NGO Jobs in Kenya - ICAP (33 Vacancies)

ICAP of Columbia University is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health to implement the Kenya Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (KENPHIA) Survey across 47 counties in Kenya.
KENPHIA will assess the impact of HIV treatment at a population level by measuring the number of new infections (incidence) - the prevalence of HIV and HIV viral load suppression.
This program is part of US Government initiative against HIV in Kenya that receives funding from PEPFAR through CDC.
Job Title: Drivers
(31 Positions)
Location: In various counties in Kenya
Overall Job Function: Working under the overall guidance of the Fleet Officer, the incumbent will be responsible for transporting staff and supplies to different sites as assigned.
Key Responsibilities:
- Ensure cleanliness,
safety and security of the vehicle at all times
- To document all vehicle
movements and maintain up-to-date driver’s logbook
- To provide
logistical support in dispatching of supplies to the facilities.
- To monitor mileage
and ensure the vehicle under his/her care is serviced in time
- To monitor expiry
date of the insurance of the vehicle under his/her care to ensure the same
is renewed on time
- Ensure cleanliness
of the vehicle under his/her care
- Ensure adherence to
the government traffic rules for himself/herself and the passengers in the
vehicle
- Strictly adhere to
ICAP vehicle movement hours
Requirements:
- Minimum KCSE
qualification
- Valid Kenyan
driving license Class ‘BCE’ free of endorsement. Those with knowledge of
motor vehicle mechanics will have an added advantage
- A certificate of
Good Conduct
- At least 5 years’
driving experience and good knowledge of the region (s) assigned. (
indicate the counties you are familiar with in your application)
- Be reliable,
punctual, self-motivated, a great attitude and strong work ethic
NB: More details on ICAP’s KENPHIA Project may be found HERE
Job Title: Central Warehouse Logistics Officer– KENPHIA Project
Location: Nairobi with some travel to regional Satellite warehouses
Overall Job Function: Reporting to the Chief Operations Manager, the Central Warehouse Logistics Officer is the focal person responsible for managing the central warehouse.
The incumbent will oversee the receipt and dispatch of goods, implement efficient stock inventory monitoring and replenishment levels as well as coordinates the timely distribution of goods to KENPHIA regional warehouses and field teams.
This position is grant funded.
Key Responsibilities:
- Managing the
warehouse and distribution of goods according to project requirements
- Controlling
inventory levels by conducting physical counts; reconciling with data
storage system, ensuring inventory accuracy at all levels and reordering
stocks through the organization’s procurement chain.
- Overseeing the
dispatch and distribution of goods to KENPHIA regional warehouses and
project field teams
- Planning,
coordinating and monitoring the receipt, order processing and dispatch.
- Keeping stock
control systems up to date and ensuring inventory accuracy by real
time reconciliation of receipts and issuances.
- Producing regular
reports and statistics on a daily, weekly and monthly basis as required
- Maintaining
standards of health and safety, hygiene and security in the work environment
Requirements
- Bachelors degree
related to stock management, logistics or related field.
- Practical
experience of stores inventory and management of biomedical commodities
and supplies mandatory.
- Knowledge of
coordinating procurement, logistics, imports and custom clearance
- Strong analytical,
communication, decision making and interpersonal skills
- Expert level
knowledge of MS office packages
- Fluency in oral and
written English
NB: More details on ICAP’s KENPHIA Project may be found HERE
Job Title: Technical Advisor – KENPHIA Project
Location: Nairobi with 50% travel across Kenya
Overall Job Function: Reporting to the Director-KENPHIA Project, the Technical Advisor will participate in the technical design and lead in the implementation aspects of the KENPHIA survey on behalf of ICAP.
The incumbent will also oversee survey technical staff as well as ensure compliance to all ethical board and donor institutional requirements.
Key Responsibilities:
- Assist in the
development & implementation of Standard Operating Procedures for the
survey
- Work together with
the national survey coordinator and regional coordinators to develop team
deployment work plans and give periodic progress updates to various survey
planning and monitoring organs
- Ensure regulatory
compliance with all ethical board and research monitoring auditor
requirements including meeting documentation standards and reporting of
incidents or adverse events
- Make frequent field
visits to provide supportive supervision and address arising bottlenecks
encountered by national, regional and field technical teams
- Coordinate survey
planning meetings between ICAP and survey partner organizations including
Government of Kenya, and CDC
- Coordinate
provision of all technical assistance by ICAP staff to the Ministry of
Health
- Actively
participate in the development of monthly progress reports, presentations,
publications and abstracts
- Perform other
duties as needed
Requirements
- Bachelor of
Medicine and Surgery from a recognized institution. Masters in Public
Health preferred.
- At least five (5)
years of experience in managing national or regional public health research
programs in areas such as HIV, TB, and maternal child health in Kenya
- Strong supervisory
and management experience in leading large multi- disciplinary
- research teams
- Prior clinical
research or program evaluation experience.
- Excellent verbal
and written communication skills.
NB: More details on ICAP’s KENPHIA Project may be found HERE
All applications including a current CV, telephone number and referees (either current or former supervisor) should be sent to
the Director- Human Resources,
ICAP,
e-mail: jobs@icapkenya.org
on or before July 14, 2017.
Do not send certificates.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
ICAP is an Equal Opportunity Employer
icap.columbia.edu
