NGO Jobs in Kenya - Global Communities

Global Communities



Job Vacancy: M & E and CLA Specialist, Feed the Future, Kenya



Job ID: 2017-1341

# of Openings: 1



Category: Field – Monitoring & Evaluation



Overview: Global Communities, formerly CHF International, is an international non-profit organization that works closely with communities worldwide to bring about sustainable changes that improve the lives and livelihoods of the vulnerable.





Global Communities seeks an Agricultural Productivity Specialist for the anticipated USAID - funded Feed the Future Kenya Crops and Dairy Market Systems Development Activity, a five-year, $60M USD program.





The purpose of the Crop and Dairy Market Systems Development Activity is to achieve the following objectives in targeted areas in support of the Global Food Security Strategy:



(1) Inclusive and sustainable agriculture-led growth;



(2) Strengthened resilience among people and systems; and



(3) A well-nourished population.



Responsibilities:

The Monitoring and Evaluation (M & E) Collaboration, Learning and Adaptation (CLA) Specialist is responsible for the following:

Lead Collaborating, Learning and Adapting (CLA) activities for the program.

Manage the Monitoring and Evaluation components of the program and make operational decisions

Oversee data collection and ensure that the M&E system and results reporting meet the requirements of the Feed the Future initiative.

Lead a system for continuous communication with the two established external evaluation partners

Use critical inputs, feedback, and assessments received from evaluation partners to inform changes in program approaches and scale-up.

Ensure that program components are results-oriented.

Qualifications:



Education: Master’s Degree or equivalent in statistics, a social science, business administration or related area of study.



Experience:

At least 5 years (preferably 7) experience in managing performance monitoring plans, evaluation, collaboration and learning, preferably with knowledge of USAID’s CLA approach and measuring systemic change.

At least 5 years (preferably 7) of practical experience in using monitoring and evaluation and learning activities to inform activity implementation and results.

Technical expertise in monitoring, evaluation, knowledge management, and learning.

Familiarity with gender issues in monitoring and evaluation, collaboration, learning and adaptation. Familiarity with the Women’s Empowerment in Agriculture Index preferred

The position requires excellent verbal and writing skills and preferred experience working with USAID and/or other major U.S. government donors.



Management experience where relevant.









Job Vacancy: Market Systems Value Chain Specialist, Kenya Feed the Future



Job ID: 2017-1343



# of Openings: 1



Category: Field – Technical Advisor / Component Lead



Global Communities seeks an Agricultural Productivity Specialist for the anticipated USAID - funded Feed the Future Kenya Crops and Dairy Market Systems Development Activity, a five-year, $60M USD program.





Responsibilities:



Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Solid foundation in a broad range of agriculture subjects preferred, including areas such as agriculture economics, agriculture policy, agribusiness, agronomy, agriculture extension, and market development.

Excellent verbal and writing skills.

Qualifications:



Education: Master’s Degree or equivalent in statistics, a social science, business administration or related area of study.



Experience:

At least 5 years (preferably 7) experience in managing performance monitoring plans, evaluation, collaboration and learning, preferably with knowledge of USAID’s CLA approach and measuring systemic change.

At least 5 years (preferably 7) of practical experience in using monitoring and evaluation and learning activities to inform activity implementation and results.

Education and technical expertise in a field related to monitoring, evaluation, knowledge management, and learning.

Familiarity with gender issues in monitoring and evaluation, collaboration, learning and adaptation. Familiarity with the Women’s Empowerment in Agriculture Index preferred

The position requires excellent verbal and writing skills and preferred experience working with USAID and/or other major U.S. government donors.





Management experience where relevant.









Job Vacancy: Contracting Officer / Grants Manager, Kenya



Job ID: 2017-1344



# of Openings: 1



Category: Field – Contracts & Grants



Global Communities seeks an Agricultural Productivity Specialist for the anticipated USAID - funded Feed the Future Kenya Crops and Dairy Market Systems Development Activity, a five-year, $60M USD program.





Responsibilities:



The Contracting Officer/Grants Manager is responsible for the following:

Lead the solicitation, disbursement, management, and closeout processes for local sub-grantees and contractors.

Review all grant/procurement activities for compliance with program policies and USG regulations and ensure proper documentation.

Supervise the grants and contracts management team.

Monitor grants and contracts activities during implementation and provide continuous assessments of performance against objectives.

Report to the Chief of Party and HQ team on overall grants and contracts implementation to ensure proposal and budget feasibility, schedule viability, and performance.

Qualifications:



Requirements:



Education: Bachelor’s Degree a field related to international development, contracting, public administration, and business development. Masters’ degree preferred



Experience:

A minimum of 10 years’ international experience of successful design, implementation and management of a grants application process for grants under a cooperative agreement or grants under a contract.

A minimum of 10 years’ experience on projects with similar magnitude and complexity in developing countries.

Preferred experience working with USAID and/or other major U.S. government donors.

The position requires excellent verbal and writing skills and preferred experience working with USAID and/or other major U.S. government donors.





Management experience where relevant.









Job Vacancy: Agricultural Productivity Specialist, Feed the Future - Kenya



Job ID: 2017-1345



# of Openings: 1



Category: Field – Technical Advisor / Component Lead



Global Communities seeks an Agricultural Productivity Specialist for the anticipated USAID - funded Feed the Future Kenya Crops and Dairy Market Systems Development Activity, a five-year, $60M USD program.





Responsibilities:



The Agricultural Productivity Specialist is responsible for the following:

Provide strategic direction and lead interventions aimed at diversifying agricultural production and improving productivity of target commodities, including nutrient-rich products.

Oversee strengthening of agricultural inputs system, including its ability to source, develop markets, and increase demand for a wide range of affordable productivity-enhancing technologies, practices, and services.

Strengthen role of youth and women in targeted agricultural value chains and ensure that program activities are inclusive of marginalized groups.

Promote tailored behavior change strategies that diversify diets and encourage food safety.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Solid foundation in a broad range of agriculture production subjects preferred, including but not limited to soil quality, natural resources management, climate smart agriculture, water systems management, fertilizer, IPM, and post-harvest storage and handling.

Deep understanding of agricultural operations and businesses; quality and food safety requirements for the Kenyan market; ability to work with both producers and their organizations as well as private sector buyers, aggregators and apex organizations.

Excellent verbal and writing skills.

Qualifications:



Education: Bachelor’s Degree a field related to agricultural development such as: agricultural economics, marketing, agronomy, agribusiness management or related fields. Masters’ degree preferred



Experience:

A minimum of 10 years’ international experience with successful value chain development projects in the technical area of management responsibility.

A minimum of 10 years’ experience on projects with similar magnitude and complexity in developing countries.

Demonstrated success in implementing projects aimed at increasing the productivity and inclusiveness of value chains using facilitation approaches.

Technical expertise in a field related to agricultural development such as: agricultural economics, marketing, agronomy, agribusiness management or related fields.

The position requires excellent verbal and writing skills and preferred experience working with USAID and/or other major U.S. government donors.





Management experience where relevant.





How to Apply



Please apply by sending your CV, cover letter, and include in your subject line the position you are applying for to the email address listed below:

Please apply by sending your CV, cover letter, and include in your subject line the position you are applying for to the email address listed below: Localrecruitment@globalcommunities.org to be received not later than 12th July 2017.



