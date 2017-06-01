NGO Jobs for Students or Fresh Graduates in Kenya

Are you a hard worker that thrives in fast-paced environment?



WE is looking for you!



WE is looking for College / University students or fresh graduates for casual work in our Me to We Artisans department.



In this role, you would be on the frontline of quality control, tagging, barcoding, and packaging products for shipping.



If you possess the skills below, we would like to hear from you.

good teamwork skills

efficient, able to work quickly and well

basic math skills

honest and reliable

strong attention to detail

organized

flexible

fluent English

We are hiring for 1st July 2017 to 1st September 2017.



For general information on the organization visit our website:

we.org