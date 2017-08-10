NGO Field Officers Jobs in Kenya (Multiple Positions)Jobs and Careers 00:00
Position: Senior Field Officer – AFLASAFE Project(Multiple Positions)
Reporting To: Associate Field Manager
Start Date: 1st September, 2017
Location: Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu
Duration: 1 Month 1 Week
Deadline to Apply: 10th August, 2017
Eligibility: Position open to local Kenyan hires only
About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is an international non-profit research organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems.
IPA works in partnership with development partners and academic researchers to create and evaluate approaches potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations in the fields of health, education, microfinance, governance and agriculture.
We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.
About the Project: AFLASAFE(Integration of small holder farmers into modern value chains with food safety standards in Kenya) is a project that is being implemented through IPA.
The project is led by researchers from International Food Policy Institute (IFPRI based in the US) and Wagengen University in the Netherlands.
The main aim of the study is to evaluate the adoption of aflatoxin reducing technologies and their impact on the livelihoods of small-scale farmers in Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Embu Counties in Kenya.
About the Position: The Senior Field Officer will work under the general supervision of the Associate Field Manager and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures to manage and supervise the data collection process.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Data collection
management: This include supervising field officers, overseeing and
monitoring data collection, planning field logistics, organizing data
collected from the field, providing feedback on field operations and
survey instruments and conducting back checks.
- Human resource
management which includes: Assisting in training, monitoring staff
attendance and updating attendance records including leave forms; enforcing
all human resource policies and procedures in coordination with IPAK’s
Human Resource Manager and the AFM/RA
- Operations
management which includes: taking and updating inventory of all project
items, participating in general procurement and logistics for the project
and liaising with the operations department for necessary action
- Financial
management which includes: working with IPAK financial staff to keep
detailed accounts of all project activities and to monitor project field
expenses.
- Communication and
reporting: The Senior Field Officer will be expected to report to the AFM
on field activities and work plans.
- Organization of
Field Activities: this include working with the AFM to develop work
schedules, supervision plans, staff trainings and debriefing with the
teams after interviews.
- Ensure that all
survey materials are looked after properly and returned to the AFM after
the survey exercise is over. This includes the tablets.
- Other duties
related to project implementation and administrative tasks as needed
Other Tasks:
- Prompt arrival at
work
- Successfully
working in a team and avoiding/minimizing conflicts with the rest of the
team members
- Cooperation with
other project partners from other organizations
- Participating in
staff trainings and making efforts to improve one’s capacity
- Ensure data
integrity is maintained at all times
Qualifications and Experience
- University degree
in social sciences with 2 years consistent experience
- Good communication
skills in English. Knowledge of the local language used in the study area
will be an added advantage (Meru or Embu speakers)
- Experience in a
supervising or managing teams
- Experience in
conducting quantitative data collection, including experience in
conducting surveys using SurveyCTO.
- Skills to interact
with partners and farmers and to engage farmers in data collection
- Ability to work
independently in a multi-disciplinary, multi-institutional, and
multi-cultural environment.
How to Apply
CLICK HERE to apply online
Disclaimer: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Senior Field Officer-AFLASAFE Project. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an applicant.