New twist in NKAISERY’s death as doctors drop bomb & some people are trembling - Was he murdered?

Wednesday July 12, 2017 - Investigations into the sudden death of former Interior Cabinet Secretary, the late Joseph Nkaisery, is far from over.





This is after doctors who conducted the autopsy on his body began to pursue the real cause of his death even after the postmortem results showed that he died of a massive heart attack.





The doctors said they are pursuing to establish what exactly triggered the massive heart attack that killed Nkaisery instantly.





The pathologists removed tissue samples from...



