NGO Jobs in Kenya - AAH-I

Job Opening: Entrepreneurship Officer , Kakuma



Action Africa Help International (AAH-I) is a regional African-led non-governmental organisation that supports livelihood-challenged communities in East and Southern Africa to sustainably improve their well-being and standard of living.





With Country Programmes in South Sudan, Kenya, Somalia, Uganda, Zambia and recently in Djibouti, AAH-I has over 25 years’ experience working with communities in conflict and post-conflict situations, including refugees, internally displaced people and host communities.





More recently AAH-I has expanded its activities to work with other marginalised communities, including pastoralists and people living in informal urban settlements.



The AAH-I Kenya SPARK project is a consortium of 5 international NGOS. These include Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) - lead Agency, Film Aid International (FA), Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Handicap International (HI) and Action Africa help International (AAH-I) in Kenya.



AAH-I Kenya is looking Entrepreneurship Officer who will be seconded to the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) based in Kakuma.



Grade: AH 6



Department: Programmes Unit



Reports to: SPARK Field Coordinator Consortium



Liaises with: AAH-I Project Manager and SPARK Consortium Partners



Duty Station: Kakuma



Purpose of the role: The purpose of the Entrepreneurship Officer is to support entrepreneurs, targeted vendors, groups involved in livelihood and organizations within the SPARK Livelihoods consortium to access markets through managing an online marketing platform.





The entrepreneurship Officer will achieve this through running day to day operational functions of mobilizing the above mentioned targeted persons/stakeholders and coordinating all entrepreneurship activities for SPARK.





The Entrepreneurship officer will be under the supervision of the Field Coordinator for the SPARK Livelihoods Consortium with a dotted reporting line to the Project Manager for AAHI.



Duties & Responsibilities

Conducting training needs assessment for capacity building of organizations staffs and committees on business skills including online marketing strategies.

Provide technical support and quality assurance oversight to livelihood producer groups, vendors and implementers involved in livelihood activities.

Support entrepreneurs in the community and livelihood groups in product development, manufacture and marketing

Provide online day to day support to customers and vendors through relationship management as they access the online marketing platform

Logistical planning, stock movement and Inventory management of products supplied by vendors for sale.

Mobilization and organization of livelihood groups, entrepreneurs, staffs and vendors for the development of unified market penetration strategies.

Monitoring and reporting on progress of the online marketing platform (Kilimall) including other complementary marketing strategies employed.

Coordinate activities at the Entrepreneurship Hub (E-Hub), while linking all capacity building initiatives (KUZA, UNTU, UoN) with the trainees

Expected Outcomes

Livelihood products aggregated by livelihood groups, vendors, entrepreneurs and stakeholder agencies available for sale through the online marketing platform.

Members of the SPARK livelihoods consortium and persons of concern supported with methodologies in entrepreneurship and market access.

Stakeholders in livelihoods within the project location involved in marketing processes

Coordinated entrepreneurship training by KUZA, NTNU and UoN

Personal Specifications

Bachelor’s degree in business related studies with specialization in either Entrepreneurship, Marketing or Information Technology.

At least 3 years’ experience in working with youth programmes including microfinance institutions; NGO’s experience in a similar environment will be an added advantage.

Excellent report writing skills

Solid foundations in entrepreneurship and marketing

Qualification in project planning and management will be an added advantage

Additional Skills & Competences

A broad contextual understanding of implementing activities in a humanitarian environment.

Good training and facilitation skills.

Proven ability to work effectively in a number of teams, in a multi-cultural context where teams may be geographically dispersed.

Knowledgeable in customer relationship management.

A minimum working experience of 4 years in a similar role.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Considerable problem solving and decision-making skills.

Flexible, adaptable and able to effectively execute a range of job duties.









Job Opening: Savings & Credit Officer , Kakuma



AAH-I Kenya Programme is looking Savings & Credit Officer who will be based in Kakuma.



Grade: AH 6



Department: Programme Unit



Reports to: Project Manager



Liaises with: Finance & Admin Officer and Project Officers



Duty Station: Kakuma



Purpose of the role: To support the economic empowerment among PoCs in refugee camps and

Host communities of Turkana west aimed at increasing their income for self-reliance, through training, value chain development, linkage and access to markets with a special emphasis on development of a sustainable savings and credit system.



Duties & Responsibilities



Project Planning and Design

Lead a bottom up approach to designing of economic empowerment interventions responsive to context within refugee camps and host community.

Design or review training manuals to aid in delivery of the intervention.

Develop project Economic Empowerment work plan, maintain relevant database and serve as a hub of data required by stakeholders.

Incorporate workable empowerment model in new projects.

Value chain development

Assess the current prevailing conditions among SMEs in regards to Business development.

Develop upstream and downstream linkages for SMEs.

Support coaching, mentorship and business incubation of SMEs.

Review a TWICS business model and link it with SACCO structures, business development plans, training manuals, model enterprises, enterprise development protocols, and communication and sponsorship protocols.

Oversee Implementation of the economic empowerment design and link it with other Cash based interventions being implemented within DFID SPARK consortium.

Monitor, evaluate and improve the economic empowerment interventions.

Develop replication plans to a wider geographical scope.

Support development of business start-ups to caregivers.

Promote roll-out of products to the target communities and ensure set targets are met.

Project implementation and training

Conduct PoC businesses needs assessment across target areas in refugee camps and host community.

Conduct trainings to target group on savings, loans and business development skills.

Support PoCs in development, review and evaluate business plans to ensure viability and sustainability of businesses.

Coordinate identification & transfer of appropriate technologies and innovations to target groups.

Forge partnerships within the project sites for the attainment of project goals.

Collaborate with partners in corporate mobilization and service delivery.

Engage business mentors and coaches to mentors and support individuals PoCs to enhance their business performances.

Promote and disseminate relevant market information to the identified enterprises.

Project Monitoring& Evaluation

Compile reports (narrative and data) and submit them to the Project Officer (M&E) as per the set deadlines.

Participate in the design, data collection and analysis of surveys and routine.

Ensure proper documentation and dissemination of lessons learnt.

Evaluation of all project interventions conducted.

Expected Outcomes

Target PoCs among refugees and Host community of Turkana west are organized into groups and undertaken through various economic strengthening trainings.

PoCs exhibit self-reliance witnessed through increased income at Household level as a results various training customized to meet their needs, savings, access to business capital, and livelihoods diversification.

PoC data base maintained and serve as a hub of relevant data that can be shared by required stakeholders.

5 business associations formed and linked into a savings and credit society model for the purposes of sustainability.

Business community meetings held on monthly basis informs provides lessons learnt and this is incorporated address livelihoods barriers among targets groups.

5 business associations are formed and organized into one savings and credit scheme.

Training manuals are developed and shared across the consortium partnership for approval and mainstreaming into market based approach to economic strengthening and livelihoods resilience.

Personal Specifications

A Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences preferably in Entrepreneurship, Economics, Marketing, Commerce, SMES and any other relevant field.

Diploma in Co-operative development is desired.

Knowledge and Skills

Strong analytical and operational knowledge of Small and Medium business, start-ups and SME business expansions needs.

Be an excellent facilitator and can create partnerships within the project area.

Understanding of SME business procedures including: business legal and regulatory systems, financing, human resources, IT needs, operations and sales, and marketing, financing options.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English, a keen eye for details, good presentation and interpersonal skills and excellent report writing skills.

People management skills as well as mentorship experience and capability.

Experience of working with rural communities, displaced populations, illiterate/semi-illiterate group etc is highly desired.

Additional Skills & Competences

A minimum of three years training experience in the field of economic empowerment, group formation, SACCO development etc.

Ability to work with a team, foster a team approach and incorporate capacity building activities into the program.

Ability to analyse and utilize program development gaps for designing Programs.

Application Instructions



Interested candidates should email application letters and CVs (with 3 referees) addressed to recruitke@actionafricahelp.org to be received by 31st July, 2017.





The email Subject Line must show the job title of the position applied for.





AAH-I is an equal-opportunity employer.





We thank candidates for their high interest in the opportunities we publish on our website.





Due to the high number of applications we receive, we will only get back to shortlisted candidates.



