or his appointee as the end of every session and the IRC senior management where possible

The consultants to meet their medical and other personal expenses during the consultancy.

IRC responsibilities

IRC to meets the cost of transport from Nairobi to Hagadera and back depending on available transport. The preferred mode of transport is via air so as to avail as much time as possible for the actual service delivery.





In Nairobi, the consultant will be picked up/dropped from designated points (Nairobi CBD office and Wilson Airport respectively. At the field level all drops/pick-ups and travel arrangements will be done by the IRC.



To provide accommodation for the supervisor during his/her stay in the field.



Payments will be processed after successful completion of each 3 day block of consultancy services and submission of the specified documents. Therefore the agreed amount will be paid in 3 instalments



Requirements

MA in counseling/ clinical psychology

Certificate in clinical supervision from an accredited institution

At least 3 years training experience in counseling related issues

Experience working with trauma clients in Kenya and/or a refugee-setting, preferred

Be registered with an accredited counseling body

Be flexible and tolerant

Previous experience in providing counseling supervision in refugee setup an added advantage

Be highly sensitive to cultural and religious dynamics

Interested applicants should submit the following;

A cover letter

A resume

