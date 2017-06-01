NGO Jobs for Students or Fresh Graduates in Kenya

NGO Jobs for Students or Fresh Graduates in KenyaJobs and Careers 07:09
WE is looking for you!
WE is looking for College / University students or fresh graduates for casual work in our Me to We Artisans department.
WE is looking for College / University students or fresh graduates for casual work in our Me to We Artisans department.
In this role, you would be on the frontline of quality control, tagging, barcoding, and packaging products for shipping.
If you possess the skills below, we would like to hear from you.
- good teamwork
skills
- efficient, able to
work quickly and well
- basic math skills
- honest and reliable
- strong attention to
detail
- organized
- flexible
- fluent English
We are hiring for 1st July 2017 to 1st September 2017.
Email: infokenya@metowe.comFor general information on the organization visit our website: we.org