NGO Jobs for Students or Fresh Graduates in Kenya

The Kenyan DAILY POST 07:09

Are you a hard worker that thrives in fast-paced environment?
 
WE is looking for you!

WE is looking for College / University students or fresh graduates for casual work in our Me to We Artisans department.
 
In this role, you would be on the frontline of quality control, tagging, barcoding, and packaging products for shipping.
  
If you possess the skills below, we would like to hear from you.
  • good teamwork skills
  • efficient, able to work quickly and well
  • basic math skills
  • honest and reliable
  • strong attention to detail
  • organized
  • flexible
  • fluent English
We are hiring for 1st July 2017 to 1st September 2017.
 
Email: infokenya@metowe.com
 
For general information on the organization visit our website: we.org

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno