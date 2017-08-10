NGO Field Officers Jobs in Kenya (Multiple Positions)

Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA)



Position: Senior Field Officer – AFLASAFE Project (Multiple Positions)



Reporting To: Associate Field Manager



Start Date: 1st September, 2017



Location: Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu



Duration: 1 Month 1 Week



Deadline to Apply: 10th August, 2017



Eligibility: Position open to local Kenyan hires only



About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is an international non-profit research organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems.





IPA works in partnership with development partners and academic researchers to create and evaluate approaches potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations in the fields of health, education, microfinance, governance and agriculture.





We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.



About the Project: AFLASAFE(Integration of small holder farmers into modern value chains with food safety standards in Kenya) is a project that is being implemented through IPA.





The project is led by researchers from International Food Policy Institute (IFPRI based in the US) and Wagengen University in the Netherlands.





The main aim of the study is to evaluate the adoption of aflatoxin reducing technologies and their impact on the livelihoods of small-scale farmers in Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Embu Counties in Kenya.



About the Position: The Senior Field Officer will work under the general supervision of the Associate Field Manager and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures to manage and supervise the data collection process.



Duties and Responsibilities

Data collection management: This include supervising field officers, overseeing and monitoring data collection, planning field logistics, organizing data collected from the field, providing feedback on field operations and survey instruments and conducting back checks.

Human resource management which includes: Assisting in training, monitoring staff attendance and updating attendance records including leave forms; enforcing all human resource policies and procedures in coordination with IPAK’s Human Resource Manager and the AFM/RA

Operations management which includes: taking and updating inventory of all project items, participating in general procurement and logistics for the project and liaising with the operations department for necessary action

Financial management which includes: working with IPAK financial staff to keep detailed accounts of all project activities and to monitor project field expenses.

Communication and reporting: The Senior Field Officer will be expected to report to the AFM on field activities and work plans.

Organization of Field Activities: this include working with the AFM to develop work schedules, supervision plans, staff trainings and debriefing with the teams after interviews.

Ensure that all survey materials are looked after properly and returned to the AFM after the survey exercise is over. This includes the tablets.

Other duties related to project implementation and administrative tasks as needed

Other Tasks:

Prompt arrival at work

Successfully working in a team and avoiding/minimizing conflicts with the rest of the team members

Cooperation with other project partners from other organizations

Participating in staff trainings and making efforts to improve one’s capacity

Ensure data integrity is maintained at all times

Qualifications and Experience

University degree in social sciences with 2 years consistent experience

Good communication skills in English. Knowledge of the local language used in the study area will be an added advantage (Meru or Embu speakers)

Experience in a supervising or managing teams

Experience in conducting quantitative data collection, including experience in conducting surveys using SurveyCTO.

Skills to interact with partners and farmers and to engage farmers in data collection

Ability to work independently in a multi-disciplinary, multi-institutional, and multi-cultural environment.

How to Apply





