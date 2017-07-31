NGO Jobs in Kenya - AAH-I

NGO Jobs in Kenya - AAH-IJobs and Careers 14:46
Job Opening: Entrepreneurship Officer, Kakuma
Action Africa Help International (AAH-I) is a regional African-led non-governmental organisation that supports livelihood-challenged communities in East and Southern Africa to sustainably improve their well-being and standard of living.
With Country Programmes in South Sudan, Kenya, Somalia, Uganda, Zambia and recently in Djibouti, AAH-I has over 25 years’ experience working with communities in conflict and post-conflict situations, including refugees, internally displaced people and host communities.
More recently AAH-I has expanded its activities to work with other marginalised communities, including pastoralists and people living in informal urban settlements.
The AAH-I Kenya SPARK project is a consortium of 5 international NGOS. These include Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) - lead Agency, Film Aid International (FA), Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Handicap International (HI) and Action Africa help International (AAH-I) in Kenya.
AAH-I Kenya is looking Entrepreneurship Officer who will be seconded to the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) based in Kakuma.
Grade: AH 6
Department: Programmes Unit
Reports to: SPARK Field Coordinator Consortium
Liaises with: AAH-I Project Manager and SPARK Consortium Partners
Duty Station: Kakuma
Purpose of the role: The purpose of the Entrepreneurship Officer is to support entrepreneurs, targeted vendors, groups involved in livelihood and organizations within the SPARK Livelihoods consortium to access markets through managing an online marketing platform.
The entrepreneurship Officer will achieve this through running day to day operational functions of mobilizing the above mentioned targeted persons/stakeholders and coordinating all entrepreneurship activities for SPARK.
The Entrepreneurship officer will be under the supervision of the Field Coordinator for the SPARK Livelihoods Consortium with a dotted reporting line to the Project Manager for AAHI.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Conducting training
needs assessment for capacity building of organizations staffs and
committees on business skills including online marketing strategies.
- Provide technical
support and quality assurance oversight to livelihood producer groups,
vendors and implementers involved in livelihood activities.
- Support
entrepreneurs in the community and livelihood groups in product
development, manufacture and marketing
- Provide online day
to day support to customers and vendors through relationship management as
they access the online marketing platform
- Logistical planning,
stock movement and Inventory management of products supplied by vendors
for sale.
- Mobilization and
organization of livelihood groups, entrepreneurs, staffs and vendors for
the development of unified market penetration strategies.
- Monitoring and
reporting on progress of the online marketing platform (Kilimall)
including other complementary marketing strategies employed.
- Coordinate
activities at the Entrepreneurship Hub (E-Hub), while linking all capacity
building initiatives (KUZA, UNTU, UoN) with the trainees
Expected Outcomes
- Livelihood products
aggregated by livelihood groups, vendors, entrepreneurs and stakeholder
agencies available for sale through the online marketing platform.
- Members of the SPARK
livelihoods consortium and persons of concern supported with methodologies
in entrepreneurship and market access.
- Stakeholders in
livelihoods within the project location involved in marketing processes
- Coordinated
entrepreneurship training by KUZA, NTNU and UoN
Personal Specifications
- Bachelor’s degree in
business related studies with specialization in either Entrepreneurship,
Marketing or Information Technology.
- At least 3 years’
experience in working with youth programmes including microfinance
institutions; NGO’s experience in a similar environment will be an added
advantage.
- Excellent report
writing skills
- Solid foundations in
entrepreneurship and marketing
- Qualification in
project planning and management will be an added advantage
Additional Skills & Competences
- A broad contextual
understanding of implementing activities in a humanitarian environment.
- Good training and
facilitation skills.
- Proven ability to
work effectively in a number of teams, in a multi-cultural context where
teams may be geographically dispersed.
- Knowledgeable in
customer relationship management.
- A minimum working
experience of 4 years in a similar role.
- Ability to work both
independently and as part of a team.
- Considerable problem
solving and decision-making skills.
- Flexible, adaptable
and able to effectively execute a range of job duties.
Job Opening: Savings & Credit Officer, Kakuma
AAH-I Kenya Programme is looking Savings & Credit Officer who will be based in Kakuma.
Grade: AH 6
Department: Programme Unit
Reports to: Project Manager
Liaises with: Finance & Admin Officer and Project Officers
Duty Station: Kakuma
Purpose of the role: To support the economic empowerment among PoCs in refugee camps and
Host communities of Turkana west aimed at increasing their income for self-reliance, through training, value chain development, linkage and access to markets with a special emphasis on development of a sustainable savings and credit system.
Host communities of Turkana west aimed at increasing their income for self-reliance, through training, value chain development, linkage and access to markets with a special emphasis on development of a sustainable savings and credit system.
Duties & Responsibilities
Project Planning and Design
- Lead a bottom up
approach to designing of economic empowerment interventions responsive to
context within refugee camps and host community.
- Design or review
training manuals to aid in delivery of the intervention.
- Develop project
Economic Empowerment work plan, maintain relevant database and serve as a
hub of data required by stakeholders.
- Incorporate workable
empowerment model in new projects.
Value chain development
- Assess the current
prevailing conditions among SMEs in regards to Business development.
- Develop upstream and
downstream linkages for SMEs.
- Support coaching,
mentorship and business incubation of SMEs.
- Review a TWICS
business model and link it with SACCO structures, business development
plans, training manuals, model enterprises, enterprise development
protocols, and communication and sponsorship protocols.
- Oversee
Implementation of the economic empowerment design and link it with other
Cash based interventions being implemented within DFID SPARK consortium.
- Monitor, evaluate
and improve the economic empowerment interventions.
- Develop replication
plans to a wider geographical scope.
- Support development
of business start-ups to caregivers.
- Promote roll-out of
products to the target communities and ensure set targets are met.
Project implementation and training
- Conduct PoC
businesses needs assessment across target areas in refugee camps and host
community.
- Conduct trainings to
target group on savings, loans and business development skills.
- Support PoCs in
development, review and evaluate business plans to ensure viability and
sustainability of businesses.
- Coordinate
identification & transfer of appropriate technologies and innovations
to target groups.
- Forge partnerships
within the project sites for the attainment of project goals.
- Collaborate with
partners in corporate mobilization and service delivery.
- Engage business
mentors and coaches to mentors and support individuals PoCs to enhance
their business performances.
- Promote and
disseminate relevant market information to the identified enterprises.
Project Monitoring& Evaluation
- Compile reports
(narrative and data) and submit them to the Project Officer (M&E) as
per the set deadlines.
- Participate in the
design, data collection and analysis of surveys and routine.
- Ensure proper
documentation and dissemination of lessons learnt.
- Evaluation of all
project interventions conducted.
Expected Outcomes
- Target PoCs among
refugees and Host community of Turkana west are organized into groups and
undertaken through various economic strengthening trainings.
- PoCs exhibit
self-reliance witnessed through increased income at Household level as a
results various training customized to meet their needs, savings, access to
business capital, and livelihoods diversification.
- PoC data base
maintained and serve as a hub of relevant data that can be shared by
required stakeholders.
- 5 business
associations formed and linked into a savings and credit society model for
the purposes of sustainability.
- Business community
meetings held on monthly basis informs provides lessons learnt and this is
incorporated address livelihoods barriers among targets groups.
- 5 business
associations are formed and organized into one savings and credit scheme.
- Training manuals are
developed and shared across the consortium partnership for approval and
mainstreaming into market based approach to economic strengthening and
livelihoods resilience.
Personal Specifications
- A Minimum of a
Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences preferably in Entrepreneurship,
Economics, Marketing, Commerce, SMES and any other relevant field.
- Diploma in
Co-operative development is desired.
Knowledge and Skills
- Strong analytical
and operational knowledge of Small and Medium business, start-ups and SME
business expansions needs.
- Be an excellent
facilitator and can create partnerships within the project area.
- Understanding of SME
business procedures including: business legal and regulatory systems,
financing, human resources, IT needs, operations and sales, and marketing,
financing options.
- Excellent written
and verbal communication skills in English, a keen eye for details, good
presentation and interpersonal skills and excellent report writing skills.
- People management
skills as well as mentorship experience and capability.
- Experience of
working with rural communities, displaced populations,
illiterate/semi-illiterate group etc is highly desired.
Additional Skills & Competences
- A minimum of three
years training experience in the field of economic empowerment, group
formation, SACCO development etc.
- Ability to work with
a team, foster a team approach and incorporate capacity building
activities into the program.
- Ability to analyse
and utilize program development gaps for designing Programs.
Application Instructions
Interested candidates should email application letters and CVs (with 3 referees) addressed to recruitke@actionafricahelp.org to be received by 31st July, 2017.
The email Subject Line must show the job title of the position applied for.
AAH-I is an equal-opportunity employer.
We thank candidates for their high interest in the opportunities we publish on our website.
Due to the high number of applications we receive, we will only get back to shortlisted candidates.
Shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis.