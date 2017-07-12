NGO Jobs in Kenya - Global Communities

NGO Jobs in Kenya - Global CommunitiesJobs and Careers 07:11
Job Vacancy: M & E and CLA Specialist, Feed the Future, Kenya
Job ID: 2017-1341
# of Openings: 1
Category: Field – Monitoring & Evaluation
Overview: Global Communities, formerly CHF International, is an international non-profit organization that works closely with communities worldwide to bring about sustainable changes that improve the lives and livelihoods of the vulnerable.
Global Communities seeks an Agricultural Productivity Specialist for the anticipated USAID - funded Feed the Future Kenya Crops and Dairy Market Systems Development Activity, a five-year, $60M USD program.
The purpose of the Crop and Dairy Market Systems Development Activity is to achieve the following objectives in targeted areas in support of the Global Food Security Strategy:
(1) Inclusive and sustainable agriculture-led growth;
(2) Strengthened resilience among people and systems; and
(3) A well-nourished population.
Responsibilities:
The Monitoring and Evaluation (M & E) Collaboration, Learning and Adaptation (CLA) Specialist is responsible for the following:
- Lead Collaborating,
Learning and Adapting (CLA) activities for the program.
- Manage the
Monitoring and Evaluation components of the program and make operational
decisions
- Oversee data
collection and ensure that the M&E system and results reporting meet
the requirements of the Feed the Future initiative.
- Lead a system for
continuous communication with the two established external evaluation
partners
- Use critical
inputs, feedback, and assessments received from evaluation partners to
inform changes in program approaches and scale-up.
- Ensure that program
components are results-oriented.
Qualifications:
Education: Master’s Degree or equivalent in statistics, a social science, business administration or related area of study.
Experience:
- At least 5 years
(preferably 7) experience in managing performance monitoring plans,
evaluation, collaboration and learning, preferably with knowledge of
USAID’s CLA approach and measuring systemic change.
- At least 5 years
(preferably 7) of practical experience in using monitoring and evaluation
and learning activities to inform activity implementation and results.
- Technical expertise
in monitoring, evaluation, knowledge management, and learning.
- Familiarity with
gender issues in monitoring and evaluation, collaboration, learning and
adaptation. Familiarity with the Women’s Empowerment in Agriculture Index
preferred
The position requires excellent verbal and writing skills and preferred experience working with USAID and/or other major U.S. government donors.
Management experience where relevant.
Job Vacancy:Market Systems Value Chain Specialist, Kenya Feed the Future
Job ID: 2017-1343
# of Openings: 1
Category: Field – Technical Advisor / Component Lead
Overview: Global Communities, formerly CHF International, is an international non-profit organization that works closely with communities worldwide to bring about sustainable changes that improve the lives and livelihoods of the vulnerable.
Global Communities seeks an Agricultural Productivity Specialist for the anticipated USAID - funded Feed the Future Kenya Crops and Dairy Market Systems Development Activity, a five-year, $60M USD program.
The purpose of the Crop and Dairy Market Systems Development Activity is to achieve the following objectives in targeted areas in support of the Global Food Security Strategy:
(1) Inclusive and sustainable agriculture-led growth;
(2) Strengthened resilience among people and systems; and
(3) A well-nourished population.
Responsibilities:
The Monitoring and Evaluation (M & E) Collaboration, Learning and Adaptation (CLA) Specialist is responsible for the following:
- Lead Collaborating,
Learning and Adapting (CLA) activities for the program.
- Manage the
Monitoring and Evaluation components of the program and make operational
decisions
- Oversee data
collection and ensure that the M&E system and results reporting meet
the requirements of the Feed the Future initiative.
- Lead a system for
continuous communication with the two established external evaluation
partners
- Use critical
inputs, feedback, and assessments received from evaluation partners to
inform changes in program approaches and scale-up.
- Ensure that program
components are results-oriented.
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
- Solid foundation in
a broad range of agriculture subjects preferred, including areas such as
agriculture economics, agriculture policy, agribusiness, agronomy,
agriculture extension, and market development.
- Excellent verbal
and writing skills.
Qualifications:
Education: Master’s Degree or equivalent in statistics, a social science, business administration or related area of study.
Experience:
- At least 5 years
(preferably 7) experience in managing performance monitoring plans,
evaluation, collaboration and learning, preferably with knowledge of
USAID’s CLA approach and measuring systemic change.
- At least 5 years
(preferably 7) of practical experience in using monitoring and evaluation
and learning activities to inform activity implementation and results.
- Education and
technical expertise in a field related to monitoring, evaluation,
knowledge management, and learning.
- Familiarity with
gender issues in monitoring and evaluation, collaboration, learning and
adaptation. Familiarity with the Women’s Empowerment in Agriculture Index
preferred
The position requires excellent verbal and writing skills and preferred experience working with USAID and/or other major U.S. government donors.
Management experience where relevant.
