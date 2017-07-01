Never seen before PHOTOs of CHRIS KIRUBI’s daughter, Her CV will blow your mind away.

Friday, July 14, 2017 - Her name is Mary-Ann Musangi, the daughter of city billionaire Chris Kirubi.





Mary-Ann is a director at Sidian Bank and an entrepreneur just like her father.





She holds a Masters in Management from the University of Surrey, UK and has worked at various top companies among them Coca-Cola, KCB, GlaxoSmithkline and Ogilvy & Mather for 15 years .





She is 46 years old.





See her photos in the next page



