NGO Jobs in Kenya - ICAP (33 Vacancies)

ICAP of Columbia University is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health to implement the Kenya Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (KENPHIA) Survey across 47 counties in Kenya.





KENPHIA will assess the impact of HIV treatment at a population level by measuring the number of new infections (incidence) - the prevalence of HIV and HIV viral load suppression.





This program is part of US Government initiative against HIV in Kenya that receives funding from PEPFAR through CDC.



Job Title: Drivers





(31 Positions)



Location: In various counties in Kenya



Overall Job Function: Working under the overall guidance of the Fleet Officer, the incumbent will be responsible for transporting staff and supplies to different sites as assigned.



Key Responsibilities:

Ensure cleanliness, safety and security of the vehicle at all times

To document all vehicle movements and maintain up-to-date driver’s logbook

To provide logistical support in dispatching of supplies to the facilities.

To monitor mileage and ensure the vehicle under his/her care is serviced in time

To monitor expiry date of the insurance of the vehicle under his/her care to ensure the same is renewed on time

Ensure cleanliness of the vehicle under his/her care

Ensure adherence to the government traffic rules for himself/herself and the passengers in the vehicle

Strictly adhere to ICAP vehicle movement hours

Requirements:

Minimum KCSE qualification

Valid Kenyan driving license Class ‘BCE’ free of endorsement. Those with knowledge of motor vehicle mechanics will have an added advantage

A certificate of Good Conduct

At least 5 years’ driving experience and good knowledge of the region (s) assigned. ( indicate the counties you are familiar with in your application)

Be reliable, punctual, self-motivated, a great attitude and strong work ethic

Job Title: Central Warehouse Logistics Officer– KENPHIA Project



Location: Nairobi with some travel to regional Satellite warehouses



Overall Job Function: Reporting to the Chief Operations Manager, the Central Warehouse Logistics Officer is the focal person responsible for managing the central warehouse.





The incumbent will oversee the receipt and dispatch of goods, implement efficient stock inventory monitoring and replenishment levels as well as coordinates the timely distribution of goods to KENPHIA regional warehouses and field teams.





This position is grant funded.



Key Responsibilities:

Managing the warehouse and distribution of goods according to project requirements

Controlling inventory levels by conducting physical counts; reconciling with data storage system, ensuring inventory accuracy at all levels and reordering stocks through the organization’s procurement chain.

Overseeing the dispatch and distribution of goods to KENPHIA regional warehouses and project field teams

Planning, coordinating and monitoring the receipt, order processing and dispatch.

Keeping stock control systems up to date and ensuring inventory accuracy by real time reconciliation of receipts and issuances.

Producing regular reports and statistics on a daily, weekly and monthly basis as required

Maintaining standards of health and safety, hygiene and security in the work environment

Requirements

Bachelors degree related to stock management, logistics or related field.

Practical experience of stores inventory and management of biomedical commodities and supplies mandatory.

Knowledge of coordinating procurement, logistics, imports and custom clearance

Strong analytical, communication, decision making and interpersonal skills

Expert level knowledge of MS office packages

Fluency in oral and written English

Job Title: Technical Advisor – KENPHIA Project



Location: Nairobi with 50% travel across Kenya



Overall Job Function: Reporting to the Director-KENPHIA Project, the Technical Advisor will participate in the technical design and lead in the implementation aspects of the KENPHIA survey on behalf of ICAP.





The incumbent will also oversee survey technical staff as well as ensure compliance to all ethical board and donor institutional requirements.



Key Responsibilities:

Assist in the development & implementation of Standard Operating Procedures for the survey

Work together with the national survey coordinator and regional coordinators to develop team deployment work plans and give periodic progress updates to various survey planning and monitoring organs

Ensure regulatory compliance with all ethical board and research monitoring auditor requirements including meeting documentation standards and reporting of incidents or adverse events

Make frequent field visits to provide supportive supervision and address arising bottlenecks encountered by national, regional and field technical teams

Coordinate survey planning meetings between ICAP and survey partner organizations including Government of Kenya, and CDC

Coordinate provision of all technical assistance by ICAP staff to the Ministry of Health

Actively participate in the development of monthly progress reports, presentations, publications and abstracts

Perform other duties as needed

Requirements

Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from a recognized institution. Masters in Public Health preferred.

At least five (5) years of experience in managing national or regional public health research programs in areas such as HIV, TB, and maternal child health in Kenya

Strong supervisory and management experience in leading large multi- disciplinary

research teams

Prior clinical research or program evaluation experience.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

NB:



All applications including a current CV, telephone number and referees (either current or former supervisor) should be sent to





the Director- Human Resources,

ICAP,





on or before July 14, 2017.





Do not send certificates.





Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