Job Vacancy:Contracting Officer / Grants Manager, Kenya
Job ID: 2017-1344
# of Openings: 1
Category: Field – Contracts & Grants
Overview: Global Communities, formerly CHF International, is an international non-profit organization that works closely with communities worldwide to bring about sustainable changes that improve the lives and livelihoods of the vulnerable.
Global Communities seeks an Agricultural Productivity Specialist for the anticipated USAID - funded Feed the Future Kenya Crops and Dairy Market Systems Development Activity, a five-year, $60M USD program.
The purpose of the Crop and Dairy Market Systems Development Activity is to achieve the following objectives in targeted areas in support of the Global Food Security Strategy:
(1) Inclusive and sustainable agriculture-led growth;
(2) Strengthened resilience among people and systems; and
(3) A well-nourished population.
Responsibilities:
The Contracting Officer/Grants Manager is responsible for the following:
- Lead the
solicitation, disbursement, management, and closeout processes for local
sub-grantees and contractors.
- Review all
grant/procurement activities for compliance with program policies and USG
regulations and ensure proper documentation.
- Supervise the
grants and contracts management team.
- Monitor grants and
contracts activities during implementation and provide continuous
assessments of performance against objectives.
- Report to the Chief
of Party and HQ team on overall grants and contracts implementation to
ensure proposal and budget feasibility, schedule viability, and
performance.
Qualifications:
Requirements:
Education: Bachelor’s Degree a field related to international development, contracting, public administration, and business development. Masters’ degree preferred
Experience:
- A minimum of 10
years’ international experience of successful design, implementation and
management of a grants application process for grants under a cooperative
agreement or grants under a contract.
- A minimum of 10
years’ experience on projects with similar magnitude and complexity in
developing countries.
- Preferred
experience working with USAID and/or other major U.S. government donors.
The position requires excellent verbal and writing skills and preferred experience working with USAID and/or other major U.S. government donors.
Management experience where relevant.
Job Vacancy:Agricultural Productivity Specialist, Feed the Future - Kenya
Job ID: 2017-1345
# of Openings: 1
Category: Field – Technical Advisor / Component Lead
Overview: Global Communities, formerly CHF International, is an international non-profit organization that works closely with communities worldwide to bring about sustainable changes that improve the lives and livelihoods of the vulnerable.
Global Communities seeks an Agricultural Productivity Specialist for the anticipated USAID - funded Feed the Future Kenya Crops and Dairy Market Systems Development Activity, a five-year, $60M USD program.
The purpose of the Crop and Dairy Market Systems Development Activity is to achieve the following objectives in targeted areas in support of the Global Food Security Strategy:
(1) Inclusive and sustainable agriculture-led growth;
(2) Strengthened resilience among people and systems; and
(3) A well-nourished population.
Responsibilities:
The Agricultural Productivity Specialist is responsible for the following:
- Provide strategic
direction and lead interventions aimed at diversifying agricultural
production and improving productivity of target commodities, including
nutrient-rich products.
- Oversee
strengthening of agricultural inputs system, including its ability to
source, develop markets, and increase demand for a wide range of
affordable productivity-enhancing technologies, practices, and services.
- Strengthen role of
youth and women in targeted agricultural value chains and ensure that
program activities are inclusive of marginalized groups.
- Promote tailored
behavior change strategies that diversify diets and encourage food safety.
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
- Solid foundation in
a broad range of agriculture production subjects preferred, including but
not limited to soil quality, natural resources management, climate smart
agriculture, water systems management, fertilizer, IPM, and post-harvest
storage and handling.
- Deep understanding
of agricultural operations and businesses; quality and food safety
requirements for the Kenyan market; ability to work with both producers
and their organizations as well as private sector buyers, aggregators and
apex organizations.
- Excellent verbal
and writing skills.
Qualifications:
Education: Bachelor’s Degree a field related to agricultural development such as: agricultural economics, marketing, agronomy, agribusiness management or related fields. Masters’ degree preferred
Experience:
Education: Bachelor’s Degree a field related to agricultural development such as: agricultural economics, marketing, agronomy, agribusiness management or related fields. Masters’ degree preferred
Experience:
- A minimum of 10
years’ international experience with successful value chain development
projects in the technical area of management responsibility.
- A minimum of 10
years’ experience on projects with similar magnitude and complexity in
developing countries.
- Demonstrated
success in implementing projects aimed at increasing the productivity and
inclusiveness of value chains using facilitation approaches.
- Technical expertise
in a field related to agricultural development such as: agricultural
economics, marketing, agronomy, agribusiness management or related fields.
The position requires excellent verbal and writing skills and preferred experience working with USAID and/or other major U.S. government donors.
Management experience where relevant.
How to Apply
Please apply by sending your CV, cover letter, and include in your subject line the position you are applying for to the email address listed below:
Localrecruitment@globalcommunities.org to be received not later than 12th July 2017.
Kenyan citizens are strongly encouraged to apply for this position.